Detroit City Distillery releases limited-edition Hot Honey Bourbon

Detroit City Distillery has a new hot new bourbon that sounds pretty sweet, too.

The Eastern Market-based distillery has long collaborated with urban beekeepers Bees in the D for its limited-edition Honey Bourbon. Now, the two have collaborated for a new small-batch Hot Honey Bourbon, adding a spicy kick to the fan favorite.

“When we started our collaboration with Bees in the D back in 2019, we never imagined how much people would love the Honey Bourbon,” J.P. Jerome, co-owner of Detroit City Distillery, said in a statement. “It quickly became a staple in our lineup, and we’re thrilled to offer this new hot honey iteration now. It’s got the perfect balance of smooth bourbon sweetness and just the right amount of heat — a special kick for cocktails or for anyone who likes their bourbon with a little extra fire.”

The Hot Honey Bourbon will be released starting at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8. The bottles will be sold for $60 online and are available for pickup starting at 4 p.m. at the Detroit City Distillery tasting room at 2462 Riopelle St., Detroit.

That day the distillery will celebrate the debut of Hot Honey Bourbon with a release party at its tasting room. Specialty cocktails featuring the Hot Honey Bourbon will be available from its bar, and the first 75 guests receive a hot honey Bee Sting Pizza from Detroit’s Mootz Pizzeria.

Bees on the D will also be on hand to sample their honey made from Detroit honeybees.

While honey infused with spicy chiles is nothing new, hot honey has been a major trend in 2025.