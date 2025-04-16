  1. Food & Drink
  2. Food News
  1. Food & Drink
  2. Food News

Chick-fil-A opens new store near Oakland University campus

The chain has about 10 locations in the Detroit area

By
Apr 16, 2025 at 12:51 pm
Share on Nextdoor
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Chick-fil-A has opened a new store in the Detroit area. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Chick-fil-A has opened a new store in the Detroit area.

A new Chick-fil-A fried chicken restaurant is opening at 2111 N Squirrel Rd., Auburn Hills.

Located near Oakland University and Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, the store is set to open its doors on Thursday.

It’s owned and operated by Greg Russell of Detroit, who says he first experienced Chick-fil-A while coaching a youth basketball team. He later worked at an Atlanta restaurant before relocating to Michigan, where he continued to work for the chain.

“Each step of my journey, from coaching basketball to serving in Chick-fil-A restaurants, has prepared me for becoming a local Owner-Operator, and I am so grateful for the opportunity,” Russell said in a statement. “My goal is to cultivate a place where love is at the center of everything we do — serving our Guests with care, supporting our Team Members and giving back to the community.”

The company says the Auburn Hills store is participating in the Chick-fil-A Shared Table program, which gives surplus food to local nonprofits. The company says it will also donate $25,000 to support local hunger relief organizations including Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan and Forgotten Harvest.

The chain has about 10 locations in the Detroit area.

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Mediterranean restaurant Cava is coming to Detroit

By Lee DeVito

Cava is slated to open at 636 Woodward Ave., Detroit.

Dave’s Hot Chicken releases ‘Davezempic’ mini sliders

By Lee DeVito

“Davezempic” sliders from Dave’s Hot Chicken served with a fake medical syringe filled with hot sauce at a recent promotional event.

Detroit’s Slows Bar BQ is expanding to the ’burbs

By Lee DeVito

Slows Bar BQ opened in Corktown in 2005.

All material © 2025 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe