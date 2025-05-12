I’ve always had a soft spot for places that fly just slightly under the radar. You know the ones; overlooked in favor of flashier destinations, but quietly brimming with personality, beauty and stories waiting to be uncovered.

Minnesota was one of those places for me. Over the years, I’d heard bits and pieces from fellow travelers who’d wandered through the Land of 10,000 Lakes and returned home raving about it.

Stories of charming small towns, trails that wound through wildflower-covered prairies and cultural pockets tucked into the heart of its cities stuck with me.

When I finally had the chance to explore it for myself, I jumped.

After visiting, I put together this guide, piecing it together from my own experiences and the heartfelt recommendations of those who know the state best: its locals.

If you’ve ever wondered about Minnesota—what to do, where to go, what to eat—this is my adventure.

What’s in Minnesota, Exactly?

What I discovered exceeded every expectation.

Minnesota welcomes all types of visitors, from families looking for fun and educational outings, couples craving a romantic weekend in nature, foodies eager to sample locally inspired dishes or solo adventurers hoping to connect with a destination on a deeper level. It’s that rare combination of cosmopolitan energy and laid-back charm.

In a single trip to Minnesota, things to do can range from sipping craft cocktails at a sleek downtown bar to sitting on a quiet dock watching the sky change colors over a glacial lake.

Historic estates and modern art museums abound. Waterfalls and hiking trails will make you feel like you’ve stepped into a postcard. Unexpected culinary treasures are tucked into neighborhoods that are as diverse as they are welcoming.

Whether you’re looking for fun things to do in MN for the whole family, wondering what to do in Minnesota as an adult or just chasing the magic of discovering someplace new, Minnesota offers its wonders with quiet confidence.

Fun Things to Do in Minnesota for the Family

When planning a trip to Minnesota, what to do with kids or a family in tow may be a concern. I wanted to share spots that balance learning, laughter and a little surprise.



Como Park Zoo & Conservatory

This St. Paul gem is completely free (though donations are encouraged), making it ideal for families visiting the state on a budget.

The conservatory’s glasshouse brims with tropical plants and tranquil koi ponds, while the adjacent zoo provides just enough wildlife to fascinate without exhausting the little ones. It’s one of the best things to do in Minnesota!

Bell Museum

The University of Minnesota’s Bell Museum redefines the traditional natural history museum. Its planetarium show left even the adults slack-jawed, and the life-sized dioramas are an imaginative hit with kids.

Grab Takeout and Picnic at Sand Point Beach

After grabbing wraps from a nearby deli, spread out under the pines at Sand Point Beach in Prior Lake. In the summer, the water is warm, the view is peaceful and the playground will give the kids a second wind.

Paul Bunyan Land

It is a quirky, nostalgic stop that still manages to bring excitement. Paul Bunyan greets every guest by name as they enter (seriously!), and the old-time amusement rides kept us smiling. It’s a perfect blend of kitsch and charm.

SEA LIFE Minnesota

Located within Mall of America, SEA LIFE is a mesmerizing underground aquarium where sharks swim overhead, and stingrays float by inches from your fingertips. Timed tickets helped us avoid crowds, making it a relaxed yet exciting visit.

Things to Do in Minnesota for Adults

Are you looking for fun things to do in Minnesota for adults? There’s no shortage of art, intrigue and atmospheric experiences throughout the state.



Mall of America

It’s a retail behemoth, but Mall of America isn’t just for shopping. We did an escape room, rode the indoor roller coaster and capped it off with cocktails at a sleek rooftop bar.

Pro tip: Wear comfortable shoes when visiting.

Saint Paul Gangster Tour

Led by charismatic guides, this walking tour uncovers the city’s Prohibition-era secrets. It felt like stepping into a noir film: bootlegging, hideouts and some truly wild history I hadn’t expected from quiet St. Paul.

Minneapolis Institute of Art

This is one of the most impressive free art museums I’ve visited. From ancient artifacts to modern installations, every gallery has something unexpected. There’s also a peaceful café for when your feet beg for a break!

Minneapolis Skyway Walking Tour

The Skyway system lets you explore downtown Minneapolis from above, perfect for rainy or snowy days. We joined a local guide who offered cultural insights and architectural tidbits we’d have otherwise missed.

The Historic Congdon Estate

Also known as Glensheen Mansion, this opulent estate on Lake Superior combines eerie stories with rich Gilded Age interiors. Touring the preserved rooms and wandering the grounds offered a real glimpse into old Minnesota’s wealth.

Top Things to Do in Minnesota for Nature Lovers

If you’re wondering what to do in Minnesota outdoors, you’ll find no shortage of trails, waterfalls and soul-stirring vistas.



Jay Cooke State Park

We started our hike across the swinging bridge, which spans the roaring St. Louis River. The surrounding trails wind through birch groves and rocky ridges, ideal for intermediate hikers.

