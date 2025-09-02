What if we told you that the best sweepstakes casinos allow you to play free casino games - with a chance of redeeming your winnings as cash prizes?

It’s true, but not all social casinos offer cash prizes, so we set out to find the top sweepstakes casinos that offer tons of GC and free sweeps coins, amazing slots, and other casino-style games. We’ve selected Stake.us as the best social casino site, but there are plenty of other options to check out as well.

Let’s review them together, shall we?

1. Stake.us – Best Sweepstakes Casino Overall



Pros:

Daily bonus of 1 Stake Cash and 10,000 Gold Coins

Over 300 casino games

Frequent races and weekly giveaways

24/7 live chat

Supports crypto purchases

Excellent user interface

Cons:

The live dealer games section can be enhanced

You need to sign up to access essential data

Stake.us is a sweepstakes casino associated with a highly reputable real money online casino bearing the same name.

Offering a captivating social gaming experience, Stake.us allows users to revel in the excitement of free games while also granting them the opportunity to claim enticing cash rewards.

Casino Games: 4.9/5

This Sweepstakes casino offers over 300 titles from the industry’s top-notch software developers, such as Kalamba, Pragmatic Play, and Hacksaw Gaming, among others. Therefore, all the games come with high-quality visuals and features.

We were happy to discover that the portfolio covers all kinds of games you can think of. The list is dominated by online slots; however, you can also start playing table games, live dealer games, and even some scratch cards.

Those who are looking for something different, rather than spinning the reels, can try Stake Originals, which presents titles like Dice, Crash, Plinko, and Keno.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.95/5

Stake.us does not have a traditional welcome bonus that you may find at real money online casinos. However, new players can enter into a raffle to get 250M in gold coins.

There are also slot battles worth 5000 gold coins, original games challenges with 50,000,000 gold coins, and more.

You can use Stake Cash to win cash prizes for free, without the need to purchase anything. Sounds exciting, right?

The site also offers daily and weekly races and challenges. There are also 50,000,000 gold coins up for grabs in the Daily Races challenge.

Banking: 4.9/5

There is no need to make a purchase at this Sweepstakes casino. However, if you don’t have anything left from your Stake Cash or Gold Coins, you are free to buy them.

Unlike other Sweepstake casinos, Stake.us only supports digital coins as a payment option. On the list, you will find Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Litecoin, among others.

Stake.us sets a daily purchase limit of $2,000, ensuring responsible gambling practices. When you navigate to the deposit page, you'll find more information about the maximum amount you can deposit at once.

Customer Support: 4.9/5

With round-the-clock availability, their live chat feature at Stake.us ensures prompt assistance from a team of highly professional representatives.

Usually, you will get a response from someone in several minutes. All the answers are detailed, so you are able to resolve any issue you might be having as quickly as possible.

Before using the live chat option, you can also check the FAQ page and Help Center, which covers the answers to the most frequently asked questions.

2. WOW Vegas – Best Slots Variety On Our List of Social Casinos



Pros:

5,000 WOW Coins + 1 Sweepstake Coin

Around 400 Sweepstakes casino games

New titles launched weekly

Flawless instant play

Secure banking options

Cons:

Requires registration to access most data

No table games

WOW Vegas sweepstake casino is a relatively new addition to the online gambling industry. Established in 2022, this site has already managed to become quite popular among players. Unlike traditional online casinos, its main attraction is to play games for free using special WOW coins.

Casino Games: 4.8/5

WOW Vegas is home to around 400 casino games. Some of our favorite titles include Sugar Rush, Candy Stars, and Thai Blossom.

The good news is that it launches exciting new Vegas casino-style games each week to offer you something different and exciting for your gambling experience.

The majority of titles consist of Sweepstakes casino slots. Two of the major provider companies are Betsoft and Pragmatic Play. Although you can enjoy exciting games comfortably both on desktop and mobile devices, we were unable to find any table games on the list.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

Upon signing up, you'll be greeted with a generous bounty of 5,000 WOW Coins. But that's not all. Alongside the WOW Coins, you'll also receive 1 Sweepstake Coin, igniting your journey towards thrilling Sweepstake wins.

