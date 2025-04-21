There’s something about Orlando that just pulls you in. Maybe it’s the thrill of world-famous theme parks or the slower, hidden gems you stumble upon thanks to tips from fellow explorers.

On my last visit, I blended personal favorites with must-sees suggested by people I trust, creating a well-rounded guide for every kind of adventurer. Whether you’re planning a family getaway, a romantic escape, or flying solo, I have something for you.

Orlando is more than just Mickey ears and rollercoasters; it’s a city teeming with creativity, culture, and a dash of magic.

This is a destination that sparks joy across every generation and lifestyle.

Things to Do in Orlando for Families

Orlando is a top destination for families, offering a variety of activities that cater to all ages and interests.

Not sure what to do in Orlando? The city’s wide range of attractions ensures something exciting for every family member, from fun-filled adventures to moments of relaxation.

Families can enjoy outdoor experiences and explore beautiful natural surroundings with pleasant weather year-round.

Orlando also offers many dining options that are perfect for families and groups, making mealtime enjoyable and convenient. The city’s accommodations are typically designed with families in mind, providing comfort and convenience for everyone.

Ready to discover the cool things to do in Orlando with your family? Let’s talk about it.

What to Do in Orlando with the Family

Step into a world of immersive storytelling at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, located within one of the top things to do in Orlando.

Designed as a journey through several themed islands, the park has thrilling attractions like Marvel Super Hero Island, Jurassic Park, and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Hogsmeade.

Kids and adults alike will love the blend of excitement and imagination throughout the park.

EPCOT

This is one of the more popular things to do in Orlando, Florida. At EPCOT, you can celebrate innovation, culture, and progress.

This expansive theme park offers everything from futuristic attractions to global cuisine and seasonal festivals. Younger guests will enjoy the interactive exhibits and arcade games, while parents can savor international dishes at the park’s many restaurants.

Aquatica Orlando

Cool off at Aquatica, SeaWorld’s waterpark, where the whole family can enjoy water slides, a winding lazy river, wave pools, and close encounters with dolphins and other marine animals.

Book a private cabana for added comfort, or take advantage of the regular special events and entertainment.

Family-Friendly Restaurants



Grill’s Lakeside Seafood Deck & Tiki Bar

Enjoy tropical-inspired eats with views of Lake Fairview. Parents can relax with a drink while kids play in the shaded, fenced-in playground. The menu offers tasty dishes like Tahitian Tuna Poke, Bahamian Fish Chowder, and a Shrimp Cuban sandwich.

Rainforest Café

A classic family favorite, this jungle-themed restaurant is filled with animatronic animals, rainforest sounds, and fun lighting effects. It’s a magical dining experience kids will remember long after their visit.

Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament

Be transported to the Middle Ages at this unforgettable dinner show. Families are treated to a thrilling live tournament with jousting knights, sword fights, and a hearty four-course meal served medieval-style.

Family Accommodations

Hilton Vacation Club Grand Beach Orlando

Spacious villas with fully equipped kitchens make this an ideal option for families. The resort offers multiple pools, a lakeside beach, and activities like fishing and canoeing on Little Lake Bryan. It’s just a short drive from Walt Disney World and other major attractions.

Vista Cay Orlando Escapes

Located minutes from Orlando’s major theme parks, Vista Cay features fully equipped apartments perfect for larger families. Guests can enjoy a heated pool, fitness center, and easy access to restaurants and shopping.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Immerse your family in a safari adventure right at your resort. Overlooking four savannahs, this Disney hotel offers stunning wildlife views, themed dining, and one of the largest African art collections in the U.S. Kids will love the Uzima Pool, which has a waterslide and zero-depth entry access for wading.

Stuff to Do in Orlando for Couples

This city is a perfect destination for couples seeking a mix of excitement and relaxation, offering romantic Orlando activities that create lasting memories.

Whether enjoying a quiet dinner or exploring vibrant attractions, there’s always something to suit every couple’s interests.

The city’s romantic ambiance and variety of intimate settings make it ideal for a getaway.

With warm weather and picturesque spots, Orlando provides a stunning backdrop for couples to unwind and connect. Couples can also enjoy a selection of luxurious accommodations, ensuring a comfortable and memorable stay.

Want to know more about the things to do around Orlando, Florida, as a couple? Let’s dive in.

Activities in Orlando Perfect for Couples



ICON Park

A romantic evening begins with a ride on The Wheel at ICON Park, a 400-foot observation wheel offering sweeping views of the city.

The park also includes a slingshot ride, Madame Tussauds Wax Museum, and the SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium, making for a well-rounded date night.

Private Sunset Sailing Trip on Lake Fairview

For an unforgettable evening, book a private sailing tour with Sailing Orlando. You’ll cruise on a 25-foot MacGregor sailboat as the sun dips below the horizon.

You can learn the basics of sailing or sit back and enjoy the scenery with your special someone.

The Outta Control Magic Comedy Dinner Show

Laughter is guaranteed at this quirky and interactive dinner experience.

Magician Tony Brent performs a mix of comedy, impersonations, and illusions in a 90-minute show that includes unlimited pizza, salad, dessert, and drinks (including wine and beer).

Romantic Restaurants in Orlando



JoJo’s Shake Bar

Located at Pointe Orlando, JoJo’s offers over-the-top milkshakes, cocktails, and elevated diner classics in a fun, nostalgic setting. Ideal for playful date nights, it also has a charming patio for al fresco dining.

Norman’s Orlando

A perfect pick for special occasions, Norman’s delivers fine dining in a relaxed yet elegant atmosphere. Known for its creative dishes and exceptional service, the restaurant brings a modern twist to Southern flavors.