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum

This sprawling garden paradise in Chaska surprised me with its range, from formal rose gardens to whimsical hedge mazes. It’s easy to spend hours here just soaking it all in.

Itasca State Park

There’s something magical about standing at the Mississippi River’s humble beginnings. We crossed the stepping stones at its headwaters and biked the scenic Wilderness Drive, spotting deer and foxes along the way. This is easily one of the must-see places in Minnesota!

Minnehaha Falls

This dramatic 53-foot waterfall was one of my trip’s highlights within the Minneapolis city limits. Grab a bite from the Sea Salt Eatery nearby, then follow the trails to lesser-known, smaller falls.

Gooseberry Falls State Park

On the North Shore of Lake Superior, Gooseberry Falls was thunderous from recent rains. We followed the accessible paths for views from every angle and cooled our feet in the lower pools.

Places to Visit in Minnesota for Foodies

Are you curious about what’s in Minnesota beyond its lakes and loggers? The culinary scene was unexpectedly stellar!



Martina (Minneapolis)

A Sunday brunch at Martina revealed why this Argentinian spot is such a draw. The empanadas were creamy and rich, while the potato churros offered a savory surprise. My vegetarian friends raved about the almond flour pancakes, and I couldn’t get enough of the crab Benedict.

Tongue in Cheek (St. Paul)

This brunch spot delivered big on creativity. We first sampled the ‘teasers,’ one-bite delights that packed intense flavor. The Kiss of Dragon cocktail flight was a standout, and my chicken and waffles dish was among the best I’ve ever had.

Canadian Honker Restaurant (Rochester)

Known for wild rice soup and Parmesan-crusted walleye, this unassuming spot near the Mayo Clinic served some of the most comforting meals of the trip. Don’t leave without trying the Bunnie Cake!

Duluth Grill (Duluth)

Hearty breakfasts and locally sourced ingredients define this beloved spot. I went all-in on the corned beef hash and left with a slice of their famous pie for the road.

Ciao Bella (Bloomington)

We dined al fresco at this modern Italian spot near the Mall of America. Every dish was perfectly prepared, from the calamari to the sea bass. Don’t skip out on the freshly baked bread with churned butter!

Where to Stay While Visiting the Minnesota Attractions

Lodging options across the state combine character with comfort, each reflecting the charm of its surroundings.



Hewing Hotel (Minneapolis)

Industrial chic meets Scandinavian comfort, this hotel even has a rooftop sauna and pool that are perfect for winding down after busy days. Its location allowed easy access to downtown’s attractions, too!

The Saint Paul Hotel (St. Paul)

Historic elegance in the heart of the city. We opted for a romantic package and were greeted with champagne and flowers. The in-house dining was refined, and the staff made us feel like VIPs.

Even Hotel Rochester (Rochester)

Modern, wellness-focused and surprisingly affordable. The room was spotless, and the gym facilities were top-notch.

Bonus: Free parking and a great courtyard for evening hangouts.

The Njord (Duluth)

I’ll never forget waking up to panoramic views of Lake Superior. Thoughtful design and walkable proximity to Canal Park made this the ideal Duluth base.

Element Bloomington Mall of America (Bloomington)

Just a short walk from the mall, this eco-conscious hotel offers generous amenities. The nightly social events were fun, and the infused water bar became a daily treat.

FAQ About Traveling in Minnesota

Planning a trip to Minnesota? Here are a few things I wish I’d known beforehand.

Do I need a car to get around Minnesota?

While major cities like Minneapolis and St. Paul have solid public transit systems in place, renting a car is your best bet for exploring state parks, smaller towns and the scenic North Shore.

When is the best time to visit Minnesota?

Summer and fall are ideal. Expect warm weather and vibrant foliage in autumn, but pack layers, as it cools off quickly.

Is Minnesota expensive to travel in?

Generally, no. State park entry fees are modest, and many attractions (like the Bell Museum or the Minneapolis Institute of Art) are free or donation-based. Dining ranges from affordable diners to upscale experiences.

Is there a cultural etiquette to be aware of?

Minnesotans are known for their ‘Minnesota Nice,’ a blend of politeness and mild-mannered warmth. It’s common to hold doors open and say a friendly “hello” when passing by.

Final Thoughts About the Things to Do in Minnesota

I’d retake this trip in a heartbeat. From the rushing falls at Gooseberry to the refined brunches in St. Paul, Minnesota revealed itself as a destination full of charm, contrast and genuine hospitality.

Whether traveling solo, with friends or bringing the whole family, don’t sleep on the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Start planning your journey and uncover the unforgettable sights, flavors and stories that await.

There’s no shortage of things to do in Minnesota—and trust me, you’ll want to try them all.