The surprises continue to unfold as you continue your WOW Vegas adventure. Simply by logging in the following two days, an additional treasure trove of 3,500 WOW Coins and 3.5 Sweeps will be unleashed, further enhancing your chances of striking it big.

And, don’t forget to check out its exciting social media competition. You can even get rewarded extra prizes once you decide to purchase coins.

Currently, they’re giving away 25,000,000 Wow Coins every day.

Banking: 4.8/5

Compared to Stake.us, WOW Vegas offers more traditional payment options. You can make purchases using credit cards such as Visa, Mastercard, and Amex.

Alternatively, you can opt for Apple Pay, Skrill, and Trustly. Keep in mind that you have to verify your identity before you are able to start making payments.

Customer Support: 4.6/5

To access customer support service at this Sweepstake casino, you have to scroll to the bottom of the page and click the blue button - or click the headphones button at the bottom right when logged in.

After that, you have several options to choose from. The site offers a separate FAQ page; however, it is not as informative as we would like it to be.

If you can’t find what you are looking for through these answers, feel free to open a support ticket. However, keep in mind that it might take up to 24 hours to receive a response.

3. Funrize – Highest Quality Games of All Online Social Gaming Sites



Pros:

125,000 Gold Coins as a welcome offer

Frequent ongoing promotional offers

Excellent variety of games

24/7 customer support

Android and iOS applications

Cons:

Could use a better design

No loyalty program

Funrize launched in April of 2022. Its captivating 125,000 Gold Coins as a welcome offer and variety of games is why it ranked so highly today!

And the best part? It comes with a special mobile application for your iOS and Android devices.

Casino Games: 4.9/5

We found many amazing games to play here. There are over 80 free play games, and they are all of the highest quality.

The site solely focuses on video games. We enjoyed playing Book of Nile, Fortune Skulls, and Mighty Horses. There is also a separate section for jackpot games, which gives you a great chance to double your gold coins and have more fun.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.85/5

At Funrize, you are not missing out on fantastic perks and delightful surprises. The journey begins with an incredible welcome offer of 125,000 Tournament Coins.

By simply verifying your email address, an extra 10,000 coins will magically find their way to your virtual wallet.

Other than that, users can try their luck in Funrize Wheel, where excellent prizes are hidden. You can also enter special tournaments.

Banking: 4.6/5

When you purchase bundles of Tournament Coins, you'll also receive Promotional Entries as an added bonus. These coveted entries hold the key to unlocking other rewards.

When you accumulate a minimum of 25 entries, you'll have the opportunity to redeem your wins using the convenient and secure methods available. However, before diving into the redemption process, it's important to have completed the KYC procedure.

Customer Support: 4.7/5

Compared to other options, Funrize does not offer a separate FAQ page, which, in most cases, is very helpful for beginner players.

However, we were happy to see that there is a 24/7 live chat option available. So, if you ever find yourself having questions, feel free to contact them at any time.

Funrize is also available on social media channels such as Facebook and Twitter, where you can get frequent updates about the company and its services.

4. NoLimitCoins – Best New Sweepstakes Casino



Pros:

100,000 GC welcome offer

Generous referral program

Tournaments with 10M GC prize pools

18 jackpot slots

Spin the Lucky Wheel every day

Cons:

No table games

Could have more payment methods

NoLimitCoins is one of the newest sweepstakes casinos on the market, but it’s already making a huge mark in the industry with its exciting daily casino tournaments, big jackpot slots, and a unique Super Coins Game mode that allows you to redeem your winnings as cash prizes.

Casino Games: 4.5/5

There are 74 slot games to play at NoLimitCoins, 18 of which are jackpot slots like Inferno Fruits, Hit in Vegas, Wild Buffalo, and more.

There’s also a separate category for Fishing Games, including Fishing Kingdom and Thunder Fishing, which we found particularly interesting to play.

That being said, NoLimitCoins doesn’t offer table games or live dealers, so if that’s the type of games you’re looking to play, you may want to stick with our higher-ranked picks.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

NoLimitCoins lives up to its name with a stellar welcome package that gives you 100,000 GC upon registering and verifying your email address.

