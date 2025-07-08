  1. Food & Drink
6th Annual Taco Showdown set for Detroit’s Eastern Market

The event will also feature Mexican-themed entertainment including lucha libre wrestling, music, DJs, dancers, and more

Jul 8, 2025 at 12:11 pm
Image: More than 15 local restaurants will be on hand at Taco Showdown Detroit.
More than 15 local restaurants will be on hand at Taco Showdown Detroit. Courtesy photo
Here’s one for the taco lovers out there.

The 6th Annual Taco Showdown is set for Sunday, July 27 at Eastern Market. Attendees can sample tacos and margaritas from more than 15 local restaurants and vote for their favorites.

General admission tickets are $18.33 for access from 1-5 p.m. or $29.48 for VIP with early entry starting at 11 a.m.

Tickets include three tacos and five margarita samples and a voting card. The top five winners will go on to a panel of judges at 3:30 p.m.

Additional taco and drink tickets are also available for purchase.

The event will also feature Mexican-themed entertainment including lucha libre wrestling, music, DJs, dancers, and more.

More information is available at tacoshowdown.com.

Event Details
Image: Taco Showdown Detroit

Taco Showdown Detroit

Sun., July 27, 1-5 p.m.

Eastern Market 2934 Russell St., Detroit Detroit

Buy Tickets

From $10.51
Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

