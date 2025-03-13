Da Bomb Taco to open carry-out spot in Ferndale

Detroit’s Da Bomb Taco food truck says it will expand to a carry-out location in Ferndale.

The brick-and-mortar is expected to open later this year inside a Shell gas station at 1100 W. Eight Mile Rd.

“When we drive it around it’s like a billboard. We get so much action,” owner Lisa Session said of her food truck in a statement. “[People] love to have a food truck at their event. It’ll be stronger because of the restaurant. We’ll have that home base.”

A financial analyst with the city of Detroit and graduate of SchoolCraft College’s culinary school, Session launched Da Bomb Taco in 2022.

“There were no fast-casual Mexican offerings,” Session said of what inspired her to start the food truck. “I have a passion for hospitality and beautiful food.”

Session also received mentorship from a pitch competition by SCORE, a national nonprofit organization that supports small businesses, and became one of 45 finalists out of more than 2,200.

Session was partnered with mentor Louis Logan, a retired executive chef for the Hilton and Marriott who praised Da Bomb Taco.

“Her business plan was solid,” Logan said. “For what she had to work with and what she was doing, you could tell she had great ambition. I was totally impressed overall.”

Session says she is grateful for the opportunity.

“We’re just so grateful to have had that experience, that national platform,” Session said. “It did so much for my confidence. We can achieve everything that we seek out.”

Da Bomb Taco aims to open its Ferndale location sometime this summer.