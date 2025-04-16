Chick-fil-A opens new store near Oakland University campus

Courtesy photo Chick-fil-A has opened a new store in the Detroit area.

A new Chick-fil-A fried chicken restaurant is opening at 2111 N Squirrel Rd., Auburn Hills.

Located near Oakland University and Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, the store is set to open its doors on Thursday.

It’s owned and operated by Greg Russell of Detroit, who says he first experienced Chick-fil-A while coaching a youth basketball team. He later worked at an Atlanta restaurant before relocating to Michigan, where he continued to work for the chain.

“Each step of my journey, from coaching basketball to serving in Chick-fil-A restaurants, has prepared me for becoming a local Owner-Operator, and I am so grateful for the opportunity,” Russell said in a statement. “My goal is to cultivate a place where love is at the center of everything we do — serving our Guests with care, supporting our Team Members and giving back to the community.”

The company says the Auburn Hills store is participating in the Chick-fil-A Shared Table program, which gives surplus food to local nonprofits. The company says it will also donate $25,000 to support local hunger relief organizations including Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan and Forgotten Harvest.

The chain has about 10 locations in the Detroit area.