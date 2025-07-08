6th Annual Taco Showdown set for Detroit’s Eastern Market

Here’s one for the taco lovers out there.

The 6th Annual Taco Showdown is set for Sunday, July 27 at Eastern Market. Attendees can sample tacos and margaritas from more than 15 local restaurants and vote for their favorites.

General admission tickets are $18.33 for access from 1-5 p.m. or $29.48 for VIP with early entry starting at 11 a.m.

Tickets include three tacos and five margarita samples and a voting card. The top five winners will go on to a panel of judges at 3:30 p.m.

Additional taco and drink tickets are also available for purchase.

The event will also feature Mexican-themed entertainment including lucha libre wrestling, music, DJs, dancers, and more.

More information is available at tacoshowdown.com.