An immersive ‘Indiana Jones’-inspired tiki bar is coming to Westland

An upcoming pop-up tiki bar pairs creative cocktails with an interactive experience like something out of an Indiana Jones film — including a towering volcano that fills the venue with smoke and sounds, wise-cracking animatronic parrots, tropical “storms,” and a scavenger hunt with prizes.

The Lost Outpost is a new production by Legendary Entertainment & Experiences and Bailey Design & Entertainment, set to open on Thursday, June 5 inside The Legendary Axe at 37550 Cherry Hill Rd., Westland.

“This is the most immersive, interactive, and technologically advanced pop-up bar experience we’ve ever created — and unlike anything Metro Detroit has seen before,” Cody Bailey, Chief Creative Officer of Bailey Design & Entertainment, said in a statement. “From full-scale eruption shows to hidden story-driven activations, The Lost Outpost is a world guests can truly step into.”

According to the pop-up’s lore, The Lost Outpost is “the final known basecamp of the Legendary Expedition Co., a fearless crew that vanished while searching for a cursed volcanic temple. What remains is their abandoned headquarters: a jungle-swallowed tiki outpost filled with mysterious relics, glowing glyphs, supernatural energy, and exotic libations.”

“We didn’t just want to decorate a space — we wanted to tell a story,” Bailey said. “This is more than a bar; it’s an experience guests can explore and interact with.”

The menu features fanciful tiki cocktails and island-inspired fare like Loco Moco Egg Rolls and Loaded Tiki Fries, including spice blends sourced directly from Hawaii’s Aloha Spice Company. The pop-up also offers a brunch menu from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sundays.

Private reservations are also available in three themed suites which include a scavenger hunt to uncover “The Captain’s Final Orders,” earning access to a secret food and drink menu.

The venue will also have its ax throwing lanes available to guests.

More information is available at lostoutpostbar.com.