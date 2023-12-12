Detroit’s Batch Brewing Company launching full-service restaurant

click to enlarge Courtesy photo The Chorizo Verde Sausage from Batch Brewing Company.

Corktown’s Batch Brewing Company is launching a full-service restaurant in its taproom on Wednesday.

Developed by Chef Brendon Edwards, the new menu features a variety of entrées including Wild Boar Lasagna, Crispy Oyster Sliders, and Smoked Half Chicken Dinners.

“Every business evolves with new blood,” Edwards said in a statement. “I look forward to sharing dishes that will feed and nurture people in and around Detroit as Batch Brewing Co. carries on its role as a community staple. With that in mind, we’ll continue to be a place for all types of people.”

A smaller menu will be offered to guests dining on Batch Brewing’s year-round outdoor patio, where QR codes are scanned by smartphones to order food. Outdoor quests can also enjoy performances on the Biergarten Stage.

“We are extremely excited for these changes,” owner Stephen Roginson said in a statement. “Nearly nine years into this adventure, and we continue to try to make what we do as meaningful to Corktown and Detroit as it can be.”

Batch Brewing Company opened its doors in 2015. It was voted best bar (Wayne County) in the Metro Times Best of Detroit 2023 reader’s poll.

Batch Brewing Company 1400 Porter St, Detroit, Detroit