The Monroe

This chic eatery offers cozy vibes, craft cocktails, and an eclectic menu. Whether you’re in for a slow brunch or a stylish dinner date, The Monroe’s warm ambiance and downtown location make it a standout for couples.

Accommodations for Couples in Orlando, Florida

The newly renovated Waldorf Astoria Orlando combines timeless elegance with modern comfort for a luxurious couple’s escape. Enjoy the on-site spa, gourmet dining, and complimentary transportation to Walt Disney World Resort.

Grand Bohemian Hotel Orlando

Located in downtown Orlando, this boutique hotel exudes romance and sophistication. Browse its curated art gallery, head to the rooftop bar for cocktails with a city view, or indulge in fine dining with live jazz at The Boheme.

Walt Disney World Swan

Ideal for Disney-loving couples, the Swan Hotel places you steps from Epcot and Hollywood Studios. Enjoy romantic strolls around Crescent Lake, dinner by the water, and early access to the parks. It’s one of the things to do in Orlando for adults who are still young at heart!

Things to do in Orlando, Florida, for Solo Travelers

Orlando is an excellent destination for solo travelers, offering a variety of attractions and experiences that cater to individual interests.

The city is packed with opportunities for personal exploration, from its world-renowned theme parks to relaxing nature spots. Solo travelers can enjoy the freedom of creating their own itinerary and choosing activities that align with their interests and pace.

With a vibrant social scene, Orlando provides ample opportunities to meet new people through events, dining, or shared experiences. The city’s safe and welcoming atmosphere ensures solo adventurers can enjoy their trip peacefully.

Want to learn more about the things to do around Orlando as a solo traveler? Here’s what you need to know.

Unique Attractions



Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Orlando

Of course, there are plenty of things to do in Orlando besides theme parks! Explore the weird and wonderful at this museum packed with oddities, from shrunken heads to rare animal skeletons. It’s the perfect solo adventure for curious minds.

Harry P. Leu Gardens

Spend a peaceful afternoon wandering through this 50-acre botanical haven. With quiet pathways, serene gardens, and plenty of spots to sit and reflect, it’s ideal for solo travelers who enjoy nature and mindfulness.

Premium Caribbean Moonshine & Bottling Tour

Spice up your solo trip with a tasting and tour at the Caribbean Moonshine Distillery, one of the many fun things to do in Orlando. Sample six handcrafted moonshine flavors, learn about the distilling process, and bottle your custom-engraved keepsake to take home. Cap it off with a craft cocktail and cheers to your solo adventure!

Solo-Friendly Eats



Finnegan’s Bar & Grill

This classic Irish-American pub offers hearty fare and a welcoming vibe. Pull up a seat at the bar for a Bangers and Mash with a pint, and enjoy the friendly, relaxed atmosphere, making it ideal for dining alone or striking up a conversation.

The Brown Derby

For a slightly upscale experience, head to The Brown Derby, a classic Hollywood-style restaurant offering a New American menu. With its warm wood-paneling and celebrity caricatures, this spot offers a unique dining experience that pays homage to the Golden Age of Hollywood, making it perfect for those seeking quality food and atmosphere.

Maxine’s on Shine

Maxine’s on Shine offers a unique, friendly vibe with regular live music and a diverse comfort food menu. Located in Colonialtown, this award-winning neighborhood restaurant serves a relaxed atmosphere, ideal for solo travelers who want to enjoy a cozy, social dining experience with a personal touch.

Best Accommodations for Solo Traveling in Orlando

For a stylish yet affordable stay, check out Universal’s Aventura Hotel. With a sleek, modern design and easy access to Universal Volcano Bay, this hotel provides a fun and vibrant atmosphere. The rooftop bar and relaxing pool area make it the perfect place to unwind after a busy day of solo exploration.

Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate

This Four Diamond resort offers everything from water parks to world-class golf courses, making it an excellent choice for solo travelers looking for relaxation and adventure. With spacious villas, a full-service spa, and a free shuttle to nearby theme parks, Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate provides the perfect base for your Orlando getaway.

Wyndham Grand Orlando Resort Bonnet Creek

Set amidst 62 acres of natural beauty, Wyndham Grand Orlando Resort Bonnet Creek is a serene retreat with lakeside walking paths, pools, lazy rivers, and more. As a Walt Disney World Gateway Hotel, it offers scheduled shuttle service to theme parks and provides a tranquil escape for solo travelers seeking peace and relaxation after a day of adventure.

All in All: Never a Shortage of Things to Do in Orlando

Orlando is a city that doesn’t just welcome all types of travelers; it actively caters to them, ensuring every visit is filled with personalized experiences.

It offers families countless opportunities to create lasting memories, from thrilling theme park adventures to family-friendly Orlando attractions that keep everyone entertained and engaged.

Couples, on the other hand, will find romance woven into the city’s vibrant atmosphere, with cozy cafés, scenic lakes, and intimate getaways perfect for unwinding and reconnecting.

Solo travelers are equally at home in Orlando, where they can embrace the freedom to explore at their own pace, whether discovering quirky museums, wandering through lush gardens, or enjoying quiet moments of reflection.

Whatever your travel style, Orlando ensures that every moment is tailored to fit your unique interests and preferences. With this guide, you’ll be equipped to craft an itinerary that highlights the best of what Orlando has to offer, allowing you to create unforgettable experiences and memories that are distinctly your own.

Whether you’re here for adventure, romance, or personal reflection, Orlando has something extraordinary waiting for you.