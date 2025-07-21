A Michelin star-winning restauranteur is opening a taco spot in Grosse Pointe Woods

An acclaimed restauranteur is returning home to open a taco spot in Grosse Pointe Woods.

Branden McRill — whose career started at the Grosse Pointe Hunt Club and went on to include roles at Chicago’s Alinea and his own Rebelle restaurant in New York City, which earned a Michelin star — is working to open Lola’s Taco Bar inside a former Boston Market location on Mack Avenue.

According to a press release, McRill says he looks forward to shifting from high-end to fast-casual.

“We’ve taken fun very seriously,” McRill said in a statement. “The goal is to wow and amaze people by delivering a high-caliber experience as affordably as possible. Lola’s will blend all the lessons we’ve learned from fine dining with the straightforward joy of street tacos.”

McRill is joining forces with Detroit-area chef Brandon Zarb, hospitality veteran Mel Fuechtmann, and Niko Moschouris, who comes from the world of quick service restaurants. Zarb — who worked at Ferndale’s Imperial, in addition to the Detroit Athletic Club and Chicago’s Big Star and Dove’s Luncheonette — will develop the menu, and Fuechtmann will oversee daily operations.

“The street taco is the perfect culinary canvas,” Zarb said. “Our salsas, proteins, and fresh ingredients will redefine expectations of what casual dining can be.”

The menu is set to include street-style tacos with vegan and vegetarian options, as well as build-your-own burritos and bowls. Drinks include margaritas, beers, and non-alcoholic options.

According to the press release, Lola’s will donate money raised from a rotating taco menu item to support local schools and charities.

“We’re not just opening a restaurant,” Fuechtmann said. “We want to be deeply ingrained in the local scene, partnering with neighbors and enriching the neighborhood we call home.”

Lola’s is eyeing to celebrate its grand opening this fall at 20195 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Woods.