Comfort food ghost kitchen Vegan vs Fries lands in Detroit

This Black-owned kitchen delivers dishes like (plant-based) carne asada fries and ‘hella big’ burritos

By on Mon, Oct 17, 2022 at 3:41 pm

click to enlarge Who says vegans don't want comfort food too? - Courtesy of Vegan vs Fries
Courtesy of Vegan vs Fries
Who says vegans don't want comfort food too?

Being vegan doesn’t always necessarily equate to eating healthy, and Vegan vs Fries knows it.

The Black-owned ghost kitchen serves dishes like plant-based carne asada fries and “hella big” burritos that are now available for delivery in Detroit.

Vegan vs Fries is an offshoot of Man vs Fries, a popular comfort food concept rooted in Oakland, California. Owner and CEO William Bonhorst says he launched Vegan vs Fries in October following customer requests for plant-based versions of the gluttonous grub.

Detroit is the second city where the vegan kitchen is available following Atlanta, and Bonhorst is gearing up to spread to a total of 20 cities.

“Detroit had one of the strongest voices for vegan comfort food, so we delivered,” he tells Metro Times via email.

The kitchen’s “Asada Fries” are made with straight or curly french fries topped with Impossible Asada or fajita veggies and options like guacamole and Takis Fuego.

Burrito options include the “Cowgirl Burrito” stuffed with Impossible Asada, fries, beer-battered onion rings, cheese, and bbq sauce, or the “SoCal” with Takis Fuego, guacamole, Impossible Asada, or veggies, and secret sauce.

If there’s still room in your stomach after all that, there’s also deep-fried Double Stuf Oreos with powdered sugar and chocolate sauce for dessert.

“Vegan vs Fries is vegan comfort food that doesn’t lack any elements of comfort food,” Bonhorst says. “It’s hella big burritos, hella flavor, and hella fries, all plant-based everything!”

click to enlarge The SoCal burrito with Takes Fuego. - Courtesy of Vegan vs Fries
Courtesy of Vegan vs Fries
The SoCal burrito with Takes Fuego.

For now, Vegan vs Fries is available for delivery in Detroit via GrubHub, Doordash, UberEats, and Postmates from 12:30 p.m. daily until they sell out. Bonhorst says the goal is to transition to a permanent, physical location if there’s enough interest.

He plans to bring Vegan vs Fries to Phoenix, Tempe, Austin, Baltimore, Chicago, Washington D.C., Denver, Los Angeles, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa, Houston, St. Paul, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York City, New Jersey, Philly, Portland, San Diego, San Antonio, and Seattle.

“I want Vegan vs. Fries to be the maximum version of the french fry,” he says. “For far too long, the french fry has been the side piece in every culinary relationship. It’s never been the main course and just because you’re vegan doesn’t mean you can’t splurge. The world is serious enough, I aim to add a little joy back with Vegan vs Fries.”

He also really likes using the word hella.

For more information, see veganvsfries.com.

