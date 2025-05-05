There’s something about Alabama that always feels like coming home, even if you’re just passing through.

As a kid, I spent countless weekends piled into the family SUV, chasing adventures across the state. From caves to coastlines, those trips built the foundation for a lifetime of wanderlust.

When it came time to plan a fresh journey through Alabama’s most fascinating stops, I already had a mental map drawn out and a heart full of memories ready to be revisited.

If you’re wondering about the best things to do in Alabama, follow along with my trip and get inspired to create your own story in this memorable, soulful Southern state.

Natural Attractions in Alabama

What is there to do in Alabama, in terms of maximizing seeing its nature to the fullest?

When it comes to natural beauty, Alabama doesn’t hold back. The state’s landscapes are as diverse as they are breathtaking, offering travelers a little taste of everything, from rugged mountains to sparkling coastlines.

Here are some of the can’t-miss places to visit in Alabama if you want to truly connect with the outdoors.



Hike Scenic Trails at Oak Mountain

I started my trip at Oak Mountain State Park in Pelham, and it felt like stepping into a postcard. Spanning nearly 10,000 acres, it’s Alabama’s largest state park. It also happens to be a dream location for hikers!

I chose the King’s Chair Trail, a moderately challenging hike leading to a dramatic overlook where the sunrise paints the valley below in fiery hues. If you’re planning your trip, bring plenty of water and don’t rush, as this is a place where the journey matters as much as the destination.

Take your time and drink it all in.

Mount Cheaha

Next, I made my way to Mount Cheaha, the highest natural point in Alabama. The drive alone was worth it, snaking through Talladega National Forest’s lush greenery. At the summit, the view unfurled like a tapestry of rolling hills and misty blue horizons.

Pack a picnic and plan to linger. Something is truly humbling about standing on top of a state and watching the world stretch out around you.

Cathedral Caverns

Alabama’s underground wonders are just as dazzling as its surface. At Cathedral Caverns State Park, I took a guided tour through a massive cave whose entrance is 126 feet wide and 25 feet high.

Inside, stalagmites tower like skyscrapers, and ‘Goliath,’ one of the largest stalagmites in the world, is a true showstopper.

Plus, the cool, damp air and eerie silence made it feel like another planet.

Alabama Coastal Birding Trail

As someone who could spend hours watching wildlife, I found the Alabama Coastal Birding Trail a highlight.

I rented a pair of binoculars from a local outfitter and hit a few of the six different loops that make up the trail. I spotted great blue herons, snowy egrets and even a few migratory songbirds.

Fall and spring are the prime times for birdwatching here, so plan your visit accordingly if spotting rare birds is on your list of cool things to do in Alabama.

Little River Canyon National Preserve

No trip would be complete without visiting Little River Canyon National Preserve, often called the ‘Grand Canyon of the East.’

I explored scenic overlooks and hiked down to the river’s edge for an afternoon. The sound of rushing water echoing off sandstone cliffs was the perfect soundtrack to a day spent wandering.

Whatever you do, don’t forget to bring your camera, as this is one of those places to see in Alabama that you’ll want to remember forever.

Stuff to Do in Alabama With Your Kids

Alabama makes it easy to keep kids entertained, educated and inspired.

There’s no shortage of places where young visitors can burn off energy, satisfy their curiosity and make memories that will last a lifetime.



Birmingham Zoo

Visiting Birmingham Zoo was always a treat, and returning as an adult reminded me why. Home to around 550 animals (including endangered species!), this zoo offers immersive exhibits and hands-on experiences.

When you go, don’t miss the chance to feed the giraffes; a gentle nuzzle from a towering friend will leave a lasting impression.

Alabama Adventure Theme Park

I spent an afternoon at Alabama Adventure Theme Park in Bessemer for a different kind of excitement. Roller coasters, a massive water park and plenty of kid-friendly rides make it a must-visit.

I recommend grabbing a two-park pass to cool off at Splash Adventure after a few thrilling rides.

USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park

In Mobile, the USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park captured my imagination all over again. Exploring the tight corridors of the World War II battleship is like stepping back in time.

History buffs of all ages will love crawling through the submarine USS Drum and getting up close to vintage aircraft in the hangar.

U.S. Space and Rocket Center

In Huntsville, the U.S. Space and Rocket Center is a must-see for aspiring astronauts. The Saturn V rocket towering overhead is awe-inspiring, and the museum’s interactive exhibits kept me entertained for hours.

New displays and updated simulators mean there’s always something new to discover, even if you’ve visited before.

McWane Science Center

Rounding out the family-friendly spots, McWane Science Center in Birmingham has hands-on science exhibits, an aquarium and an IMAX theater.

It’s an excellent rainy-day option when you’re wondering what to do in Alabama that will keep the whole crew happy.

Fun Things to Do in Alabama for Adults

Of course, Alabama offers no shortage of grown-up experiences if you’re traveling without kids, too!

Whether you’re into culture, nature or just kicking back with a cocktail, the state has something to match your mood and interests.



Birmingham Botanical Gardens

A stroll through Birmingham Botanical Gardens was the perfect way to slow down and soak in Alabama’s beauty.

Admission is free, and every pathway leads to another breathtaking discovery, from Japanese gardens to rose collections blooming with color and fragrance.

The Wharf

In Orange Beach, I wandered The Wharf, a vibrant entertainment district packed with restaurants, boutiques and live music.

The marina’s sunset views are stunning, and a giant Ferris wheel is worth a spin, even if you think you’ve outgrown it.

Alabama Music Hall of Fame

No list of Alabama tourist attractions would be complete without a nod to the state’s musical roots. In Tuscumbia, the Alabama Music Hall of Fame highlights the legends who shaped the sound of America.

The exhibits are immersive, and you might find yourself dancing through the decades as you explore.

Birmingham Civil Rights Institute

Visiting the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute was a sobering and powerful experience.

The exhibits, including a replica of a segregated bus and powerful photographs from the 1960s, offer a profound look into the struggles and triumphs of the Civil Rights Movement. It’s a must-see for anyone looking for meaningful places to visit in Alabama.

Sunset Sailing Cruise on Orange Beach

For pure relaxation, I booked a sunset sailing cruise with Cetacean Cruises. We glided through the back bays of the Intracoastal Waterway aboard a 52-foot catamaran, the breeze soft and the sky glowing gold.

I sipped a cocktail from the onboard bar and watched dolphins play in the wake.

If you’re looking for a truly unforgettable experience among the fun things to do in Alabama, this should be high on your list.

Top Places to Eat After Alabama Sightseeing

After a day packed with adventure, finding a great place to eat is part of the fun. Alabama’s food scene is as rich and welcoming as its landscapes, with something for every palate.



Rattlesnake Saloon (Tuscumbia)

Tucked under a giant rock, the Rattlesnake Saloon is unlike any place I’ve ever eaten. This funky watering hole serves hearty burgers, sandwiches and live music vibes.

It’s family-friendly, lively and just about as ‘Alabama’ as it gets.

Chez Fonfon (Birmingham)

Craving something a little more upscale, you can head to Chez Fonfon. This is a charming French bistro with antique furnishings and a pétanque court.

I ordered the trout, and it was nothing short of divine. The service made the experience even more memorable; attentive without being overbearing.

Felix’s Fish Camp (Spanish Fort)

Crossing the Causeway, it’s impossible to miss Felix’s Fish Camp; it’s always buzzing for a reason.

The seafood is fresh, the portions are generous and the vibe strikes that perfect balance between upscale and laid-back. My crab soup was worth the drive alone!

Archibald and Woodrow’s BBQ (Tuscaloosa)

When it comes to Alabama barbecue, Archibald and Woodrow’s is in a league of its own. We devoured ribs, collard greens, fried green tomatoes and two kinds of Kool-Aid.

It’s one of the best places to visit in Alabama if you’re chasing authentic Southern flavor.

Pizzeria GM (Homewood)

For a change of pace, I grabbed dinner at Pizzeria GM. The bustling patio, big-screen TVs and creative pizza toppings (like the Chilton County peach and Conecuh Sausage pizza) made for a relaxed yet delicious evening.

Where to Stay Close to the Alabama Attractions

Choosing the right place to stay can make or break a trip. I tried a mix of hotels and lodges to suit different types of travelers.



Grand Bohemian Mountain Brook, Autograph Collection (Birmingham)

This artsy, elegant hotel was a treat. With stylish rooms, a friendly staff and a location close to both the gardens and downtown, it’s an ideal base for exploring Birmingham.

Everhome Suites (Huntsville)

Staying at Everhome Suites felt more like renting an apartment than booking a hotel. With a full kitchen, laundry facilities and tons of space, it was perfect for my few days exploring northern Alabama.

Montgomery South RV Park & Cabins (Montgomery)

For something more rustic, Montgomery South RV Park & Cabins offered a cozy stay. The facilities were spotless, and I loved watching rabbits dart through the grassy fields in the evenings.

Fort Condé Inn (Mobile)

This historic inn in Mobile stole my heart with all of its charm. The rooms were so cute and impeccably clean, and it was within walking distance of the city’s best dining and attractions.

The Hotel at Auburn University & Dixon Conference Center (Auburn)

The Hotel at Auburn University felt like pure luxury. My room was spacious and quiet, and the location right across from campus made exploring downtown Auburn’s shops and eateries easy.

Frequently Asked Questions About Things to Do in Alabama

Whether planning a weekend getaway or a full-on road trip, a few common questions always pop up when exploring Alabama.

How easy is it to get around Alabama?

Getting around Alabama is relatively straightforward, especially if you rent a car. Major highways connect cities and small towns, and scenic byways offer beautiful routes through the countryside.

While public transportation is available in some urban areas like Birmingham and Montgomery, a car allows you to fully experience all the hidden gems and roadside attractions the state offers.

What is there to do in Alabama for nature lovers?

From hiking at Oak Mountain and Mount Cheaha to birdwatching on the Alabama Coastal Birding Trail, nature enthusiasts will find endless options across the state.

Is Alabama good for a romantic getaway?

With sunset sailing cruises, charming inns like Fort Condé and elegant dining options, Alabama is surprisingly romantic and perfect for couples exploring new places together.

What’s the best time of year to visit Alabama?

Spring and fall are ideal, offering mild weather and vibrant landscapes. However, if you’re a fan of beach trips, summer’s warmth is perfect for visiting the coast.

What local foods should I try when visiting Alabama?

You can’t leave Alabama without sampling some of its famous Southern cuisine. Be sure to try barbecue (especially ribs and pulled pork), fried green tomatoes, fresh Gulf seafood and classic sides like collard greens and cornbread.

Don’t forget a glass of sweet tea—it’s practically a rite of passage here.

Is Alabama a good place for history lovers?

Yes, Alabama is rich with historical significance. From pivotal sites of the Civil Rights Movement, like the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute and Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge, to centuries-old forts and antebellum architecture, history buffs will find countless places to explore and learn about the past.

Do I need to book tours and accommodations in advance?

It’s a good idea, especially during peak travel seasons like spring break, summer and major event weekends.

While some attractions allow for last-minute visits, booking ahead for popular tours, activities and hotels ensures you won’t miss out, particularly along the coast or near major festivals.

Is Alabama safe for tourists?

Generally, Alabama is a safe destination for travelers, especially in tourist-friendly areas.

Like anywhere, staying aware of your surroundings, keeping valuables secure and following local advice is wise.

Most visitors find the locals warm, welcoming and more than happy to offer recommendations or directions.

Making the Most of the Fun Things to Do in Alabama

There’s a reason I keep coming back to Alabama, time and time again. Every trip offers something new to discover, something unexpected to fall in love with. From rugged mountain trails to serene coastal sunsets, the state’s diversity always amazes me.

One moment you’re standing atop a windswept bluff, gazing out over endless forests and the next, you’re dipping your toes into warm Gulf waters as the sun sinks low on the horizon.

Alabama has a way of pulling you in with its natural beauty, holding you close with its rich history, and charming you with the warmth of its people.

Whether you’re exploring ancient caves, wandering through vibrant downtowns or simply sharing a plate of barbecue under a wide-open sky, there’s a special kind of magic here that lingers long after you’ve gone home.

If you’re wondering about the coolest Alabama things to do, just know that there’s an adventure here waiting for you, too. It’s a place that invites you to slow down, look closer and truly savor the journey.