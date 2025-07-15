Detroit’s Greektown hosts weekly happy hour amid construction

With Greektown ongoing a $20 million makeover, local businesses have joined forces for a summer-long weekly happy hour.

Drink and appetizer specials will be available at participating businesses from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesdays.

“From refreshing cocktails to savory small bites, each spot will offer its own take on happy hour specials,” the Greektown Neighborhood Partnership said in a press release. “Whether you’re grabbing a midweek drink with coworkers or planning a casual night out, this is the kind of happy hour Detroit’s been missing.”

The Greektown District Wide Happy Hour launched in early July and will run through Aug. 27.

Participating restaurants include A Bar, Firebird Tavern, Fishbone’s Rhythm Kitchen Cafe, Level Two, Mati, Old Shillelagh, Redsmoke Barbeque, The Greek, and Who Loves Ya Baby.

The Monroe Streetscape Project includes upgrades like wider sidewalks with more outdoor seating, reduced car lanes, and the planting of nearly 50 trees. The project is part of a number in recent years that aim to make parts of the Motor City more pedestrian-friendly and is expected to be completed in summer 2026.