On top of this, you can spin the Lucky Wheel every day after you verify your phone number to get more prizes and enter the email prize draw that gives you the chance to win as much as 25,000 GC.

If you ever run out of Gold Coins and feel impatient until you get some more from a bonus, you can always make a purchase. Doing this will also get you some Super Coins for free, which you can later redeem for real cash prizes.

Banking: 4.6/5

This sweepstakes casino offers a few payment methods, including Visa, MasterCard, Discover, Apple Pay, and online banking services like Trustly.

Coin packages start from $4,99 for 50,000 GC and 500 free SC and peak at $199 for 2 million Gold Coins and 20,000 free SC.

On the downside, cryptocurrencies are not accepted.

Customer Support: 4.5/5

NoLimitCoins has multiple support channels, including 24/7 live chat, an email address, and a phone number that you can call exclusively for payment-related issues.

For everything else, we suggest you go with the live chat option.

5. BetRivers – Biggest Jackpots of All Sweepstakes Casinos USA



Pros:

Up to VC$1,000 bonus

Over 600 Sweepstakes games

Top-notch software developers

One of the biggest jackpots for sweestakes lovers

A good selection of table games

Cons:

The website design can be improved

No real cash prizes

BetRivers is a well-established name in the online gambling industry, known as one of the best real money casinos. However, it has recently unveiled a remarkable addition to its offerings – an entirely free-to-play online casino.

Casino Games: 4.8/5

At BetRivers, you can play games from over 600 options provided by reputable software companies like Pragmatic, Konami, Net Entertainment, Red Tiger, and many more.

If you want to play sweepstakes casino slots, make sure you try Fortune of Giza, Gates of Olympus, and Book of Sun.

However, we were most excited about the great selection of table and live dealer games. Crazy Time, Dream Catcher, and other high-quality titles can easily be found in the portfolio. There is also a separate search button to look for your favorite casino games.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

All players who log in every 4 hours at this Sweepstake casino will get free daily refills of $20 virtual credits.

We also tried the special wheel BetRivers offers. Using this, you can also win up to $1,000 credits every day.

And BetRivers has not forgotten about its loyal players. Every wager earns you a specific amount of Play Points. These can be redeemed for a variety of scratch cards and bonus wheels in the casino’s rewards center.

Banking: 4.5/5

At BetRivers, players are treated to a generous daily dose of free VC$ through an array of top online casino bonuses, promotions, and rewards.

If you find yourself craving more VC$, fear not, as BetRivers has you covered. The cashier offers a seamless purchasing process, accepting various payment methods including debit/credit cards, prepaid cards, PayPal, and online banking.

However, it's important to note that while VC$ holds incredible value within the BetRivers universe, there is no option to convert them back into real money or withdraw funds from the site.

Customer Support: 4.4/5

At BetRivers, transparency and accessibility are key priorities. The operator takes pride in providing clear and comprehensive information to its users through the help center.

Although there is no live chat feature, you can feel free to contact them via email. However, it might take up to 24 hours or more to get a response.

6. Pulsz – Best Sweepstakes Casino for Mobile



Pros:

5,000 Gold Coins and 2.3 Sweepstake Coins

Over 500 Sweepstakes casino games

Excellent mobile applications

Offers table games

Cons:

No live dealer games

Can’t win real cash prizes

Pulsz is a fresh online gambling destination specifically created for those who want to start playing for free and win real cash prizes. This is a great place if you wish to enjoy an exciting casino atmosphere directly from your smartphone.

Casino Games: 4.5/5

All the best sweepstakes casinos have online slots available in their portfolio. However, we loved exploring the list at Pulsz because it offers a great variety of machines.

All the titles are well-categorized in different sections. You can choose from Megaways, Hold and Win, Tumbling Reels, Play the Feature, and Epic Wins. That said, you will easily find what you are looking for.

While it’s true that this Sweepstakes casino has table games, the variety is not very good. You can play Classic Hilo, Texas Hold’em Poker, and Multihand Blackjack. Alternatively, there are exclusive scratch card games like Gold Rush, 7 Piggies, and Diamond Strike.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.55/5

Upon registering at Pulsz Casino, you'll be greeted with a fantastic reward of 5,000 Gold Coins. This is a great amount since most games require only 10 coins to play.

But the generosity does not stop here. You will also get 2.3 Sweepstake Coins completely free of charge. You can also get up to 362,000 Gold Coins with your first coin purchase.

Besides the welcome bonus, this casino also has daily social media promotions, so make sure you follow its Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Banking: 4.4/5

At Pulsz Casino, acquiring Gold Coins (GC) is made effortless with a range of convenient payment methods at your disposal.

Much like other online casinos for real money, whether you prefer Visa, Mastercard, or American Express, Pulsz has you covered.

What's more, these payment options are available across all devices, including the Pulsz casino app for Android devices, ensuring a consistent and hassle-free experience.

Customer Support: 4.2/5

Like other online sweepstakes casinos, Pulsz also has a separate FAQ page that answers your questions using a bot. We couldn’t find a live chat feature, so if you want to talk with the representative, you need to open a ticket and then wait for a response.

There is also phone support; however, you can only use it regarding payments.

How We Ranked the Best Online Sweepstakes Casinos

Social Casino Games

Our rankings were influenced by the selection and diversity of online casino games. We sought sweepstake casinos that provided an extensive array of games to cater to the varied preferences of players.

From the best online slots to classic table games, our recommended sweepstakes casino sites excelled in offering a wide range of options to ensure there was something for everyone.

Bonuses and Promotions

We carefully assessed the generosity and attractiveness of the bonus offers provided by each Sweepstakes casino.

From enticing welcome bonuses consisting of gold coins and sweeps to ongoing promotions, we prioritized platforms that rewarded players with generous amounts of sweeps coins and other rewards.

Banking

Our team of experts evaluated the efficiency, security, and variety of banking methods offered by each sweepstakes casino, ensuring that players could easily and safely purchase gold coins and sweeps.

On our list, you will find all sorts of options covering cryptocurrencies, credit/debit cards, bank transfer casinos, and e-wallets.

Customer Support

Sweepstake casinos are different from real money casinos. That said, players might have a lot of questions while playing games. That’s why these sites need to be equipped with fast and efficient support channels.

You can always check the help center and FAQs at online casinos, or contact the live chat in case you need help with the gambling process.

How Do Sweepstakes Casinos Work?

Sweepstakes casinos offer a unique and exciting gaming experience, but how exactly do they work? Let's dive into the captivating world of sweepstakes casino sites and unravel the mechanics behind their operation.

At the core, a Sweepstakes casino operates under a sweepstakes model, allowing players to participate in games and potentially win prizes.

Unlike traditional online casinos that require real money wagers, a sweepstakes casino utilizes a virtual currency system. Players acquire virtual currency, often called coins and sweeps, which they can use to play various games within the casino.

Some top sweepstakes casinos offer free coins upon registration, allowing players to jump right into the action without spending a dime. Additional coins can be obtained through promotions, bonuses, or by purchasing them directly.

Don’t forget that while sweepstakes casinos offer the opportunity to win prizes, the virtual currencies used within the games hold no real-world value and cannot be exchanged for cash directly.

Sweepstakes casinos often include a secondary element called a no-purchase-necessary option. This allows players to enter the sweepstakes and potentially win prizes without making any purchases.

You can typically request free coins or alternate entry methods to participate in the Sweepstakes portion of the casino.

What Games Can I Play at Sweepstakes Casinos for Real Money?

Sweepstakes casinos offer all the games you can find at real money online casinos.

Whether you are looking for slot games, table games, or live dealer games, you will find something to your liking.

These are the most popular types of games you can find at modern sweepstakes casinos nowadays:

Online Slots

Sweepstakes casinos boast an extensive collection of slot games that cater to all types of players. From classic three-reel slots to visually stunning video slots adorned with immersive themes and bonus features, the variety is vast.

Slot machines will be appealing to beginner players since they are super easy to play. All you need to do is spin the reels and wait for winning combinations to appear on the screen.

Video & Casino Poker

Poker is a game that combines skill, strategy, and psychological expertise. Players are not solely reliant on luck but can actively influence the outcome through their decisions and gameplay.

Many top sweeps casinos offer multiplayer poker rooms or tournaments where players can interact with each other, engage in friendly competition, and even form communities.

Scratch Cards

While scratch cards may not be as prevalent as other game categories in real money play, they still hold popularity among players at sweepstakes casinos.

Scratch cards provide a sense of instant gratification and excitement. With a simple action of revealing hidden symbols by scratching the card, players can immediately discover if they have won a prize. This quick and thrilling gameplay appeals to those seeking immediate thrills and the anticipation of instant real cash prizes.

Table Games

Table games have also gained significant popularity at Sweepstakes casinos. You can play a good variety of online blackjack, roulette, and baccarat versions at Sweepstakes and social casinos.

Why Is Stake.us the Best Sweepstakes Casino?

Stake.us exceeded our expectations and had the best performance out of all social casinos available on the market.

Let’s check out why:

Generous Daily Bonus: Each new player can enter themselves in a raffle where 250M in gold coins can be won. This is more than enough for both beginner and experienced users to start playing their favorite online casino games and win cash prizes.

Crypto-Exclusive Platform: Not a lot of sweeps casinos accept digital coins in their payment options. However, at Stake.us, you can make purchases with some of the most popular cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Dogecoin.

Excellent User Interface: Some sweepstakes casinos might look a little bit outdated. Thankfully, that’s not the case at Stake.us. Its modern and beautiful website is extremely easy to use and navigate.

24/7 Live Chat: At Stake.us, players can contact customer representatives at any time of the day. Whether you need help with cash prizes, gold coins, or Sweeps coins, the site has got you covered.

Best Social Casinos Vs. Real Money Online Casinos – Why Use Them?

Playing at sweeps casinos comes with a lot of benefits that might not be obvious at first, especially to newcomers. That’s why we recommend trying sweeps casinos:

Risk-Free Entertainment : Since no real money is involved at sweepstakes casinos, you can enjoy the thrill of casino games without the worry of losing your hard-earned cash. This allows for a more relaxed and enjoyable gaming experience, where the focus is on fun, exploration, and the possibility of winning prizes.

: Since no real money is involved at sweepstakes casinos, you can enjoy the thrill of casino games without the worry of losing your hard-earned cash. This allows for a more relaxed and enjoyable gaming experience, where the focus is on fun, exploration, and the possibility of winning prizes. No Purchase Necessary Option: This option allows players to participate in the Sweepstakes and potentially win prizes without making any real money purchases. This inclusivity allows for equal opportunities to enjoy the games and compete for rewards, regardless of financial circumstances.

This option allows players to participate in the Sweepstakes and potentially win prizes without making any real money purchases. This inclusivity allows for equal opportunities to enjoy the games and compete for rewards, regardless of financial circumstances. Secure and Regulated Environment: Sweepstakes casinos prioritize the security and well-being of their players. They operate under strict regulations and utilize advanced encryption technology to safeguard your personal data.

Still, if you’d prefer to play for real money, check out our list of the top casino sites.

Guide to Playing Sweepstakes Casino Games – FAQ

What Is the Best Sweepstakes Casino?

According to our research, Stake.us is the best sweepstakes casino where you can play free casino games.

Here, you will explore more than 300 titles, enter into a huge 250M gold coin raffle that can later be converted to Stake Cash, and join frequent races and weekly giveaways.

Additionally, if you ever run out of coins and sweeps, you can purchase them directly from the website using the most popular cryptocurrencies. There is also a 24/7 live chat available to help you resolve your problems at any time.

Can I Play Games at Top Sweepstakes Casinos on Mobile?

Yes, most sweepstakes casinos support mobile devices since modern trends show that people love playing from their smartphones - these are some of the best mobile casinos around.

You can visit all our recommended sweeps casinos directly from your mobile browser. Some sites also offer a separate application that you can download for free from the App Store or Google Play.

Are Sweepstakes Casinos in the US Safe?

Sweepstakes casinos are generally considered safe. However, you still need to do your research before you start playing.

We recommend checking reviews done by real gamblers to make sure that they’ve had a positive experience with a specific casino. Alternatively, you can also check their official license – it guarantees that the site follows strict guidelines that are created to protect you as a customer.

Are There Social Casinos That Pay Real Money?

Yes, there are plenty of online sweepstakes casinos that will allow you to convert your SC winnings to real cash prizes.

Some of the best sweepstakes casinos, including the ones on our list, give you the chance to redeem cash prizes and other special rewards, including gift cards.

How Do I Redeem a Welcome Bonus at Sweepstakes Casinos?

To redeem a welcome bonus at sweepstakes casinos, you just need to create and verify your account. Compared to real money casinos, you won’t need to make a minimum deposit in order to get the prize.

Some casinos also allow you to get bonuses after completing social media competitions, races, and weekly giveaways.

Let’s Compare Our Top Picks of the Best Online Social Casinos

Stake.us: This is the best Sweepstakes casino overall. It gives you the chance to explore around 300 games, join frequent races and weekly giveaways, and enter into a large sweepstakes raffle with 250M gold coins up for grabs.

WOW Vegas: Would you love to spin the reels and wait for the lucky combination for free? Look no further than WOW Vegas. Start playing a great variety of slot machines with a welcome bonus of 5,000 WOW Coins and 1 Sweepstake Coin.

Funrize: At this site, you will scroll through some of the highest-quality games, offering you thrilling and exciting gameplay. You can now download its mobile application and start enjoying 125,000 Gold Coins as a welcome offer.

NoLimitCoins: NoLimitCoins is packed with some of the latest free casino games, including as many as 18 jackpot slots. You can get started with 100,000 free Gold Coins upon registration, and you can also play for real cash prizes with the casino’s Super Coins mode.

BetRivers: Of all the sweeps casinos we have examined, BetRivers has the greatest selection of jackpot games. There are over 600 exciting titles from the industry’s top-notch software providers. Plus, you can claim up to VC$1,000 welcome bonus.

Pulsz: This real money gambling site allows you to enjoy free gameplay from any place at any time. With great mobile compatibility and a bonus of 5,000 Gold Coins and 2.3 Sweepstakes, it’s impossible to get bored here.

How to Join a Sweepstakes Casino and Play Casino-Style Games

Joining a Sweepstakes casino is super easy and nothing too complicated. To help out with the process, we will provide a step-by-step guide for our top pick – Stake.us.

Step 1: Create an Account

Visit the official website of Stake.us and click the blue “Register” button

Fill in your email address, username, password, location, and date of birth

Read and accept the terms and conditions and click Register to proceed

Step 2: Verify Your Account

After successfully completing the registration process, check your email address

Follow the link provided by the casino, so your account is verified

Step 3: Claim Your Daily Bonus & Start Playing

Visit the Cashier section

Activate your daily bonus of 1 Stake Cash and 10,000 Gold Coins

And that’s it! Now you are free to start exploring your favorite casino-style games.

Tips for Finding the Best Sweepstakes Casinos Online

Spotting a high-quality Sweepstakes casino is not as easy as it looks. You might come across a bunch of options, but how do you know which one suits your preferences the best?

Here are some suggestions that will make your decision-making process easier:

Go for Reputable Brands: A good reputation of sweepstakes casinos is one of the first indicators that it’s of high quality. Read reviews done by other players and check the company behind the gambling site. For instance, you know that Stake.us is backed up by Stake real money casino, which is a trustworthy and experienced company.

Review Game Selection and Software Providers: Look for a Sweepstake casino that offers a diverse range of high-quality casino-style games. Check if they collaborate with reputable software providers known for their fair and innovative games.

Check Bonuses: The main attraction of sweepstake casinos is bonuses and promotions. Since you are playing for free, you need to get a generous amount of coins and sweeps to engage in gameplay for a longer period of time.

So, Ready to Give These New Sweepstakes Casinos a Try?

At this point, you know everything about sweepstakes casinos and how they operate.

If you are up for free play in a risk-free environment, make sure you check out Stake.us. It’s the best option, allowing you to play high-quality games.

Determine your preferences – ask yourself which feature is the most valuable for you. Is it a good amount of games, a generous bonus, or something else? This will help you filter out your choices and choose the best.

No matter what you choose, make sure you play for fun and gamble responsibly at sweepstakes casino sites.







