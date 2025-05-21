  1. Food & Drink
  2. Drink News
  1. Food & Drink
  2. Drink News

An immersive ‘Indiana Jones’-inspired tiki bar is coming to Westland

The Lost Outpost pop-up promises “a cinematic, story-driven world of exotic cocktails, jungle décor, and thrilling surprises”

By
May 21, 2025 at 12:29 pm
Image: The Lost Outpost brings an Indiana Jones-inspired experience to The Legendary Axe in Westland.
The Lost Outpost brings an Indiana Jones-inspired experience to The Legendary Axe in Westland. Courtesy photo
Share on Nextdoor
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

An upcoming pop-up tiki bar pairs creative cocktails with an interactive experience like something out of an Indiana Jones film — including a towering volcano that fills the venue with smoke and sounds, wise-cracking animatronic parrots, tropical “storms,” and a scavenger hunt with prizes.

The Lost Outpost is a new production by Legendary Entertainment & Experiences and Bailey Design & Entertainment, set to open on Thursday, June 5 inside The Legendary Axe at 37550 Cherry Hill Rd., Westland.

“This is the most immersive, interactive, and technologically advanced pop-up bar experience we’ve ever created — and unlike anything Metro Detroit has seen before,” Cody Bailey, Chief Creative Officer of Bailey Design & Entertainment, said in a statement. “From full-scale eruption shows to hidden story-driven activations, The Lost Outpost is a world guests can truly step into.”

According to the pop-up’s lore, The Lost Outpost is “the final known basecamp of the Legendary Expedition Co., a fearless crew that vanished while searching for a cursed volcanic temple. What remains is their abandoned headquarters: a jungle-swallowed tiki outpost filled with mysterious relics, glowing glyphs, supernatural energy, and exotic libations.”

“We didn’t just want to decorate a space — we wanted to tell a story,” Bailey said. “This is more than a bar; it’s an experience guests can explore and interact with.”

The menu features fanciful tiki cocktails and island-inspired fare like Loco Moco Egg Rolls and Loaded Tiki Fries, including spice blends sourced directly from Hawaii’s Aloha Spice Company. The pop-up also offers a brunch menu from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sundays.

Private reservations are also available in three themed suites which include a scavenger hunt to uncover “The Captain’s Final Orders,” earning access to a secret food and drink menu.

The venue will also have its ax throwing lanes available to guests.

More information is available at lostoutpostbar.com.

Location Details

The Legendary Axe

37550 Cherry Hill Rd., Westland Wayne County

legendaryaxethrowingdetroit.com

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Fourth annual Royal Oak Taco Fest details announced

By Lee DeVito

More than 50 food trucks will be on hand for Royal Oak Taco Fest.

Bev’s Bagels is now open 7 days a week in Detroit’s Core City

By Lee DeVito

Bev’s Bagels aims for what it describes as a “diner” vibe.

Detroit City Distillery’s new vodka is inspired by Eastern Market’s Flower Day

By Lee DeVito

Detroit City Distillery’s Flower Day vodka bottle feature artwork by local artist Ivan Montoya.

All material © 2025 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe