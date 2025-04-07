  1. Food & Drink
Grey Ghost’s ‘Little Ghost’ to open this summer in Ferndale

The Detroit restaurant says it hopes to open even more locations

By
Apr 7, 2025 at 10:15 am
Image: A rendering of the upcoming Little Ghost at 22305 Woodward Ave., Ferndale.
A rendering of the upcoming Little Ghost at 22305 Woodward Ave., Ferndale. Lyzz Hope of Moz Interiors
Popular Detroit restaurant Grey Ghost says it plans to open its fast-casual sister location in Ferndale this summer, a project it has dubbed “Little Ghost.”

Located at 22305 Woodward Ave., Ferndale in a former L.A. Insurance building, the 1,000-square-foot space will offer an abbreviated version of Grey Ghost’s menu, including its burger, chicken sandwich, and sides.

“We’re really excited to bring this new project to life,” chef and co-owner Joe Giacomino said in a statement. “The Grey Ghost burger has built quite a loyal following — we’re thrilled to be able to offer it in a playful new way in Oakland County.”

Little Ghost will largely offer carry-out and catering service, according to Four Man Ladder Hospitality. The restaurant group released renderings of the space showing a sleek interior with pink tiles and wood paneling.

The project will be the first of additional carry-out locations, Four Man Ladder Hospitality says.

The original Grey Ghost opened at 47 Watson St. in Detroit’s Brush Park in 2016.

In addition to Grey Ghost and Little Ghost, Four Man Ladder Hospitality also operates Second Best and Basan in Detroit.

New Detroit-area restaurants for 2025

