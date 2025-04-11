Ferndale’s Drifter Coffee is moving to a bigger building

Drifter Coffee is closing its popular shop after six years at 770 Woodward Heights, Ferndale — but relocating to a larger building across town.

The company says it’s moving to a two-story 4,500-square-foot space on Livernois.

“The new, larger space will allow Drifter to grow in really exciting ways,” the company says. “The new building will have a full bakery with an expanded menu and the capability to take on special orders. The coffee bar will be larger and more efficient with an expanded menu as well. There will be a large events space to accommodate community events all year round and lots of seating for customers to enjoy.”

Construction is expected to start this month. Drifter says it plans to launch a crowdfunding campaign via Indiegogo to raise $50,000 for the project.

“The building needs work and we are a small business with no investors, so we are leaning on the community to help support creating a beautiful, lively, and welcoming space,” Drifter says on its crowdfunding page.

The shop says it will continue to operate out of 770 Woodward Heights through the summer.