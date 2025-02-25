Hamtramck’s fun Paczki Run is set for this weekend

Need something tastier than a carrot at the end of the stick to motivate you to run? How about a paczek? Get a head start on Fat Tuesday — and on burning off those paczki calories — at the Paczki Run 2025, a five-kilometer trek that snakes through and around Hamtramck. Runners get a paczek and water, and those 21 and older get a beer and a shot of Detroit Distillery’s Paczki Vodka after the race. There will also be prizes for the fastest age group finishers. You can run and dash, or stick around at the polka tent where there will be live music and further refreshments available.

Starts 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 1; Corner of Holbrook and Joseph Campau, Hamtramck, runsignup.com. Registration is $65.