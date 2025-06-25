It was a foggy spring morning in early April when I finally decided to go.

After years of hearing fellow travelers rave about a place unlike anything else in America—an eccentric, sprawling and at times otherworldly destination tucked deep into the hills of southwestern Wisconsin—I packed a bag and booked a stay at the legendary House on the Rock, Wisconsin.

I’d seen The House on the Rock photos pop up on social media over the years, often accompanied by captions like “you have to see it to believe it.” Still, nothing could prepare me for the experience itself.

The idea of visiting had floated around in my mind since childhood. I was always the kind of person who gravitated toward the quirky and surreal. Growing up, my dad read me stories about oddball inventors and their labyrinthine homes, which made the world feel magical.

When a fellow traveler mentioned going to Wisconsin, The House on the Rock came up. It was described as “a fever dream of a roadside attraction meets a museum meets a resort,” I knew this was a place I had to visit and see firsthand.

I drove from Madison, about an hour west along scenic Highway 23. The closer I got, the more the landscape transformed: forests thickened, roads curled into limestone ridges and a mist settled in over the valleys.

When I pulled up to the entrance, I had no idea I’d be walking through an impossible blend of fantasy and engineering over the next two days, with moments that veered between wide-eyed awe and piqued curiosity.

Activities to Do at The House on the Rock, Wisconsin

There are dozens of rooms and wings inside this house on a rock, but these five attractions truly stood out.

Based on my experience and what I gathered from The House on the Rock reviews and conversations with staff and fellow visitors, these are the areas you shouldn’t miss when planning your visit to this house of rock in Wisconsin.

Japanese Gardens



Tucked behind the main entrance, the Japanese Gardens are a peaceful introduction to the day ahead. Designed in the traditional ‘stroll style,’ they’re made for wandering and discovery.

The 14-foot waterfall is the highlight, a crashing cascade flanked by moss-covered rocks and delicate wooden bridges.

Despite being entirely manufactured, the gardens have an ancient tranquillity that lingers with you. I sat near the koi pond for almost half an hour, sipping coffee from the café while watching the mist curl around the trees.

It was the perfect breath before diving into the chaotic brilliance inside.

The Carousel



If you’ve seen any of The House on the Rock photos, chances are the carousel is what caught your eye. It’s impossible to overstate how overwhelming it is in person.

The room is bathed in red light, humming with an eerie mechanical hum. The carousel itself—a dizzying circle of 269 animals (none of them horses), 20,000 lights and 182 chandeliers—is pure sensory overload.

No one rides it, by the way. It spins perpetually behind velvet ropes, a surreal centerpiece that makes your jaw drop.

Heritage of the Sea



This was the first place inside the house where I gasped aloud.

Imagine walking into a cavernous space and being greeted by a 200-foot sea creature that rises from the floor like a Kraken mid-attack. The scale is staggering.

Along the way, you’ll pass over 200 model ships, an exhibit on the Titanic and walls of maritime oddities. It’s immersive and strange in the best way, like stumbling into a sailor’s dreamscape.

Infinity Room



The Infinity Room is an architectural marvel and an existential experience. Stretching 218 feet over the valley, the room is made almost entirely of glass. Walking into it feels like stepping into the air.

Beneath you, 156 feet of forest drop away, and around you, over 3,000 windowpanes shimmer in the sun.

I’ll admit that my knees buckled when I reached the tip. The view, however, is worth every shaky step.

Streets of Yesterday



Stepping into this exhibit is like being dropped into a twilight version of the 19th century.

The Streets of Yesterday wind through red-brick alleyways lined with vintage storefronts, a sheriff’s office, carriage houses and rows of antiques. There’s a sense of ghostliness here; everything is staged just enough to feel lifelike and eerie enough to give you chills.

I was lost in it, wandering for over an hour as soft period music played in the background.

The House on the Rock: Inside the Spa

After the sensory overload of my first day, I made a beeline for the spa the next morning. Tucked inside The House on the Rock Resort, it’s an unexpected slice of calm amid the wild visuals.



About the Spa

The spa offers a quiet counterbalance to the rest of the property. Designed to help guests escape everyday stress, it features dim lighting, calming aromatherapy and various indulgent treatments.

I was greeted with soft music and warm tea before being led to a tranquil waiting area where I could decompress before my appointment.

Treatments

I booked a 60-minute aromatherapy massage and a facial. The massage was heavenly: fluid, intentional and perfectly paced to unwind tight shoulders after a day of walking. The facial made my skin glow, and the essential oils used throughout added to the deeply relaxing atmosphere.

