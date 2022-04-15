Hamtramck staple New Martha Washington Bakery is permanently closed

New Martha Washington Bakery/Facebook We're sad to see the Hamtramck staple go.

The rumors are true. New Martha Washington Bakery in Hamtramck turned off the ovens and closed down for good on Saturday, April 9. The tiny but mighty bakeshop will be remembered for lines out the door for paczki on Fat Tuesday.Despite the closure, which hasn’t been widely publicized, customers are still showing up to buy sweet treats. During a call to the bakery to confirm the closure on Friday, staff could be heard answering the door and telling would-be patrons, “sorry, we’re actually closed permanently.”Sunca Bakic, who goes by Sandy, tellsthe family decided to close up shop due to medical reasons. Her parents have owned the bakery for almost 50 years, since 1973.“Unfortunately, we made a family decision that we can no longer operate the business the way it needs to be,” she says. “We appreciate the heartfelt support from all of our customers over the years and we’re gonna take away a lot of cherished memories.”Don't get it confused with New Palace Bakery, which is just down the street on Jos Campau. They are still open for your Polish bakery cravings.