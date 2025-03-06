  1. Food & Drink
Downtown Detroit’s Siren Hotel opens wine bar, expands curated publications

The 10-seat bar and beefed-up gift shop are the newest offerings inside the Wurlitzer Building

By
Mar 6, 2025 at 12:57 pm
click to enlarge Chenin is a 10-seat wine bar at The Siren in downtown Detroit. - Joe Portelli
Joe Portelli
Chenin is a 10-seat wine bar at The Siren in downtown Detroit.

The Siren Hotel in downtown Detroit has added a new wine bar and newsstand, further expanding its amenities in the historic Wurlitzer Building.

Chenin, a 10-seat wine bar, opens Thursday with wine, cocktails, small plates, and ice cream. The bar will be led by Nick Arone, who returns to The Siren after previously serving as its food and beverage director. Most recently, he helped open and worked at the bar at Vecino, a modern Mexican restaurant in Midtown.

The bar aims to provide an intimate experience reminiscent of Parisian wine caves.

The hotel is also partnering with Periodicals, an independent magazine shop and concept store based in Detroit’s Core City. The collaboration will bring a rotating selection of art, design, and fashion publications to The Siren’s gift shop. Visitors can browse and purchase magazines, fragrances, chocolates, and body care products.

The Siren Hotel opened in 2018 after a multi-year restoration of the historic Wurlitzer Building, which had stood vacant for years.

Location Details

Siren Hotel

1509 Broadway Street, Detroit

Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling
