The thing about Ohio is that it sneaks up on you. I didn’t grow up vacationing there, and I’ll admit it wasn’t always on my radar.

Over the years, I kept hearing about the wide range of things to do in Ohio through conversations with fellow travelers, glowing recommendations from food-obsessed friends, and a growing curiosity about underrated destinations. Eventually, I couldn’t resist planning a trip of my own.

Here, I found a state full of surprises: thrilling rides, world-class museums, inventive restaurants, and boutique stays that felt like hidden gems. Whether you’re road-tripping through the Midwest or flying in for a long weekend, Ohio delivers.

This trip started with a late-spring flight into Columbus, where I picked up a rental car (a necessity for hopping between cities unless you’re staying put in one spot). I mapped out a loop between Columbus, Cleveland, Toledo, and Cincinnati, curating stops that blended iconic Ohio tourist attractions with off-the-radar finds.

Here’s how it all played out and why I’d do it again in a heartbeat.

Can’t-Miss Ohio Tourist Attractions That Live Up to the Hype

When people ask what to do in Ohio, these are the places I always start with.

These attractions aren’t just big names; they’re worth every second of your time, whether it’s your first or fifth trip. Ohio is the place to be if you’re looking for cool things to do!



Cedar Point: A Rush of Adrenaline on Lake Erie

I’d been told Cedar Point was the roller coaster capital of the world, but nothing prepared me for its sheer scale. This amusement park sits dramatically on a Lake Erie peninsula in Sandusky.

If you love the thrill of stomach-dropping loops and high-speed dives, rides like Steel Vengeance and Millennium Force are in a league of their own. Even as someone who screamed through Top Thrill 2 like a kid, I also loved the calm carousel.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: A Music Lover’s Pilgrimage

Cleveland’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was a highlight I didn’t expect to spend half a day exploring, but I did.

With its Frank Gehry-esque glass pyramid design and multi-level exhibitions, the museum draws you into rock history through costumes, handwritten lyrics, instruments, and powerful video installations.

I lost track of time reading Prince’s studio notes and staring at Janis Joplin’s psychedelic Porsche.

It’s not just for die-hard music fans; it’s for anyone curious about pop culture and storytelling through sound.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium: Not Just for Kids

There’s something heartwarming about a zoo done well. The Columbus Zoo & Aquarium completely surprised me and is among the top things to see if you’re looking for Ohio stuff to do.

Its clean layout, well-designed animal habitats, and rotating enrichment programs made this a standout stop. I spent hours wandering between the African savanna and the polar frontier, pausing for a surprisingly gourmet salad at the zoo café.

It’s easy to forget you’re in Ohio with how globally themed and immersive the park feels.

Cleveland Museum of Art: World-Class, Free, and Mind-Blowing

Free museums aren’t always synonymous with exceptional curation, but this one is.

Its collection spans millennia, from ancient Egyptian artifacts to contemporary installations. The Marcel Duchamp room had me lingering longer than expected, and the museum’s serene atrium made a perfect midday reset.

If you’re exploring cool things to do in Ohio, this is a cultured, contemplative counterpoint to the thrill rides and rock anthems.

Unusual and Unique Ohio Attractions You’ve Got to See

The absolute joy of traveling through the state comes when you veer off the main path. These lesser-known places to go in Ohio added charm, humor, and surprise to my journey.



The House From A Christmas Story

If you’re looking for some of the best things to do in Ohio, this is among them. You don’t even need to be a superfan of the movie to appreciate the nostalgic wonder of this Cleveland stop.

Touring the house where A Christmas Story was filmed felt like walking into a memory, complete with Ralphie’s Red Ryder BB gun. The adjacent museum holds original props, and the gift shop is delightfully kitschy. It’s goofy and heartfelt in equal measure.

Ohio Caverns: Beneath the Surface

Tucked away in West Liberty, Ohio, Caverns was a spontaneous detour that became one of the most memorable stops.

Descending into the cool, damp earth to see brilliant white stalactites and shimmering crystal formations was a peaceful escape from the summer heat. This natural wonder proves that when it comes to attractions in Ohio, what’s underground can be just as breathtaking as what’s above.

West Side Market: A Feast for the Senses

I wandered through the aromas of baked goods, smoked meats, and global spices while chatting with vendors who told stories of their great-grandparents opening shop here.

Pick up pierogies, cannoli, and some locally made pickles; it’s one of those fun things to do in Ohio for adults that doubles as a cultural experience.

American Sign Museum: Vintage Americana at Its Finest

This Cincinnati gem celebrates the history of commercial signage, and somehow, it’s a lot more fun than that sounds. Neon lights buzz to life as you walk through a colorful corridor of signs from the 19th and 20th centuries.

If you’re looking for the best things to do in Ohio, this is among the coolest.

The nostalgia is electric, and the storytelling, from hand-painted wood to Las Vegas-style glitz, is a visual delight. It’s truly one of those things to see in Ohio that sparks childlike wonder.

Great Places to Go in Ohio to Eat: Memorable Meals in Every City

One of my favorite parts of the trip was the food. Each city offered something unique, delicious, and worth traveling for.



Columbus: The Refectory Restaurant

Inside a converted church, The Refectory served me a meal I am still thinking about.

I went for the French Country Dinner with wine pairings and wondered how I’d never heard of this place before. Stuffed quail, perfectly cooked fish, and a deeply knowledgeable staff created a fine dining experience wrapped in warmth, not pretension.

Cleveland: Marble Room Steaks and Raw Bar

If Gatsby threw a dinner party in 2025, it would look like this.

The opulence of the Marble Room blew me away: massive chandeliers, soaring ceilings, and plush booths. I ordered oysters and a glass of crisp white wine at the bar, soaking in the grandeur.

The vibe is both elegant and relaxed, making it one of those rare Ohio things to do that balances indulgence with ease.

Toledo: Whiskey & The Wolf

I grabbed lunch here on a busy Saturday and immediately understood the hype. The place buzzed with energy, and the decor had that upscale-casual charm.

I went with the Southwest salad with chicken and shrimp, followed by mocktails that tasted like something from a craft bar in Chicago—a perfect example of local dining.

Cincinnati: Sotto

I’d been told to book Sotto well in advance, and it’s true; you’ll want to plan ahead.

This moody basement Italian spot served me an unforgettable antipasto of goat cheese, honey, and toasted nuts that danced across my tastebuds. The ricotta doughnuts at the end sealed the deal.

It was romantic, reasonably priced, and deeply satisfying.

Where to Stay in Ohio for Comfort and Style

Whether planning a weekend getaway or a complete Ohio road trip, these hotels deliver comfort, atmosphere, and an extra layer of experience.



Columbus: The Timbrook Guesthouse

This stay felt more like visiting a dear friend’s impeccably styled home than a hotel. The Timbrook offered a peaceful retreat on lush grounds just outside the city core.

The thoughtfully prepared and beautifully presented breakfast was a highlight, as was lounging by the gardens in the morning.

Cleveland: Fidelity Hotel

Right downtown, this chic boutique hotel marries vintage vibes with modern touches. Everything felt curated with care, from the hand-painted murals to the rich, textured wallpapers.

The on-site restaurant made breakfast and dinner easy, and being pet-friendly (even though I wasn’t visiting with one) added a nice touch.

Toledo: Belamere Suites

This adults-only hotel is tucked away but designed for indulgence. I stayed in a suite with a private heated pool and sauna, which was divine.

Everything from check-in to check-out was smooth and personalized. The quiet, romantic setting made it ideal for a couple’s escape.

Cincinnati: Hotel Covington

This hotel checked all the boxes: elegance, personality, and impeccable service. I loved the high ceilings, artful decor, and vibrant bar scene.

Whether you’re in town with friends or on a romantic weekend, this is one of those places to visit in Ohio that elevates the entire experience.

FAQ About Traveling to Ohio

If you’re planning a trip and wondering what to expect, here are some answers to common questions.

What is the best time to visit Ohio?

Late spring through early fall is ideal. May and September offer mild weather with fewer crowds.

Do I need a car to get around?

Yes, especially if you plan to explore multiple cities or check out nature spots. Public transit is limited between regions.

Is it affordable?

Yes, Ohio offers excellent value, with most museums, restaurants, and hotels costing less than major coastal cities.

A State I’d Travel Again and Again

Ohio surprised me in all the best ways. It’s a state full of unexpected beauty, creativity, history, and flavor.

From the rush of Cedar Point to the comfort of a goat cheese antipasto, every moment was its own story. Whether you’re chasing adventure or craving relaxation, you’ll find plenty of cool things to do in Ohio.

If you’re wondering what there is to do in Ohio, I hope this travelogue offered more than just ideas. It offered inspiration.

Pack your bags, hit the road, and discover the many unforgettable things to do in Ohio for yourself.