Florida’s sun-soaked coastline isn’t just for surfers and rum-fueled beach parties. There’s plenty of room for snorkeling nerds like me, too!

Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned pro, you’ll find vibrant coral reefs, playful marine life, crystal-clear waters, and maybe even a manatee or two.

There’s no doubt about it: The Sunshine State has some of the best snorkeling spots in the U.S. Here’s a roundup of my favorites.

Best Snorkeling Spots in Florida

John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park: My all-time favorite snorkel spot

Dry Tortugas National Park: Where the coral is most colorful

Bahia Honda State Park: Perfect for a relaxing beach day

Peanut Island: Perfect for family-friendly snorkeling

Devil’s Den: Snorkeling in a magical underground spring

Blue Heron Bridge: A haven for unique sea creatures

Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park: Best for beginner snorkelers

Ginnie Springs: My go-to for turtle sightings

Sombrero Reef: A tropical fish lover’s dream

Crystal River: A must-visit for manatee encounters

1. John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park, Key Largo

When it comes to snorkeling, John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park in Key Largo is my go-to.

As the first underwater park ever in the United States, it’s like diving into a marine wonderland.

The reefs are teeming with colorful fish, and there are plenty of tours to guide you to the best spots. Whether you’re snorkeling or just taking the glass-bottom boat ride, this place never disappoints.

The park also features seagrass beds and mangrove swamps, offering diverse underwater landscapes.

Why It’s a Favorite: The iconic Christ of the Abyss statue is a must-see. This submerged statue of Christ rests in shallow waters, making it perfect for snorkelers.

Pro Tip: Book a guided snorkeling tour to ensure you visit the best spots, as the park is expansive and has several hidden gems.

2. Dry Tortugas National Park, Key West

Getting to Dry Tortugas National Park is an adventure in itself: either a ferry or seaplane, but it’s totally worth it.

The coral reefs here are insanely colorful, and the marine life is like something out of a nature documentary.

Plus, exploring the old Fort Jefferson after snorkeling adds a bit of history to the trip. It’s remote, peaceful, and perfect for escaping the usual crowds.

Why It’s a Favorite: The clear, shallow waters around Fort Jefferson are perfect for snorkeling. You’ll spot colorful coral, sponges, lobsters, and perhaps even a curious sea turtle or two.

Pro Tip: Plan for a full day here. The ferry ride to Dry Tortugas includes lunch, but pack extra snacks and water to stay energized.

3. Bahia Honda State Park, Big Pine Key

If I’m craving a mix of relaxation and snorkeling, Bahia Honda State Park is where I go.

The shallow waters make it easy to spot starfish, conch, and other cool marine life without feeling overwhelmed.

And snorkeling near the old rail bridge is just a little cherry on top. With picnic areas and trails, it’s the perfect spot for kicking back after a good swim.

Why It’s a Favorite: The park offers excellent snorkeling from its beaches, especially at the Sandspur (the biggest) and Calusa Beach (the smallest) areas. You might even spot rays gliding gracefully through the water.

Pro Tip: Arrive early in the morning to secure a spot, as this popular destination tends to fill up quickly.

4. Peanut Island, Riviera Beach

Peanut Island, near Palm Beach, is such a fun spot, especially if you’re with family. The water is calm and shallow, so it’s perfect for little snorkelers (and nervous adults, too).

I’ve seen rays and parrotfish up close, which makes it such a memorable place.

The picnic spots and trails are a bonus, but my favorite part is getting there by water taxi: it feels like a mini adventure before the fun even starts.

Why It’s a Favorite: The man-made reefs attract a variety of marine life, including angelfish, parrotfish, and sometimes even manatees during the cooler months.

Pro Tip: Bring your own snorkeling gear and pack a picnic. The island has plenty of shaded areas for relaxing between swims.

5. Devil’s Den, Williston

Snorkeling in a cavern? Yes, please! Devil’s Den is one of the most magical, unique places I’ve ever snorkeled.

The 120-foot-wide underground spring is crystal clear, and the ancient rock formations make you feel like you’ve traveled back in time.

The best part? Sharing the water with turtles and freshwater fish. It’s surreal, peaceful, and completely unlike anything else in Florida.

Why It’s a Favorite: The spring is set in a limestone cave with sunlight streaming through an opening above, creating a magical atmosphere.

Pro Tip: Reservations are required, so book ahead. Also, bring a waterproof camera to capture the stunning views.

