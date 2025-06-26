​​Ford’s Garage expands to Macomb County

Ford’s Garage, a burgers-and-beers restaurant chain based on the iconic automaker, has opened its third location in Michigan.

The new store opened this week at 12575 Hall Rd., marking the brand’s first location in Macomb County. The chain also has Michigan locations in Ford Motor Co.’s hometown of Dearborn and Novi.

“We’re proud to open our third location to meet the demand for a Ford’s Garage in Macomb County,” Ford’s Garage president Billy Downs said in a statement. “There’s strong local loyalty to the Ford Motor Company brand. Guests come for the fun atmosphere, stay for the food and hospitality and keep coming back for that unbeatable combo.”

The menu boasts an auto theme with items like the Model “A” burger and Jumbo Piston Onion Rings. The motif is continued in the decor, which includes a vintage car suspended above its central bar.

Downs said he plans to open more locations in Michigan. The chain was founded in 2012 and also has locations in Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Texas, and Virginia.

More information is available at fordsgarageusa.com.