  1. Food & Drink
  2. Food News
  1. Food & Drink
  2. Food News

Detroit ranked No. 4 pizza city in the U.S.

The Motor City beat other notable pizza capitals like New Haven, Chicago, and even the mighty New York City

By
Mar 19, 2025 at 9:52 am
Share on Nextdoor
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

click to enlarge A pie from Amar Pizza in Hamtramck. - Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling
A pie from Amar Pizza in Hamtramck.

Detroit has been named one of the top five “pizza cities” in the U.S.

The Motor City came in fourth place in a tie with Buffalo, New York — behind Rochester (New York), Philadelphia, and Boston, but ahead of other notable pizza capitals like New Haven, Connecticut (No. 6), Chicago (No. 10), and even the mighty New York City (No. 8).

That’s according to Clever Real Estate, which published its 2025 “Pizza Cities” rankings.

The real estate advice service evaluated 100 of the largest cities in the U.S. on factors including the number of pizzerias per capita, the average price of large cheese and pepperoni pizzas on thousands of menus (compared to local incomes), a “Pizza Passion Score” based on Google searches related to pizza in various markets, and “the city’s perceived pizza quality, as measured by a poll of 2,000 Americans.”

Of Detroit’s “Pizza Passion” score of 80.6 out of 100, Clever Real Estate says:

“That can be explained in part by Detroit pizza’s rise into the national spotlight in recent years. The thick, chewy, rectangular pies are cooked in high-sided pans like the type once designed as a parts tray for the auto industry. Sauce is applied in dollops or stripes, and cheese spread to the edge of the crust helps create a crispy, lacy texture.”

The report also noted that a typical large cheese pizza in Detroit is more affordable than average ($16.25 vs. $18.02), as well as large pepperoni pies ($17.86 vs. $20.42).

Detroit ranked low, however, when it comes to pizzerias per capita, with only 6.8 per 100,000 residents — half the national average of 12.4.

Detroit was ranked No. 1 pizza city by Clever Real estate in 2022 and 2023.

Earlier this year, our intrepid reporter Steve Neavling tasted and ranked more than 25 Detroit-style pizzas.

Slideshow

Ranking the best Detroit-style pizzas

Loui’s Pizza in Hazel Park is one of the best purveyors of Detroit-style pizza.
#24 Belle Isle Pizza 7869 E. Jefferson, Detroit; belleislepizza.com Belle Isle Pizza has been serving pies from a small, no-frills spot near Belle Isle since 2015. Under new ownership since 2023, their Detroit-style pizza is straightforward but falls short of the city’s best. The crust is thinner than most Detroit-style pies, and while the edges have a satisfying crunch, the overall structure lacks heft. The tangy sauce leans acidic, which overpowers the cheese instead of balancing it. The flavor is there, but the execution felt a bit off. Still, it was a decent, satisfying pizza, but in a city with so many good options, this one doesn’t quite measure up. #23 Crispelli’s Pizzeria Multiple locations; crispellis.com Known for its fresh, thin-crust pies, Crispelli’s falls short when it comes to Detroit-style pizza. The crispy edges and abundance of cheese are satisfying, but there’s a serious lack of sauce. The result is a pie that feels unbalanced, leaving you wanting more flavor. #22 Detroit Pizza Bar 7316 W. McNichols, Detroit; thedetroitpizzabar.com This vibrant spot has a menu that includes 17 different pizzas, some with names of local icons, like the Supremes, the Temptations, and the Coleman Young (a seafood-heavy pie with shrimp, crab, lobster, and alfredo sauce). The dough is big, fluffy, and topped with delicious cheese and a sauce that leans sweet, though it lacks much of a crust, and it isn’t as crispy as most of the pizzas I tried. What really stands out here is the atmosphere. The staff is friendly and welcoming, and some of the patrons encouraged me to stay for the Michigan-Michigan State football game. I wish I had taken them up on it, but I’m sure I’ll be back for some of those other pizzas. #21 PizzaPapalis Multiple locations; pizzapapalis.com Known for its Chicago-style deep dish, PizzaPapalis introduced its take on Detroit-style pizza in 2020. It comes in one size, with eight large slices. Their version sticks to the basics — a thick, rectangular pie with a crispy-edged crust and a classic cheese-and-sauce layering. The dough is surprisingly airy for a deep-dish style, giving each bit a nice contrast between the soft interior and the caramelized edges. The flavor of the cheese and sauce is solid, but the portions are light, leaving some bites feeling dry. #20 Jet’s Pizza Multiple locations; jetspizza.com Jet’s may not satisfy purists, but it’s a reliably delicious pizza delivered to your door, and that’s hard to beat. With more than 400 locations across the country, it’s the largest chain serving Detroit-style pizza, and in terms of quality, it blows away the other Michigan-based national franchises like Little Caesars, Dominos, and Hungry Howie’s. Jet’s takes some liberties, like layering the sauce under the cheese and not using Wisconsin brick cheese. For some, that’s a dealbreaker. For me, it’s still a tasty, convenient pie that is far better than what most other pizza delivery chains offer. And Jet’s is not stingy with its cheese. The blend of mozzarella and Muenster is gooey and caramelized at the edges. The sauce is sweeter and lighter than most. The pepperoni curls into cups, and the crust has a nice balance between moist and crunchy without becoming soggy. #19 The Original Buscemi’s Multiple locations; originalbuscemis.com Serving pizza out of party stores for more than 60 years, this local chain is a unique and convenient fixture in metro Detroit. It brought back its original Detroit-style pizza in 2016, and at just $13.99 for an eight-piece pizza, the price is hard to beat. A single slice is only $2.19. The pizza is surprisingly good. The crust is thick, and they absolutely nail the crunch. Both the bottom and edges are perfectly crispy. The cheese is average, and there isn’t much sauce, but the overall experience is solid, especially considering this came from a convenience store.
Click to View 26 slides
Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Da Bomb Taco to open carry-out spot in Ferndale

By Lee DeVito

Image: Da Bomb Taco to open carry-out spot in Ferndale (2)

Metro Times United We Brunch is this Saturday

By Josh Cohen

Image: Metro Times United We Brunch is this Saturday

New chefs lead at Hollywood Casino at Greektown

By Lee DeVito

Chefs Dedric McGhee and Richard Simmons now lead Hollywood Casino at Greektown.

All material © 2025 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe