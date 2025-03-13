  1. Food & Drink
  2. Food News
  1. Food & Drink
  2. Food News

Da Bomb Taco to open carry-out spot in Ferndale

The Detroit food truck plans to expand to a brick-and-mortar location this summer

By
Mar 13, 2025 at 9:59 am
Image: Lisa Session of the Da Bomb Taco food truck plans to soon open a carry-out location inside a Ferndale gas station.
Lisa Session of the Da Bomb Taco food truck plans to soon open a carry-out location inside a Ferndale gas station. Courtesy photo
Share on Nextdoor
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Detroit’s Da Bomb Taco food truck says it will expand to a carry-out location in Ferndale.

The brick-and-mortar is expected to open later this year inside a Shell gas station at 1100 W. Eight Mile Rd.

“When we drive it around it’s like a billboard. We get so much action,” owner Lisa Session said of her food truck in a statement. “[People] love to have a food truck at their event. It’ll be stronger because of the restaurant. We’ll have that home base.”

A financial analyst with the city of Detroit and graduate of SchoolCraft College’s culinary school, Session launched Da Bomb Taco in 2022.

“There were no fast-casual Mexican offerings,” Session said of what inspired her to start the food truck. “I have a passion for hospitality and beautiful food.”

Session also received mentorship from a pitch competition by SCORE, a national nonprofit organization that supports small businesses, and became one of 45 finalists out of more than 2,200.

Session was partnered with mentor Louis Logan, a retired executive chef for the Hilton and Marriott who praised Da Bomb Taco.

“Her business plan was solid,” Logan said. “For what she had to work with and what she was doing, you could tell she had great ambition. I was totally impressed overall.”

Session says she is grateful for the opportunity.

“We’re just so grateful to have had that experience, that national platform,” Session said. “It did so much for my confidence. We can achieve everything that we seek out.”

Da Bomb Taco aims to open its Ferndale location sometime this summer.

Slideshow

New Detroit-area restaurants for 2025

Dime Store Rochester Hills 6920 N. Rochester Rd., Rochester Hills; eatdimestore.com This Detroit brunch favorite celebrated a decade operating out of downtown’s Chrysler House Building with exciting news — an expansion to the ’burbs. Attached to a Papa Joe’s Gourmet Market, the new location is more than double the size of the original Detroit spot, allowing for an expanded menu including pancakes and former limited-time specials like the General Tso’s Benny. The extra space also means it can accommodate reservations for parties of up to 12, private events, and catering orders.
Antica Nova 1695 E. Big Beaver Rd., Troy; anticanova.com This Italian restaurant opened in late 2024 in the space behind the San Marino Club that was formerly home to Tre Monti. Its name means “new antique,” a nod to the way it blends traditional flavors with modern culinary techniques. The kitchen is led by Anthony Giannola, who learned to cook from his mother and grandfather. Aria Restaurant 33210 W. 14 Mile Rd., West Bloomfield Twp.; ariabloomfield.com This high-end restaurant opened its doors in late 2024, blending drawing inspiration from Italian, European, and Mediterranean cuisines. Aurora on the Lake 2323 Union Lake Rd., Commerce Twp.; auroraitaliana.com After more than 30 years of business, the lakeside fine-dining restaurant It’s A Matter of Taste closed in 2024. In early 2025 Aurora Italiana on the Lake opened in its space, following the upscale Italian restaurant’s original location in West Bloomfield in 2023. Both serve up high-end dishes inspired by Italy’s Amalfi Coast. Avalon Cafe and Kitchen 224 S. Main St., Ann Arbor; avalonbakeryandcafe.com This beloved local bakery chain closed its East Liberty Street location in late 2024, reopening a smaller location next door to Pretzel Bell. Bell Bistro 185 N. Old Woodward Ave., Birmingham; bellbirmingham.com This modern American eatery opened in late 2024 in the space formerly occupied by Mad Hatter Bistro. Blind Owl Royal Oak 511 S Main St., Royal Oak; blindowlrestaurant.com After nine years in business, The Morrie in Royal Oak closed in late 2024 and was replaced by Blind Owl. The fusion restaurant mixes Latin, Asian, Mediterranean, and American inspirations and follows a flagship location that opened in downtown New Baltimore in 2023.
Click to View 40 slides
Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

New chefs lead at Hollywood Casino at Greektown

By Lee DeVito

Chefs Dedric McGhee and Richard Simmons now lead Hollywood Casino at Greektown.

Street Beet is moving into Bobcat Bonnie’s former Corktown space

By Lee DeVito

Street Beet’s Megan Shaw.

La Pecora Nera to open in Birmingham soon

By Lee DeVito

Image: La Pecora Nera to open in Birmingham soon

All material © 2025 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe