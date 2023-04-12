Ferndale’s Bakehouse46 readies for opening

The sweets shop is the result of a partnership between Michigan-based Blake Farms and the Cupcake Station

By on Wed, Apr 12, 2023 at 3:43 pm

click to enlarge Bakehouse46 plans to open in Ferndale on Monday, April 17. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Bakehouse46 plans to open in Ferndale on Monday, April 17.

Ferndale’s former Cupcake Station is nearly ready to reopen as Bakehouse46, a collaboration with fellow Michigan-based company Blake Farms.

We got a heads up that the new cafe and bakery, located at 301 W. Nine Mile Rd., plans to open for business at 8 a.m. on Monday, April 17.

The menu includes a mix of Cupcake Station’s desserts and Blake’s apple cider and doughnuts. You’ll also find items like coffee, bagels, and sandwiches, and caramel apples.

The new store also has plans for a grand opening celebration starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 22.

Grand opening festivities include $46 gift cards for the first 46 customers, a doughnut-eating contest hosted by drag queen Jade in Black, and a happy hour from 4-6 p.m. with 46% all items.

The name comes from 1946, the year Blake Farms was founded. Located in Armada, the 800-acre working farm and orchard includes a cider mill, tasting room, a family Funland, and production facilities.

The brand also has stores in Ann Arbor, Birmingham, Grosse Pointe, Rochester, and Plymouth, with plans to further expand.

More information is available at bakehouse46.com.

Location Details

Bakehouse46

301 W. Nine Mile Rd., Ferndale Oakland County

Bakehouse46

