Texas has always fascinated me. From its sprawling landscapes to its deeply rooted culture, the Lone Star State is a road-tripper’s paradise (and one I feel everyone should visit at least once in their lifetime).

Over the years, I’ve explored different parts of Texas, including on family road trips when I was younger, but it wasn’t until I started talking with fellow travelers that I realized just how much I had yet to see.

Their recommendations, combined with my personal experiences, have led me to create this ultimate guide for Texas road trips — a journey through some of the state’s most breathtaking landscapes, historic sites, and unforgettable attractions.

Whether you’re a seasoned traveler or setting out on your first Texas adventure, this guide will ensure you make the most of your time on the road.

If you’re looking for Texas road trip ideas, you’ve come to the right place!

Getting Ready for Your Texas Road Trip

Before hitting the open road, a little preparation can go a long way. Texas is so vast that driving across it can take longer than driving to either coast. I learned this lesson the hard way on my first Texas road trip when I underestimated the distance between stops and nearly ran out of gas in the middle of nowhere.

Here’s what I wish I had known back then: timing matters.

The best seasons for a Texas road trip are spring and fall, when the weather is comfortable and wildflowers or autumn foliage enhance the scenery. Summer brings sweltering heat, and winter can be surprisingly unpredictable, especially in the Panhandle.

A Few Things to Remember Before Traveling Through Texas

If you’re getting ready to take a trip through the Lone Star State, here are a few of the most important tips to keep in mind:

Packing wisely is crucial: always carry plenty of water, sunscreen, and a reliable map.

Texas has stretches of highway where cell service can be spotty, and GPS isn’t always dependable (as much as we wish it could be).

Never assume the next gas station is just around the corner—I now make it a rule never to let my tank drop below a quarter full.

While roadside diners are part of the charm and are welcome stops amongst the small mom-and-pop restaurants along the various freeways and interstates, I keep a small cooler stocked with snacks for those long stretches between towns (trust me, a well-prepared road trip through Texas makes all the difference).

Places to Visit on a Texas Road Trip

Big Bend National Park: No. 1 Must-See

Big Bend National Park is a place that sticks with you long after you leave. I still remember the first time I watched the sun rise over the Chisos Mountains, painting the desert in shades of pink and gold.

If you’re planning a road trip through Texas, this remote and rugged national park is a must-visit.

The Lost Mine Trail is a fantastic introduction to the park, offering a moderate hike with rewarding panoramic views. If you prefer something more relaxed, a visit to Santa Elena Canyon is breathtaking, with its towering limestone walls carved by the Rio Grande.

Personally, I took a kayaking trip through here just last year and spent hours staring up those sheer cliffs.

For those looking to unwind, the Langford Hot Springs provides the perfect place to soak while admiring ancient pictographs along the riverbank. There’s really nothing more interesting than thinking about the ancient civilizations that inhabited these very locations.

One thing to keep in mind, though: Big Bend is truly off the beaten path. Services are limited, so stock up on supplies before you arrive and be prepared for rough roads. That isolation makes it unique, though; the lack of light pollution at night reveals one of the most dazzling night skies you’ll ever see.

Davis Mountains Scenic Loop: A Road Trip in Texas Bucket List Item

The David Mountains Scenic Loop is hard to beat if you’re looking for one of the most picturesque Texas road trip ideas. This 74-mile drive takes you through high-desert landscapes, where the rolling hills and rugged peaks create an otherworldly beauty.

One of the highlights is Fort Davis, a well-preserved frontier military post that offers a glimpse into Texas’s Wild West history.

If you’re anything like me and had your grandparents tell you tons of stories growing up about America’s history, this will undoubtedly interest you (for example, did you know it was named after the Secretary of War Jefferson Davis when established in 1854?).

Farther along the loop, the McDonald Observatory provides one of the best stargazing experiences not just in the state but one of the very best places to stargaze in the United States.

For many years, this was also the home to the world's second largest telescope (at 107 inches)!

Davis Mountains State Park is another gem, offering hiking trails and breathtaking viewpoints along Skyline Drive. As I cruised through the Davis Mountains, I pulled over at every scenic overlook, unable to resist the views as I made my way through.

On my last visit, I even spotted pronghorn antelope grazing in the distance, a reminder of just how wild and untamed this region remains.

San Antonio River Walk: One of the Best Road Trips from Houston

San Antonio is a city that perfectly blends old and new, and there’s no better place to experience this than the San Antonio River Walk. If you’re searching for the best road trips from Houston, heading west to San Antonio is a fantastic option.

Strolling along the 15-mile River Walk, you’ll find lively restaurants, charming shops, and historic sites nestled along the winding waterway. I love visiting in the early morning when the city is just waking up, but evenings are equally magical, with twinkling lights reflecting off the water.

No visit to San Antonio is complete without stopping by the Alamo and the San Antonio Missions. These sites tell the story of Texas’s fight for independence and are essential to the state’s history.

If you have time, hop on a boat tour of the River Walk—it’s a fun way to take in the sights from a different perspective.

We took a ride with GO RIO San Antonio River Cruises, and our captain was equally fun and informative. Who knew there was so much information to learn about this area and that it could be gained in such a cool way?

Palo Duro Canyon State Park: The Grand Canyon of Texas

Few places in Texas have left me as awestruck as Palo Duro Canyon State Park. Known as the “Grand Canyon of Texas,” this stunning landscape is a must-visit for any outdoor enthusiast planning a road trip through Texas.

Driving into the canyon is an experience in itself. The vast red rock formations stretch out before you, creating a scene that feels almost prehistoric. The Lighthouse Rock Trail is one of the most popular hikes, leading to a breathtaking rock formation that stands as a park symbol.

For a unique experience, consider visiting in the summer when the TEXAS Outdoor Musical brings the history of the Panhandle to life in an open-air amphitheater.

It’s completely different from the Shakespeare in the Park-type of experiences I went to in high school; arguably, it has more character and is way more fun! After all, I’d prefer a little bit of Texan spunk over an actor swimming in a ruff collar.

Afterward, camping and glamping options are available within the park, making it easy to extend your stay and fully immerse yourself in the scenery.

Nearby, Amarillo offers quirky roadside attractions, like the famous Cadillac Ranch, where visitors can spray-paint the half-buried cars for a colorful, ever-changing art display.

Final Thoughts: Ready to Plan Your TX Road Trip?

From remote desert landscapes to lively city centers, Texas offers an incredible variety of experiences for road-trippers. Whether hiking in Big Bend, cruising through the Davis Mountains, or strolling along the River Walk, every stop reveals a new side of the state’s charm.

For those planning the best road trips from Houston, consider heading west for breathtaking national parks or south for coastal getaways. No matter where you go, Texas is full of unforgettable destinations waiting to be explored.