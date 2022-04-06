Dearborn’s Ramadan Suhoor Festival returns for late-night eats

ramadansuhoorfest.com A crowd at Dearborn's Ramadan Suhoor Festival.

The Ramadan Suhoor Festival is back after a two-year hiatus, and this year it’s taking over Dearborn’s Fairlane Town Center parking lot with more than 50 food trucks and vendors. The outdoor culinary extravaganza is held in honor of Ramadan, when Muslim practitioners fast from dawn to sunset. As such, the festival takes place from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. (worshippers can eat before and after the fasting period each day). “Suhoor” is the meal eaten before sunrise during Ramadan to tide Muslims over during their fast. Though the festival is relatively new, starting in 2018, it draws thousands of people a day from the Midwest and even Canada. And it’s not just frequented by Muslims. Everyone from self-proclaimed foodies to night owls or those just wanting to learn more about Ramadan is welcome.

The festival goes from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. every Friday and Saturday from April 8 to April 30; ramandansuhoorfest.com. There is a $1 entry fee.

