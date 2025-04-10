Bev’s Bagels to open in former Detroit Institute of Bagels space

Bagels are coming back to Detroit’s Core City neighborhood.

A new concept called Bev’s Bagels is set to open in the former Detroit Institute of Bagels space at 4884 Grand River Ave. The shop is led by Max Sussman, a James Beard-nominated chef who launched Bev’s Bagels as a pop-up in the Ann Arbor area.

“Making bagels is a huge passion of mine and I’m so excited to offer really great bagels to Detroit,” Sussman said in a statement. “Opening in Core City feels like an incredible opportunity to build on something that was so special to the community and still so needed.”

According to a press release, Bev’s is named after Sussman’s grandmother and “celebrates the art of traditionally made bagels paired with creative schmears, wild-caught fish, and seasonal flavors.”

“An incredible bagel has to start with incredible ingredients and ours will have organic flour, some whole grains, and use a sourdough starter,” Sussman said, adding, “I’m pretty obsessive over the details, so the sandwiches will all have these amazing components, from creative schmears to wild smoked fish to ethically sourced meats.”

The shop will also offer coffee and catering services, and expects to open in late spring with operating hours seven days a week.

The Detroit Institute of Bagels opened in the space formerly occupied by Ochre Bakery in 2020, but closed indefinitely in 2023. Since then, the space was split in two with a bakery called The Mother Loaf Breads opening in the other half.