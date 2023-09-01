Nominate your local favorites for Best of Detroit 2023

Eastside Detroit Caribbean spot Norma G’s closes

We’re gonna miss those Trini tacos

By on Fri, Sep 1, 2023 at 1:35 pm

click to enlarge The restaurant had just celebrated its 5th year anniversary on August 19th. - Norma G's/ Facebook
Norma G's/ Facebook
The restaurant had just celebrated its 5th year anniversary on August 19th.

Detroit has lost another dining option with the closure of popular Caribbean spot Norma G’s.

A message announcing the closure was posted to Norma G’s Facebook page Friday morning.

“We want to start off by thanking all of you for five years of continuous support. Norma G’s wouldn’t be the same without you,” the post reads. “After careful consideration, we will be suspending operations at our current location. This decision was not easy, but it will be best for future plans.”

A reason was not given for the closure, but the announcement says to watch for “updates on upcoming events.

Owner and chef Lester Gouvia opened Norma G’s in the Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood on Detroit’s Eastside in 2018 after running Norma G’s as a food truck and pop-up for several years. It offered upscale Trinidadian and Caribbean eats like jerk wings, Trini tacos, codfish rice cakes, and pelau.

The restaurant had just celebrated its 5th year anniversary on Aug. 19.

Location Details

Norma G's

14628 E. Jefferson Ave., Detroit Detroit

3 articles

