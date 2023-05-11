A restaurant dedicated to Hani sandwiches opened in Royal Oak

Pop’s Hani Shop promises an ‘elevated Hani experience’

By on Thu, May 11, 2023 at 9:45 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Pop’s Hani Shop has built a menu focused on National Coney Island’s popular Hani sandwich. - Lee DeVito
Lee DeVito
Pop’s Hani Shop has built a menu focused on National Coney Island’s popular Hani sandwich.

In the 1980s, a cook named Hani at National Coney Island’s Seven Mile and Mack store whipped up an off-menu item that turned out to be a huge hit: a pita sandwich made with breaded chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and a special mayo sauce.

The result was the Hani sandwich, which has surged in popularity and now sells about on par with Detroit-style coney dogs, according to National Coney Island president Tom Giftos.

“Over the years, it’s kind of slowly evolved to almost go neck and neck with our coney dogs,” he says.

Now, National Coney Island has now opened its first spin-off restaurant with a menu focused on Hani sandwiches. Pop’s Hani Shop soft launched last month at 32538 Woodward Ave., Royal Oak, and celebrates its official grand opening Thursday.

Giftos says its the local chain’s first spin-off concept, aside from a few experiments in express service locations, such as a short-lived one near Michigan State University’s campus.

He describes the idea between Pop’s Hani Shop as an “elevated Hani experience" with a limited menu and an emphasis on using local products and making items in-house.

“We’ve just kind of tried to elevate our game a little bit,” Goftos says. “We’re hand-rolling or pita bread and hand-dipping our chicken.” One of its partners is Grand Rapids-based Brix Soda Co., which uses natural cane sugar in its beverages.

Chicken is available either breaded or grilled, and a number of riffs of the classic sandwich appear on the menu, like a “Spicy Southwest” sandwich with Chipotle Aioli and “The Parm,” an Italian-themed take with mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, and house-made marinara sauce. The sandwiches sell for $9.75.

The menu also includes other Greek-American coney island favorites like coney dogs, burgers, and gyros, along with soups and salads.

click to enlarge Pop’s Hani Shop is located in the former Kalamata Greek Grill - Lee DeVito
Lee DeVito
Pop’s Hani Shop is located in the former Kalamata Greek Grill

Pop’s Hani Shop is located in the former Kalamata Greek Grill, which closed last year. Giftos says National Coney Island approached Kalamata about moving into the space.

There is no table service; diners order at a counter and the food is brought out to them. Pop is served from a fountain.

“I think there’s a lot of pressure on restaurants these days to shrink their footprint and take some complexity out of the equation, take some labor out of the equation,” Giftos explains of the new format.

But ultimately, Giftos says, it’s a tribute to the Hani sandwich. If the concept is successful, the company could open more locations, he says.

“We’re relying on the fact that the sandwich is great,” he says. “We’ve been open for a few weeks now and seen many customers four or five times in the last three weeks, so that’s usually a good sign.”

Location Details

Pop’s Hani Shop

32538 Woodward Ave., Royal Oak Oakland County

1 article

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Slideshow

Michigan-based chain restaurants that are actually good [PHOTOS]

Olga’s KitchenMultiple locations, olgas.comFounded by entrepreneur Olga Loizon in 1970 in Birmingham, the Greek-American chain grew rapidly during the height of the shopping mall era. Headquartered in Livonia, the chain is known for its Olga bread and especially its Snackers, or triangular pieces of pita served with cheese spread. The eponymous Olga died in 2019 at age 92.
38 slides
Buddy’s PizzaMultiple locations, buddyspizza.comOriginally a speakeasy known as Buddy’s Rendezvous, what we now call Buddy’s was founded in 1946 and is known as the creator of Detroit-style pizza, which as legend has it was created using a metal tray used for auto parts. The company has grown alongside the square-shaped pies’ popularity, and it now has more than 20 locations across Michigan. Biggby CoffeeMultiple locations, biggby.comThis Lansing-based company was originally known as “Beaner’s Coffee” and eventually became one of the fastest-growing coffee chains in the U.S. It has more than 280 locations throughout the country. Bagger Dave’s Multiple locations, baggerdaves.com Founded in Berkley in 2008, this burger chain once had 26 locations across the Midwest. It now has just six, including two in metro Detroit. Fishbone’s DetroitMultiple locations, fishbonesusa.com Established in Detroit in 1989, this chain is known for its live music and New Orleans-inspired menu. It has locations in Detroit, St. Clair Shores, and Southfield. Zo’s Good BurgerMultiple locations, zosgoodburger.comAfter starting by slinging burgers out of a Dearborn gas station in 2013, this chain now has five locations in the Detroit area. The company is known for its halal-friendly offerings, including its signature “Good Burger” which comes loaded with cheese sticks, onion rings, and special sauce held together under a pretzel bun. DominosMultiple locations, dominos.comNow a massive multinational pizza chain with thousands of stores all over the world, the chain had humble beginnings. It was founded in 1980 in Ypsilanti by two brothers who purchased an existing pizza chain called DomiNick’s with just a $500 down payment. The company’s headquarters is in nearby Ann Arbor Township.
Click to View 38 slides

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in Hour Detroit, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Brine Oyster House to open in Grosse Pointe Park this summer

By Randiah Camille Green

Brine’s menu features a raw bar with customizable “sea-cuterie” boards, oyster shooters, entrees, sandwiches, desserts, and cocktails.

Chowhound: What would you do for Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken?

By Robert Stempkowski

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken is good... perhaps too good.

BrisaBar, downtown Detroit’s beach-themed getaway, is returning this summer

By Lee DeVito

BrisaBar, downtown Detroit’s beach-themed getaway, is returning this summer (2)

D Motown Deli shows how corned beef unites Detroit

By Tom Perkins

D Motown Deli shows how corned beef unites Detroit

Also in Food & Drink

D Motown Deli shows how corned beef unites Detroit

By Tom Perkins

D Motown Deli shows how corned beef unites Detroit

BrisaBar, downtown Detroit’s beach-themed getaway, is returning this summer

By Lee DeVito

BrisaBar, downtown Detroit’s beach-themed getaway, is returning this summer (2)

Detroit Institute of Bagels expands Jewish deli offerings in Core City

By Jane Slaughter

Core City’s Detroit Institute of Bagels has added a new matzo-ball soup to its menu.

Founders Brewing abruptly closes Detroit taproom following new racial discrimination complaint

By Lee DeVito

Founders Brewing abruptly closes Detroit taproom following new racial discrimination complaint
More

Digital Issue

May 10, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us