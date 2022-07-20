Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Gâteaux Pâtisserie sweetens west Dearborn

The sweets shop is run by sisters Suendos Farhat and Sueha Beydoun, who opened it in 2018

By on Wed, Jul 20, 2022 at 12:00 am

Sweet treats from Dearborn’s Gâteaux Pâtisserie.
Sweet treats from Dearborn’s Gâteaux Pâtisserie. Marc Klockow

Gâteaux Pâtisserie

1006 S. Military St., Dearborn
313-930-1113
instagram.com/gateauxpatisserie_
$3-$49
Wheelchair accessible

Gâteaux Pâtisserie is the kind of boutique pastry shop that forces one to make an almost overwhelming decision among dozens of elegant, elaborate, rich Parisian desserts like eclairs, macarons, mille-feuille, mousse, Saint Honoré cake, and so much more, lined in neat and colorful rows.

While there’s not really a wrong turn to be made, perhaps the place to start during the summer months is the custard and berry vanilla cake, a soft, spongy, and moist-but-light cube with layers of cake and custard, all of which is adorned with bits of strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries that provide acidic and sweet punches.

Or there’s the chocolate tart, a dome of chocolate mousse and custard on a chocolate sugar dough cake, all of which is held together by a chocolate mirror glaze. Pretty mind-bending, and the dense but soft cake and shell dome provide pleasant texture. Gâteaux’s opera cake is a brick of coffee almond sponge cake, coffee buttercream, chocolate ganache, and chocolate mirror glaze. The layers are distinct in each bite, and the package is tied together in rich harmony by the coffee and almond.

Another banger is the blueberry cheesecake with a vanilla bean cheesecake base and dollops of soft cream cheese cream ringing its edge while holding in place a puddle of a lively blueberry compote. A solid crown. Though I’m not crazy about macarons, I went for the ispahan, a popular smooth French pastry that’s typically a combination of rose, raspberry, and lychee. The two huge macaron discs are soft and smooth, sandwiching a huge amount of cream cheese, and fresh raspberries ring the pastry’s exterior and are burrowed in the interior.

Gâteaux’s lamination was strong in its danish: shatter crisp with each individual layer of the golden dough practically discernable, and it holds a rich custard cream pocked with raspberries and blueberries. The lamination game, however, was not on point in the croissant, which was the only dud in the visit.

The shop also specializes in big, elaborate cakes for weddings or other events, and, aside from the desserts, there’s an extensive tea roster and plenty of coffee and espresso drinks. Gâteaux is run by sisters Suendos Farhat and Sueha Beydoun who opened it in 2018, then temporarily shut down for some time earlier this year to expand.

Their shop’s vibe is whimsical, with modern chairs and tables — plenty of pinks, greens, and yellows on a big, open marble floor with an elaborate flower and butterfly chandelier giving off a bit of a Harry Potter feel. Outside, cute fake trees with pink and blue leaves splash color across what would otherwise be a nondescript brick facade, turning it into one of Dearborn’s best outdoor patios.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Restaurant reviews articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Everyone we saw at Metro Times United We Brunch 2022

Everyone we saw at Metro Times United We Brunch 2022
Miller’s Bar 23700 Michigan Ave., Dearborn; 313-565-2577; millersbar.com If you want to try one of the best burgers in America (according to Thrillist) then you have to stop at Miller’s in Dearborn. For over 80 years, Miller’s has been serving burgers on wax paper and lunch trays. Last fall, the restaurant was put up for sale because its owners are ready to retire, but for now, it’s still open and in their care.

The essential Dearborn restaurants you should have tried by now
Photos from Michigan Rib Fest 2022 in Lake Orion

Photos from Michigan Rib Fest 2022 in Lake Orion
Tonys I75 Restaurant 8781 Main St., Birch Run; 989-624-5860; tonysi75restaurant.com If you have a thing for bacon, Tonys I75 Restaurant is the place you need to go. While Tonys serves everything from breakfast and burgers to Mexican inspired dishes, the one-pound BLT is the standout item.

20 small town Michigan restaurants worth a drive

Food & Drink Slideshows

Everyone we saw at Metro Times United We Brunch 2022

Everyone we saw at Metro Times United We Brunch 2022
Miller’s Bar 23700 Michigan Ave., Dearborn; 313-565-2577; millersbar.com If you want to try one of the best burgers in America (according to Thrillist) then you have to stop at Miller’s in Dearborn. For over 80 years, Miller’s has been serving burgers on wax paper and lunch trays. Last fall, the restaurant was put up for sale because its owners are ready to retire, but for now, it’s still open and in their care.

The essential Dearborn restaurants you should have tried by now
Photos from Michigan Rib Fest 2022 in Lake Orion

Photos from Michigan Rib Fest 2022 in Lake Orion
Tonys I75 Restaurant 8781 Main St., Birch Run; 989-624-5860; tonysi75restaurant.com If you have a thing for bacon, Tonys I75 Restaurant is the place you need to go. While Tonys serves everything from breakfast and burgers to Mexican inspired dishes, the one-pound BLT is the standout item.

20 small town Michigan restaurants worth a drive

Food & Drink Slideshows

Everyone we saw at Metro Times United We Brunch 2022

Everyone we saw at Metro Times United We Brunch 2022
Miller’s Bar 23700 Michigan Ave., Dearborn; 313-565-2577; millersbar.com If you want to try one of the best burgers in America (according to Thrillist) then you have to stop at Miller’s in Dearborn. For over 80 years, Miller’s has been serving burgers on wax paper and lunch trays. Last fall, the restaurant was put up for sale because its owners are ready to retire, but for now, it’s still open and in their care.

The essential Dearborn restaurants you should have tried by now
Photos from Michigan Rib Fest 2022 in Lake Orion

Photos from Michigan Rib Fest 2022 in Lake Orion
Tonys I75 Restaurant 8781 Main St., Birch Run; 989-624-5860; tonysi75restaurant.com If you have a thing for bacon, Tonys I75 Restaurant is the place you need to go. While Tonys serves everything from breakfast and burgers to Mexican inspired dishes, the one-pound BLT is the standout item.

20 small town Michigan restaurants worth a drive

Trending

Midtown Detroit's Harmony Garden Cafe to permanently close after 30 years

By Randiah Camille Green

Detroit's Harmony Garden Cafe.

‘Weird’ pizza shop Pizza Cat Max opens in Detroit’s Greektown

By Darlene A. White

“Weird” pizza and retro arcade games have landed in Detroit.

Macomb County Starbucks workers go on strike, say company won’t cooperate with union

By Lee DeVito

Macomb County Starbucks workers go on strike, say company won’t cooperate with union

Is Detroit’s Breadless sandwich shop the greatest thing since sliced bread?

By Jane Slaughter

Is Detroit’s Breadless sandwich shop the greatest thing since sliced bread?

Also in Food & Drink

Macomb County Starbucks workers go on strike, say company won’t cooperate with union

By Lee DeVito

Macomb County Starbucks workers go on strike, say company won’t cooperate with union

Midtown Detroit's Harmony Garden Cafe to permanently close after 30 years

By Randiah Camille Green

Detroit's Harmony Garden Cafe.

‘Weird’ pizza shop Pizza Cat Max opens in Detroit’s Greektown

By Darlene A. White

“Weird” pizza and retro arcade games have landed in Detroit.

Kura Sushi opens second conveyor belt sushi spot in Michigan on Saturday

By Lee DeVito

Kura Sushi opens second conveyor belt sushi spot in Michigan on Saturday
More

Digital Issue

July 20, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us