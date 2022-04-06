Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Dearborn’s Ramadan Suhoor Festival returns for late-night eats

The outdoor fest draws thousands of Muslims looking to get a meal before their fast starts at sunrise

By on Wed, Apr 6, 2022 at 3:44 pm

A crowd at Dearborn's Ramadan Suhoor Festival. - RAMADANSUHOORFEST.COM
ramadansuhoorfest.com
A crowd at Dearborn's Ramadan Suhoor Festival.

The Ramadan Suhoor Festival is back after a two-year hiatus, and this year it’s taking over Dearborn’s Fairlane Town Center parking lot with more than 50 food trucks and vendors. The outdoor culinary extravaganza is held in honor of Ramadan, when Muslim practitioners fast from dawn to sunset. As such, the festival takes place from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. (worshippers can eat before and after the fasting period each day). “Suhoor” is the meal eaten before sunrise during Ramadan to tide Muslims over during their fast. Though the festival is relatively new, starting in 2018, it draws thousands of people a day from the Midwest and even Canada. And it’s not just frequented by Muslims. Everyone from self-proclaimed foodies to night owls or those just wanting to learn more about Ramadan is welcome.

The festival goes from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. every Friday and Saturday from April 8 to April 30; ramandansuhoorfest.com. There is a $1 entry fee.

Food & Drink Slideshows

Here's all the people (and the bourbon) we saw on day one of the Detroit Bourbon Fest

Here’s all the people (and the bourbon) we saw on day one of the Detroit Bourbon Fest
These before and after photos shows how Detroit's restaurants has changed over the last decade

These before and after photos show how Detroit’s restaurants have changed over the last decade
Detroiter Bar 655 Beaubien Blvd., Detroit; 313-963-3355 It's in the name, the Detroiter Bar is definitely a spot for Detroiters to go and enjoy the game. Just steps away from Greektown, this full-service bar has a lot to offer.

20 sports bars in the Detroit area to catch a big game
The Cove 11 W. River St., Leland, 231-256-9834, thecoveleland.com The Cove overlooks Lake Michigan and the Manitou Islands in Leland&#146;s Historic Fishtown. Their motto is &#147;fresh fish, cold beer,&#148; but they also serve a drink called a &#147;Chubby Mary&#148; &#151; a bloody mary with a smoked chub fish in it. Courtesy photo

20 small town Michigan restaurants worth a drive

