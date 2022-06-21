Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Anyway, here are photos of Detroit Zoo animals eating Buddy’s Pizza

So cute 🥺 yet so terrifying

By on Tue, Jun 21, 2022 at 3:47 pm

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO
Courtesy photo

Everyone loves Detroit-style pizza — including, apparently, the tigers at the Detroit Zoo.

On Tuesday, the zoo's tigers and bears were fed boxes of Buddy's Pizza, the Detroit-style originator, as part of a promotion ahead of Detroit-style Pizza Day on Thursday, June 23.

A grizzly bear at the zoo also appeared to enjoy the treat.

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO
Courtesy photo

According to a press release, the pizzas were made with "special, animal-friendly ingredients" and "approved by animal care staff and were created special for each animal's diet." So we're guessing that means that they must have been topped with hunks of raw meat?

The zoo's polar bears also got in on the fun, although it looks like they might be fighting over a pizza.

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO
Courtesy photo

On Thursday, Buddy’s will donate $1 from every pizza sold at all of the chain's 21 locations to The Salvation Army. The company is also partnering with 10 other Detroit-Style pizzerias across the country to donate a portion of their sales on June 23 to local hunger and homelessness organizations.

In other Buddy's news, a recent study deemed the chain to be the most popular restaurant in the Detroit area. That's according to a new report from Bid-On-Equipment.com, which analyzed data from Yelp and Google to find the most popular restaurant in the area.

