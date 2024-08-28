Faygo to debut new flavor at Arts, Beats & Eats

click to enlarge Courtesy of Fargo Faygo plans to debut its new “Jolly Green Apple” at Arts, Beats & Eats.

Local Faygo fans have a chance to try the Detroit-based pop company’s latest flavor before anyone else.

Faygo plans to debut its new “Jolly Green Apple” at this weekend’s Arts, Beats & Eats festival in downtown Royal Oak.

According to a press release, “Jolly Green Apple mimics green apple candy flavor just in time for the fall and Halloween.”

Samples will be available from the Faygo booth from 1-7 p.m. on Friday-Sunday, and noon-6 p.m. on Monday. Look for the giant Faygo Red Pop bottle.

The Faygo display is also set to include a ring toss game with Faygo-branded prizes and “a carbonated bubble experience,” whatever that means!

The new flavor is expected to hit stores later in September.