Ferndale’s Tigerlily is now serving tiki-inspired ‘Aloha Brunch’

The new menu, which draws from the flavors of the Pacific islands, is available on weekends

Jul 8, 2025 at 2:47 pm
Image: Tigerlily’s new weekend brunch menu includes a Pacific islands twist on breakfast favorites, like Eggs Benedict served over a bao bun with spam.
Tigerlily’s new weekend brunch menu includes a Pacific islands twist on breakfast favorites, like Eggs Benedict served over a bao bun with spam. Courtesy photo
Ferndale’s Tigerlily restaurant is drawing inspiration from the flavors of the Pacific islands with its new “Aloha Brunch” menu.

Available on weekends, the menu features spins on brunch favorites like Eggs Benedict served over a bao bun with spam, big Hawaiian-style pancakes, kalua-style pork, chicken and waffles served with karaage bites, and breakfast sandwiches served on toasted Japanese milk bread.

“The bread is made using Tangzhong, which is similar to a roux made with flour, water and milk then cooked together to make a paste,” says executive chef Bruce Allen, who returned to Michigan after a career in Baltimore. “This gives the bread its light, fluffy, springy texture, as well as helps to keep the bread fresh longer. It’s also brushed with milk before baking so it will caramelize on the outside, giving it a dark exterior while remaining light on the inside.”

Drinks include mimosas available by the glass or a tower, bloody marys, bellini, and others.

The new menu is available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Allen, who has also previously worked in the Detroit area at Rosie O’ Grady’s, Woodpile BBQ, and Cattleman’s, has also revamped Tigerlily’s dinner menu by bringing back bao buns and adding barbecue meats to the restaurants' ramen and hibachi dishes.

Tigerlily is located at 231 W. Nine Mile Rd., Ferndale. More information is available at tigerlilyferndale.com.

