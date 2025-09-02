Detroit’s Comerica Park ranked among top 10 MLB stadiums

Shutterstock Comerica Park, home of the Detroit Tigers.

After securing a spot in the 2025 Major League Baseball playoffs, things have gotten even sweeter for our beloved Detroit Tigers. Comerica Park has been ranked among the top 10 MLB stadiums in North America thanks to giving fans a good bang for their buck.

That’s according to the folks at sports betting website SiGMA Play, who analyzed and ranked MLB stadiums based on factors including cost of tickets, food, beer, and parking; Yelp ratings, and fan sentiment on websites like Reddit.

According to the study:

“Home of the Detroit Tigers, Comerica Park ranks sixth overall with a solid final score of 8.07/10. The venue offers one of the cheapest gameday experiences, with a median ticket price of $28 and parking at $23, bringing the total cost to $62.1. Fans also rate the stadium positively, giving it a Yelp score of 4.2/5, while online sentiment remains favorable with an average Reddit score of 0.38.”

PNC Park, home of the Pittsburgh Pirates, ranked No. 1.

The Great American Ball Park, home of the Cincinnati Reds, ranked second.

Courtesy of SiGMA Play Detroit’s Comerica Park was ranked No. 6 among the top 10 Major League Baseball stadiums.

The full MLB stadium rankings are available online.

As the report notes, the cost of attending sports events has risen by 10.3% over the past year.