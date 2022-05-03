Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

​​Baobab Fare’s Burundi coffee is now available at Detroit’s Rivertown Market

It’s the first product from Detroit’s popular East African restaurant to hit retail shelves

By on Tue, May 3, 2022 at 10:27 am

click to enlarge Baobab Fare's Burundi coffee at Rivertown Market. - COURTESY PHOTO
Courtesy photo
Baobab Fare's Burundi coffee at Rivertown Market.

Baobab Fare in Detroit’s New Center neighborhood quickly became a favorite in the local restaurant scene after opening in 2021. Now the popular restaurant’s coffee is available at Rivertown Market, which is owned by Meijer.

The East African restaurant’s Burundi coffee is grown and harvested near the Matongo village in Burundi. It hit the shelves at Rivertown Market, which is known for selling products from Michigan-grown brands, last Friday.

While Baobab Fare's signature dish is Nyumbani, beef slow-simmered in tomato sauce with plantains and rice, its coffee also has a distinctly rich flavor.

The small-format Meijer is Baobab Fare’s first large vendor and the family-owned restaurant plans to get more products in other large retailers in the future.

Meijer has invited local businesses to showcase their products at its Lift Local Supplier event. Eligible businesses can apply by May 20.