They also offer full-body treatments, salon services and foot therapies, which I’d love to try next time.

Additional Information

Reservations are required and should ideally be made a week in advance, though same-day appointments are possible if space allows. I’d recommend arriving 15 minutes early to complete the health form and ease into the setting.

Robes and slippers were provided, and the staff were attentive without being overbearing (a tricky balance to strike).

Golfing at The House on the Rock, Wisconsin

While I’m not an avid golfer, the resort’s golf course exceeded expectations.



About the Course

Designed by three renowned architects, the 27-hole championship course at the House on the Rock, Wisconsin, blends seamlessly with the natural topography. The hills roll gently, offering panoramic views of the Driftless Region’s unique terrain.

I played nine holes in the afternoon sun and found the course both challenging and scenic, with beautifully kept greens and winding fairways that made each hole feel distinct.

Group Golf Outings

The House on the Rock Resort offers customized golf outings if you’re planning a corporate retreat, wedding party or family reunion.

I chatted with a group of 20 who had arranged a full-day tournament, complete with lunch and a cocktail hour afterward. The resort staff handled everything from prize bags to post-game reception.

Golf Lessons

PGA-certified professionals are available for lessons for beginners or anyone wanting to brush up on their swing. Options include on-course strategy, short-game techniques and driver work.

I didn’t book a lesson this time, but I saw several one-on-one sessions in progress and made a mental note to try one next visit.

Staying at The House on the Rock Resort, WI

After long days exploring and soaking up the surrealism of the House of the Rock, returning to the resort felt like a breath of fresh air.

Each suite at the resort offers sweeping views of the countryside, and the accommodations are thoughtful and spacious. Every room includes a microwave, fridge and coffee maker, perfect for slow mornings with breakfast in bed.

King with Sofa Sleeper Suite

This was the suite I chose. It features a private room with a king bed and a separate sitting area with a sofa sleeper, making it an excellent option for small families or friends traveling together.

The bed was plush, the linens crisp and the mountain view from the balcony alone made it worth every penny.

Double Queen Suite

I peeked into this option while housekeeping had one open. It features two queen beds split across two rooms: one in a private bedroom and another in the main living area, including a table and chairs.

This would be ideal for groups who need more space but still want that cozy lodge feel.

Frequently Asked Questions for First-Time Visitors

If you’re heading to The House on the Rock, Wisconsin, for the first time, there are a few things you’ll want to know to make the most of your experience.

Do I need to buy tickets in advance?

Yes, especially during weekends or peak travel seasons. Tickets can be purchased online and are offered in three tour options.

I chose the whole experience and recommend it for first-time visitors.

What forms of payment are accepted?

The House on the Rock accepts cash, Visa, MasterCard and Discover. Please note that personal checks and Traveler’s Checks are not accepted, so plan accordingly before your visit.

Can I bring my pet to The House on the Rock?

Pets are not permitted anywhere on the property. Please do not leave pets in your vehicle for their safety and comfort during your visit! If you’re traveling with a pet, consider making arrangements with a nearby pet daycare.

Options are available in both Dodgeville and Spring Green.

What should I wear?

Comfortable walking shoes are a must. The house is massive and involves staircases, ramps and long hallways. Layers are helpful, too, since temperatures fluctuate throughout different rooms.

Is it family-friendly?

While kids will love the whimsy of The House on the Rock carousel and model displays, some areas may be eerie for younger children.

If you are traveling with your family to The House on the Rock, Wisconsin Dells is also nearby and is a great family-friendly spot to visit!

Is The House on the Rock wheelchair and scooter accessible?

Some parts of the House on the Rock complex are accessible, but due to the architectural design, a small portion is inaccessible by motorized scooters, wheelchairs or strollers.

Certain areas also feature uneven surfaces and ramps that may be challenging to navigate.

How long should I plan to stay?

Give yourself at least half a day for the house itself. A whole weekend is ideal to take advantage of the spa, golf and the surrounding attractions.

Final Thoughts About The House on the Rock, Wisconsin

Visiting the Wisconsin House on the Rock felt like stepping into someone’s dream: beautiful, bizarre and utterly unforgettable. I’d return in a heartbeat. There’s still so much left for me to explore; even the areas I’ve seen feel like they’d reveal new surprises each time.

If you’re the visitor who loves the offbeat, the grand and the imaginative, this is your next destination. The resort is a testament to what happens when creativity can run wild, from the House on the Rock carousel to the surreal Infinity Room and peaceful spa afternoons.

Don’t just take my word for it: book a stay, wander the halls and experience it for yourself. The House on the Rock, Wisconsin, is waiting.