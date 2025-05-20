I grew up with family vacations that mostly involved getaways that centered around cramming into a station wagon and heading to grandma’s. Thus, when my cousin spent an entire dinner raving about her weekend trip to the Wisconsin Dells, I couldn’t help but be intrigued.

Her voice lifted when she described riding a horse-drawn carriage through sandstone canyons, and she swore the cheese curds at MACS changed her life. So, I did what any curious soul would do: I booked a weekend and packed my bags.

Whether you’re planning a family vacation, a romantic weekend, or a solo escape, there are fun things to do in Wisconsin Dells for every kind of traveler. Truly, when it comes to fun things to do, Wisconsin Dells is the place to be.

Top Attractions in Wisconsin Dells That Are Worth Your Time

I started my visit like most people do: with a checklist of the biggest attractions in town. These places give Wisconsin Dells its reputation and draw millions of visitors annually.



Noah’s Ark: Make a Splash at America’s Largest Outdoor Waterpark

Whether you’re chasing the adrenaline rush of the Scorpion’s Tail slide or floating peacefully along the Adventure River, there’s something for every pace and personality here.

With over 70 acres of attractions, including two massive wave pools and plenty of family-friendly areas, it’s no surprise that Noah’s Ark is considered the crown jewel of the Dells’ waterpark scene.

Aquavia Lumina: Nature and Technology Collide

This mile-long nighttime trail blew me away. Aquavia Lumina is a multimedia walking experience through the woods outside the main strip.

You’ll follow a glowing path where light projections, music, and voiceovers bring nature and imagination together in a dreamlike journey.

I wore comfortable shoes and took it slow. This is definitely a unique thing to do in Wisconsin Dells for adults who want something immersive and meditative.

Circus World: Step Into a Vintage Spectacle

A short drive away in Baraboo, Circus World was the weirdest and most wonderful surprise of my trip. There’s something deeply nostalgic about the scent of popcorn and sawdust, and this place is packed with live big-top shows, historic circus wagons, and hands-on exhibits.

During one of their interactive programs, I even learned to balance a feather on my hand. Fun things to do in the Dells don’t get more excitingly eccentric than this!

The Big Sky Twin Drive-In Theater: Classic Fun Under the Stars

On Saturday night, I opted for a double feature at Big Sky. It’s one of the few drive-ins left in the Midwest and has a killer snack bar (I recommend the cheeseburgers).

Watching movies from the comfort of my car with a warm blanket and the sun setting over the treeline? Easily one of the most romantic and fun things to do in Wisconsin Dells for adults.

Cascade Mountain: Winter Thrills

Though I visited in early spring, locals told me Cascade Mountain is the go-to for snow-filled fun. Skiing, snowboarding, and snow tubing dominate the scene. Here’s the kicker: Kids under 12 ski free with a paying adult!

If you’re planning a cold-season trip, bundle up and make this a priority.

Unique Things to Do in Wisconsin Dells Without the Crowds

When planning a trip to Wisconsin Dells, what to do off the beaten path may be a thought that crosses your mind. If you want to steer clear of the waterpark crowds, these hidden corners of the Dells offer a completely different vibe, perfect if you’re craving nature, history, or a slower pace.



Devil’s Lake State Park: Quiet Trails and Bold Views

Just 25 minutes from town, Devil’s Lake is where I escaped the buzz. The trails wind through stunning quartzite bluffs, and I even braved a chilly swim at the beach.

It’s a good idea to bring sturdy shoes and a picnic; this is a must for lovers of the outdoors and unique things to do in Wisconsin.

H.H. Bennett Studio: Where Wisconsin Dells Got Its Name

A quiet gem downtown, this museum showcases the photography of H.H. Bennett, whose 19th-century images essentially invented the Dells as a tourist destination.

Walking through the original studio was like stepping into a time machine, giving the whole trip more context.

Fawn Creek Winery: Sip, Listen, Relax

I was sipping a glass of cranberry wine on the back patio of Fawn Creek Winery, listening to live acoustic music as the sun dipped below the treetops.

This spot feels local in the best way—friendly staff, gorgeous views, and an atmosphere that makes you want to linger.

Lost Canyon Tours: A Ride Through Time

You sit in a horse-drawn carriage and clip-clop through deep sandstone passages as your guide tells stories that range from geological to humorous. It felt peaceful and surprisingly moving.

If you’re hunting for unique things to do in Wisconsin Dells for adults (or even with the kids), this is one of those slow-burn joys you don’t expect.

Where to Eat in the Wisconsin Dells

Let’s talk food, because the Dells aren’t just about attractions. I tried everything from greasy spoon breakfasts to classy steak dinners, and every meal had its moment.



BJ’s Restaurant: Cozy Breakfast and Comfort Food

My day started with fluffy pancakes and a pineapple mimosa. BJ’s is an unpretentious, family-friendly spot where the staff know the menu inside and out.

Plus, the simple kids’ menu is a godsend if you visit with kids.

MACS: Mac and Cheese Heaven

This was my cousin’s pick, and she wasn’t wrong. MACS serves up gourmet mac and cheese with creative twists like chipotle chicken and BBQ pulled pork.

It’s fast-casual, easy on the wallet, and seriously satisfying, making it perfect for a quick stop between activities.

Courtyard Café: Down-Home Delicious

I had the corned beef hash skillet with sourdough toast, and it reminded me of the Sunday breakfasts my dad used to make.

The staff treated us like regulars; the drinks (including a spicy habanero Bloody Mary) were top-notch.

The Del-Bar: Classic Supper Club Vibes

If you want to treat yourself, make a reservation at The Del-Bar. The wood-paneled dining room and Prairie-style design feel like a warm hug, and the steak and wine pairings were on point.

This is a go-to for things to do in Wisconsin Dells for adults looking for a refined evening.

Hidden Gems for a Unique Stay in the Dells

Finding the right place to stay can make or break a trip. I explored a few options, some by booking, others by peeking in during the day, and these stood out.



Wilderness on the Lake: Lakefront Luxury

My choice for the weekend, Wilderness on the Lake, sits right on Lake Delton. My condo had a jacuzzi, a full kitchen, and porch access with water views. With access to multiple indoor and outdoor waterparks (shuttle included), this spot felt like the whole Dells experience without the crowds.

Hampton Inn & Suites: Solid and Simple

I visited a friend staying here and was impressed by the cleanliness and solid breakfast spread. It’s a no-fuss option with tremendous value, especially for families.

Cedar Lodge and Settlement: Cabin Comforts

Cedar Lodge is worth a look if you’re considering a riverside log cabin with modern comforts. It’s peaceful and cozy and includes waterpark passes, which is a sweet bonus.

Sleep Inn & Suites: Budget Friendly Without Compromise

Don’t sleep in the Sleep Inn. It was cleaner than some luxury hotels I’ve stayed in, and the staff were invaluable. The heated pool and comfy beds make this a fantastic option if you’re watching your budget but still want a great experience.

Frequently Asked Questions About Visiting the Wisconsin Dells

If you’re planning a trip to the Wisconsin Dells, here’s what you need to know.

Do you need a car to get around?

Most likely, yes. While some areas are walkable, having a car makes exploring attractions just outside the main strip (like Devil’s Lake or Circus World) easy.

Are there fun things to do in Wisconsin Dells for adults?

Absolutely. From wineries and supper clubs to immersive experiences like Aquavia Lumina and drive-in movies, the Dells are far more than just a kids’ destination.

What should I pack?

Layers, a swimsuit, comfortable walking shoes, and a sense of adventure. The weather can shift quickly, so come prepared.

Would I Travel to Wisconsin Dells Again?

Without hesitation, yes.

Wisconsin Dells surprised me in all the right ways, with its mix of natural beauty, quirky charm, and unexpected sophistication.

It’s the kind of place that invites repeat visits because there’s always more to uncover, more trails to hike, more meals to savor, and more weird things to do in Wisconsin just around the bend.