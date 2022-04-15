Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Hamtramck staple New Martha Washington Bakery is permanently closed

The family-run business and paczki pitstop shuts down after nearly 50 years

By on Fri, Apr 15, 2022 at 12:01 am

We're sad to see the Hamtramck staple go. - NEW MARTHA WASHINGTON BAKERY/FACEBOOK
New Martha Washington Bakery/Facebook
We're sad to see the Hamtramck staple go.

The rumors are true. New Martha Washington Bakery in Hamtramck turned off the ovens and closed down for good on Saturday, April 9. The tiny but mighty bakeshop will be remembered for lines out the door for paczki on Fat Tuesday.

Despite the closure, which hasn’t been widely publicized, customers are still showing up to buy sweet treats. During a call to the bakery to confirm the closure on Friday, staff could be heard answering the door and telling would-be patrons, “sorry, we’re actually closed permanently.”

Sunca Bakic, who goes by Sandy, tells Metro Times the family decided to close up shop due to medical reasons. Her parents have owned the bakery for almost 50 years, since 1973.

“Unfortunately, we made a family decision that we can no longer operate the business the way it needs to be,” she says. “We appreciate the heartfelt support from all of our customers over the years and we’re gonna take away a lot of cherished memories.”

Don't get it confused with New Palace Bakery, which is just down the street on Jos Campau. They are still open for your Polish bakery cravings.

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
More
