The first time I considered planning a Minneapolis vacation was thanks to a friend I met on a group hiking trip in Banff. She had grown up in Minneapolis, MN and described it as a place where modern culture meets Midwest hospitality, where world-class art is just as easy to find as a giant mall and where the food scene has exploded in recent years.

At first, I didn’t know what to expect. What is Minneapolis known for, really, besides Prince and snow?

Her descriptions stuck with me, though, and a year later, when I found myself looking for a long weekend getaway somewhere different—accessible, vibrant, walkable—my friend and I booked a trip to Minneapolis without hesitation.

From the moment I landed at MSP airport and stepped into the crisp spring air, I knew this would be the kind of place I’d return to again and again.

Over the coming days, I learned firsthand why Minneapolis tourism deserves a spot on anyone’s list.

Discovering the Top Places to Visit in Minneapolis

Whenever I travel somewhere new, I let word of mouth and local favorites guide me. For this trip, I asked the hotel concierge and a few locals at the bar what Minneapolis attractions were must-sees.

Their answers were spot-on and helped shape a memorable visit to Minneapolis.



Minneapolis Institute of Art

You don’t need to be an art buff to appreciate the Minneapolis Institute of Art. The museum is free (yes, really) and features works ranging from ancient artifacts to contemporary pieces. It’s bright, welcoming and well laid out.

I lost track of time wandering through the Asian art exhibits and paused at a Monet that felt like an old friend.

Don’t skip this if you’re into quiet contemplation or traveling with someone who appreciates visual culture.

Mall of America

I wasn’t sure I’d enjoy the Mall of America, a giant shopping center that felt a bit touristy, but I get it now. It’s more than retail therapy.

I saw roller coasters, an aquarium and even a comedy club under one roof. It’s a full-day outing if you want it to be, and definitely a standout among the Minneapolis attractions.

Take a Minneapolis Trolley Tour

Want to see the city without wearing down your sneakers? The historic trolley tour gave me an excellent overview, especially on a breezy afternoon when I didn’t feel like walking miles.

You get bits of history, neighborhood insights and some great recommendations from the guide. It was charming and informative, and I now understand why it’s one of the top-rated Minneapolis tourism experiences.

Minneapolis Sculpture Garden

Yes, the Spoonbridge and Cherry sculpture is there, and yes, it’s worth seeing. However, the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden offers much more: a calm, open space to enjoy quirky art and local life.

It’s perfect for a stroll between meals or museums and great for photos.

Science Museum of Minnesota

Technically, it is across the river in Saint Paul, but this spot still counts on a Minneapolis travel itinerary. The dinosaur exhibits are top-notch, and the human body section was surprisingly interactive.

I overheard a teenager explain something about genetics to her younger brother, and even I learned something.

Bonus: The view of the Mississippi River from the museum is gorgeous.

Where to Eat as You Travel Minneapolis

I ate very well during my Minneapolis vacation. My goal was to taste as many styles and flavors as possible, and these are the ones I’m still dreaming about.



Owamni by The Sioux Chef

This Indigenous-owned restaurant blew me away. The mushroom chowder was earthy and bold, while the sweet potatoes melted in my mouth.

Every item is gluten-free and uses pre-colonial ingredients. The tea selection, the atmosphere, the staff—it all made for a soul-nourishing meal.

I left full and inspired.

Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse

This spot was energetic and indulgent. I went for the all-inclusive menu and, honestly, I could barely move afterward (in the best way!).

I still crave the table-side ribeye and over-the-top Market Table with everything from fresh greens to cheeses. Not to mention that incredible basil dressing! Plus, the brûléed cheesecake? Chef’s kiss.

Martina

Sunday brunch at Martina is a social event, and the place buzzed with good vibes. I tried the crab Benedict while my friend devoured almond flour pancakes and potato churros.

The cocktails were just as impressive as the food. My only regret? Not ordering one of everything.

Spoon and Stable

This French-inspired restaurant was cozy and elegant in a renovated horse stable. I went light with spicy wontons and a Reuben sandwich while my friend raved about the fish.

The atmosphere alone made the visit worthwhile: warm lighting, wood accents and genuinely friendly staff.

Butcher & The Boar

This one’s for the carnivores. I ordered the tri-tip medium-rare and was floored by the crust and flavor.

With a lively dining area, attentive service and a well-balanced chimichurri that didn’t overpower, this place delivered on every level.

Where to Stay When Visiting Minneapolis

I considered cost, location and amenities before booking. There are some fantastic places to stay in Minneapolis, Minnesota, depending on what kind of traveler you are!



Elliot Park Hotel, Autograph Collection

This one checked every box: stylish, quiet and incredibly comfortable. The bed was heavenly, and I loved the high-end toiletries. Service was gracious and warm, the kind where staff remember your name. I’d stay here again in a heartbeat.

Hewing Hotel

The rooftop pool and sauna made this one a standout. It’s close to sports venues and has a rustic-luxury vibe that makes you feel immediately at ease. The suite I saw was beautifully styled, with excellent food options nearby.

Nicollet Island Inn

Tucked away but still central, this inn is great for a quieter stay. The building has charm, the dining is refined and it’s a lovely retreat after a day of sightseeing. Older visitors or those wanting peace and quiet will love it here.

The Lofton Hotel Minneapolis

The Lofton was a strong contender with skyline views, a clean, modern aesthetic and great walkability. The breakfast here was solid, and the location made it easy to explore downtown.

W Minneapolis - The Foshay

This historic building-turned-hotel mixes vintage flair with sleek updates. The rain shower and tub were highlights in the bathroom, and I took the elevator to the observation deck for some fantastic photos of the city.

FAQ: What You Should Know Before You Travel to Minneapolis

Are you curious about logistics before you plan your own Minneapolis vacations? Here are a few key things I learned on the ground.

Do I need a car to get around?

Not necessarily. I used a combination of walking, rideshares and the light rail. Public transit is affordable and reliable.

What’s the weather like?

It varies. I visited in spring, and it was crisp but sunny. Winter can be intense, so pack accordingly.

How should I dress?

Layers are key. The weather can shift quickly, and you’ll want comfortable shoes for walking.

So, ​​is Minneapolis Worth Visiting?

There’s something incredibly energizing about cities that feel both grounded and full of surprises. Minneapolis, MN, is precisely that.

From mouth-watering meals and contemporary art to riverfront views and rooftop saunas, it’s a city that invites you to slow down, explore and keep coming back.

Would I do this trip again? Without hesitation, and next time, I’m bringing more friends.

Don’t sleep on Minneapolis travel. Book that flight, pack those layers and visit Minneapolis. You’ll see exactly why it’s a place worth discovering over and over again.