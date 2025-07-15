  1. Food & Drink
  2. Drink News
  1. Food & Drink
  2. Drink News

Detroit’s Greektown hosts weekly happy hour amid construction

Businesses have banded together to weather the Monroe Streetscape Project

By
Jul 15, 2025 at 3:13 pm
Image: A rendering showing the completed Monroe Streetscape Project in Greektown.
A rendering showing the completed Monroe Streetscape Project in Greektown. Courtesy of the Greektown Neighborhood Partnership
Share on Nextdoor
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

With Greektown ongoing a $20 million makeover, local businesses have joined forces for a summer-long weekly happy hour.

Drink and appetizer specials will be available at participating businesses from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesdays.

“From refreshing cocktails to savory small bites, each spot will offer its own take on happy hour specials,” the Greektown Neighborhood Partnership said in a press release. “Whether you’re grabbing a midweek drink with coworkers or planning a casual night out, this is the kind of happy hour Detroit’s been missing.”

The Greektown District Wide Happy Hour launched in early July and will run through Aug. 27.

Participating restaurants include A Bar, Firebird Tavern, Fishbone’s Rhythm Kitchen Cafe, Level Two, Mati, Old Shillelagh, Redsmoke Barbeque, The Greek, and Who Loves Ya Baby.

The Monroe Streetscape Project includes upgrades like wider sidewalks with more outdoor seating, reduced car lanes, and the planting of nearly 50 trees. The project is part of a number in recent years that aim to make parts of the Motor City more pedestrian-friendly and is expected to be completed in summer 2026.

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Vernors releases limited-edition Boston Cooler flavor

By Lee DeVito

Vernon's has launched a limited-edition Boston Cooler.

6th Annual Taco Showdown set for Detroit’s Eastern Market

By Lee DeVito

More than 15 local restaurants will be on hand at Taco Showdown Detroit.

The Whitney cooks up Detroit-inspired menu for Motor City ‘Birthday Bash’

By Lee DeVito

The Whitney is located at 4421 Woodward Ave., Detroit.

All material © 2025 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe