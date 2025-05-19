I still remember the first time someone mentioned Sunburst Ski Hill to me. It was over a shared après-ski cider in British Columbia, and a group of Midwest visitors were raving about a place “just outside Milwaukee” that had the world’s largest tubing hill and a pretty solid set of ski runs to boot.

At the time, I chuckled politely and tucked it away under “local favorites I should check out someday.” That someday came this past winter, and I booked a long weekend to Kewaskum, Wisconsin.

As someone who’s spent more than a few holidays chasing snowflakes, I’ve come to appreciate ski hills that mix charm with value. After spending three days skiing, tubing, and simply soaking up the friendly energy of Sunburst Ski Hill Sports Park, I understand exactly why people go back season after season.

This wasn’t just a trip; it was a wonderfully unexpected winter escape I’d happily do again in a heartbeat.

Why Visit Sunburst Ski Hill?

Something is comforting about places that wear their history with pride. Since 1961, Sunburst Ski Hill has been a beloved snow sport destination, and it shows.

From the upgraded lifts to the freshly groomed terrain and the laid-back vibe that welcomes every level of skier and boarder.

A Variety of Hills for Every Skill Level

With 11 ski hills and two dedicated terrain parks, the resort is ideal whether you’re just learning or carving down black diamonds like a pro. The layout is intuitive, which made it easy to navigate on my first day.

Beginners had gentle green runs that were wide and forgiving, while advanced skiers had access to steeper slopes that brought on just the right amount of adrenaline.

Affordable Pricing and Family-Friendly Atmosphere

One of Sunburst’s greatest strengths is its accessibility. Tickets are reasonably priced, especially when booked online in advance.

I noticed groups of college students, young families, and seasoned locals all enjoying the same slopes, which says a lot about how inclusive the space is.

A Quick Drive from Milwaukee

Sunburst Ski Hill is only about a 45-minute drive from Milwaukee, making it a stress-free option for a weekend trip or even a spontaneous day on the slopes. I rented a car at the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and parked my boots at the hill before lunchtime.

Winter Activities at Sunburst Ski Hill

Sure, I came for the skiing, but what really stuck with me was the sheer number of winter activities packed into this little corner of Wisconsin. Sunburst has curated an experience that extends far beyond skis and snowboards.

Tubing Down the World’s Largest Hill

First, let’s talk tubing, because this isn’t your average backyard slope.

Sunburst’s tubing hill boasts more than 45 chutes, a 90-foot drop, and speeds that had me laughing like a kid on every run. I clocked 30 mph on one descent, and the two ‘magic carpet’ lifts meant I didn’t have to hike back up (which consequently preserved my energy for more thrills).

The tubing area felt like a winter playground. Groups celebrating birthdays and bachelorette parties filled the lines, while solo adventurers like myself could blend in with the crowd and just enjoy the ride. I booked a tubing package on the spot, as it was too much fun to pass up.

Pro tip: Reserve online at least eight days in advance to score better prices and save your spot.

Terrain Parks for Every Style of Rider

As a recreational snowboarder who likes to test the limits without risking a hospital visit, I found Sunburst Ski Hill’s terrain parks thoughtfully designed and incredibly fun.

Ridge Runner was the perfect warm-up; its beginner-to-intermediate layout included smooth rollers, small jumps, and easy-to-navigate snow features that helped me ease into the day. It’s an ideal space for those still building confidence or just starting to experiment with tricks.

Later in the afternoon, I worked my way over to South Park, which is geared toward more advanced riders. This zone was a rush of adrenaline, with kickers, spines, and an impressive range of rails, including box rails, single rails, and double-barrel rails.

It felt like a playground for seasoned boarders, offering just enough challenge to keep things exciting without being overwhelming.

Whether you’re still learning the ropes or chasing your next trick, the terrain parks at Sunburst provide the variety and flow to suit every style.

Skiing and Snowboarding That Meets You Where You Are

While the tubing runs and terrain parks are big draws, the true soul of Sunburst Ski Hill lies in its downhill skiing and snowboarding. It doesn’t matter if you’re brand new to these sports or have years of experience under your belt, the mountain meets you right where you are.

As someone who enjoys mixing it up, I found the range of runs refreshing. I began my day on the easy slopes to warm up, then gradually moved to steeper, more technical terrain. The compact layout of the hill makes navigation a breeze, with well-marked trails and short lift rides that keep you moving instead of waiting.

I didn’t need to consult a map once, which let me focus entirely on enjoying the snow. There’s a certain rhythm you settle into while carving your way down, hopping on the lift, then doing it all over again.

For skiers who value both variety and ease, Sunburst Ski Hill is an effortlessly enjoyable spot to spend a winter day.

Learning on the Slopes: Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Sunburst

Before arriving, I debated whether or not to brush up on my snowboarding basics. It had been a minute since I’d strapped in, and while I didn’t need a complete beginner course, I was glad Sunburst Ski Hill offered flexible lesson options for every kind of learner.

Personalized and Group Lesson Options

Whether flying solo or bringing friends, there’s a lesson style to suit your pace. I opted for a semi-private snowboard session with just me and a few others, which gave us one-on-one feedback without the pressure of a huge group.

The instructors were warm and patient, and clearly loved what they did. Booking online was easy, and everything ran on time.

For kids and first-timers, there are multi-visit programs like Mogul Mite (for young skiers) and Shredders (for boarders), as well as one-time intro classes like the Learn to Ski/Board course.

Families can also sign up for the Snowman’s Club, a fun, beginner-friendly lesson series designed to build confidence across multiple visits.

Know Before You Go

A few things I wish I’d known in advance: Arrive early with all your gear ready, as lessons begin right on schedule.

Online registration is required, and every participant must complete a waiver. This is also true for equipment rentals! I brought my own boots and board, but for anyone renting, Sunburst offers youth and adult sizes at the hill.

Where to Stay Near Sunburst Ski Hill

Since this wasn’t a fly-in-and-out day trip for me, I wanted to make the most of the weekend with a comfy place to recharge nearby.

Several local accommodations make excellent home bases, whether you prefer quirky charm or reliable chain comfort.



Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel: A Unique Stay in Milwaukee

Nestled in Milwaukee’s East Town neighborhood, Saint Kate is a true gem for art lovers (and perfect if you’re driving in from the city). From the moment I walked in, I was captivated by the eclectic, art-inspired design that permeates the entire property.

The rooms are sleek, comfortable, and thoughtfully equipped with unique touches like ukuleles, record players, and art supplies, allowing guests to tap into their creative side. The bed was incredibly cozy, with high-quality sheets that ensured a restful night after a day of adventure at nearby Sunburst Ski Hill.

I was also impressed by the array of on-site amenities, including a pizzeria, a cozy café, and two bars perfect for unwinding. What made my stay special, though, was the live music performances every evening, which made for an unexpected but pleasant surprise.

Whether you’re an art enthusiast or just looking for a relaxing retreat, Saint Kate offers a truly immersive and memorable experience.

Gleason’s Chouse: A Church-Turned-Home Stay

For a stay that’s anything but ordinary, book a night at Gleason’s Chouse, a charming vacation rental inside a former church built in 1867. Lovingly restored, this two-bedroom home features original woodwork, a full kitchen, a private balcony, and a peaceful gazebo out back.

It perfectly blends vintage character with modern comfort. Tucked in a quiet residential area, it’s a short drive from Sunburst Ski Hill and other local attractions like the Eisenbahn Trail.

Ideal for couples, small groups, or solo travelers seeking a one-of-a-kind stay, Gleason’s Chouse will add a memorable, soulful touch to your Wisconsin ski getaway.

TownePlace Suites Milwaukee West Bend

TownePlace Suites in West Bend was my top pick for a more traditional hotel experience, and it didn’t disappoint. Clean, modern rooms, plush beds, and exceptionally friendly staff made for a reliable and relaxing base near Sunburst Ski Hill.

The location is convenient, just a short drive from the slopes and local restaurants. I especially appreciated the complimentary hot breakfast each morning: fresh coffee, eggs, and waffles really hit the spot after a chilly day outside.

Whether you’re visiting with family, traveling solo, or on a quick weekend trip, this Marriott-brand hotel offers comfort without compromising convenience or quality.

Bonne Belle Motel

Bonne Belle Motel is a classic roadside gem that’s easy on the wallet and big on hospitality. This simple, no-frills spot is located close to Sunburst Ski Hill and nearby dining options, ideal for budget-conscious travelers or those seeking retro Americana vibes.

My room was clean, warm, and surprisingly spacious, with all the essentials for a short stay. The owners were welcoming and full of local tips, which added a personal touch I really appreciated.

If you’re passing through, planning a last-minute ski trip, or just want a quiet night’s rest, Bonne Belle offers comfort and value in equal measure.

Sunburst Ski Hill Sports Park - FAQ

If you’re considering a trip to Sunburst Ski Hill, here are a few things I discovered that might help streamline your experience.

Is it cheaper to book tickets online?

Yes, and significantly so. Booking more than eight days in advance unlocks discounts you won’t find at the ticket window. You can save a good chunk just by planning ahead.

Can you rent ski and snowboard equipment at Sunburst?

Absolutely! They offer gear for adults and kids, including helmets, skis, snowboards, and boots. I brought my own, but many people visit and rent their equipment without any issues—everything was clean and well-maintained.

Are there other activities at Sunburst Ski Hill besides skiing and tubing?

Yes, Sunburst offers more than just snow sports. Visitors can enjoy seasonal events and family-friendly activities like themed nights, occasional bingo games, and group gatherings.

Be sure to check the events calendar on their website for the latest offerings during your visit.

What are some tips for trying a winter sport for the first time?

Start with a lesson, as Sunburst offers group and private instruction tailored to beginners. Dress in layers, wear waterproof gear, and don’t forget gloves and goggles. Arrive early, stay hydrated, and take breaks as needed.

Most importantly, be patient with yourself and focus on having fun as you learn!

Is there a place to eat on-site?

Yes, there’s a full-service restaurant located right on the property. I pre-ordered my lunch to avoid lines, and it was hot, fresh, and ready when I needed a break.

How does Sunburst handle safety?

The staff takes safety seriously. There are posted rules throughout the property, patrollers on the slopes, and clear signage. Waivers are mandatory for all activities, which helps streamline emergency protocols if needed.

What should I wear to Sunburst Ski Hill?

Layer up. The weather can shift quickly, and while the lodge offers space to warm up, it’s best to be prepared. Waterproof gloves, base layers, and goggles are must-haves.

Final Thoughts on My Sunburst Ski Hill Adventure

Some trips are about checking boxes; others are about discovering something that genuinely surprises you. My time at Sunburst Ski Hill was the latter.

From the heart-pounding rush of tubing to the laid-back rhythm of the ski runs, it reminded me how winter can still feel magical, even if you’re not tucked away in the Rockies.

Would I go back? Without a doubt. I’d even bring friends next time and book a lesson just for fun. Sunburst Ski Hill makes you feel part of a winter-loving community, whether it’s your first time there or your fiftieth.

So, if you’re thinking about an approachable, action-packed ski trip overflowing with Midwestern charm, let this be your sign. Pack your layers, grab your gear (or rent it), and go to Sunburst Ski Hill Sports Park.

I promise you, it’s so much fun.