6. Blue Heron Bridge, Riviera Beach

Whenever I’m near Riviera Beach, I make a stop at Blue Heron Bridge. This spot is legendary for unique sea creatures: you’ll see everything from seahorses to octopuses.

The shallow water makes it beginner-friendly, and you don’t even need a boat to get to the best spots.

It’s a photographer’s dream, so bring a waterproof camera if you can.

Why It’s a Favorite: The area’s biodiversity is unmatched. Again, you’ll find everything from seahorses and octopuses to rays and starfish. The snorkeling trail is well-marked, making it easy to navigate.

Pro Tip: Check the tide charts before visiting. Ideally, you’d get into the water 30 minutes before high tide and exit 30 minutes after.

7. Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park, Key West

For an easygoing snorkel experience, Fort Zachary Taylor in Key West is my pick.

The water is calm, the visibility is great, and the rocky areas attract plenty of colorful fish. Renting gear is super simple, and the vibe is perfect for taking it slow.

After snorkeling, I always explore the historic fort: it’s a fun way to mix a little history into my day.

Why It’s a Favorite: The rocky shoreline is a haven for colorful fish, and the calm waters make it suitable for all skill levels, especially beginners.

Pro Tip: After snorkeling, explore the historic Fort Taylor and enjoy a picnic under the shade of the park’s pines.

8. Ginnie Springs, High Springs

If I’m in the mood for freshwater snorkeling, Ginnie Springs is unbeatable. The water is so clear it’s like swimming in glass.

Turtles are everywhere here, and they’re so chill, letting you get pretty close, just don’t touch them! I also love the limestone formations. It makes the experience feel extra unique.

If I have time, I’ll camp for the night and make a whole weekend out of it.

Why It’s a Favorite: You can snorkel alongside freshwater fish and even spot turtles in the springs. The underwater visibility is exceptional, making it a favorite for underwater photographers.

Pro Tip: Rent a tube and enjoy a lazy float down the Santa Fe River after your snorkeling session.

9. Sombrero Reef, Marathon

Whenever I’m in the Keys, Sombrero Reef is a must. The fish here are unbelievable: I’ve spotted everything from angelfish to barracuda.

The water is shallow enough for beginner snorkelers but still feels adventurous.

Most of the time, I book a tour, so I don’t have to worry about anything but enjoying the view. It’s definitely one of those places that makes you fall in love with snorkeling all over again.

Why It’s a Favorite: The reef is home to an array of marine life, including the extremely rare (and unfortunately threatened) star corals.

Pro Tip: Join a three-hour snorkeling charter to access the best parts of the reef and learn about its unique ecosystem from experienced guides. The sunset one (seasonal) is my favorite.

10. Crystal River, Citrus County

I’ll never forget the first time I snorkeled at Crystal River and saw a manatee up close.

These gentle giants are incredible to watch, especially when they’re just floating around or munching on seagrass. I usually go in the winter when the manatees gather in the warmer springs, and it never disappoints.

Even if you’re not lucky enough to see a manatee, the clear water and serene atmosphere make it worth the trip.

Why It’s a Favorite: Swimming with manatees in their natural habitat is an unforgettable experience. This is also a warm water spring with a constant 72°F water temperature.

Pro Tip: Visit during the winter months (late January/early February) when manatees congregate in the warm springs.

What I’ve Learned Snorkeling in Florida

Florida Offers Incredible Variety: From vibrant coral reefs in the Florida Keys to serene freshwater springs like Devil’s Den and Crystal River, Florida caters to all types of snorkelers. Whether you’re after marine wildlife, colorful corals, or unique geological formations, there’s something for everyone.

Timing is Everything: The best snorkeling experiences often depend on timing. For clear waters and active marine life, spring and summer are ideal. Visiting Crystal River in winter is a must for seeing manatees, while high tide at Blue Heron Bridge provides the best visibility and sea life sightings.

Respect the Environment: Florida’s reefs and springs are delicate ecosystems. Avoid touching corals, keep a respectful distance from marine animals, and follow park rules to help preserve these natural wonders for future generations.

Snorkeling is for Everyone: Whether you dip your toes in the beginner-friendly waters at Fort Zachary Taylor or choose the more adventurous currents at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park, there’s a spot suited to every skill level.

Stay Hydrated and Protected: The Florida sun can be intense, especially when you’re spending hours in the water. Hydrate regularly, wear reef-safe sunscreen, and consider a rash guard or wetsuit for added protection from the sun and jellyfish stings.

Combine Snorkeling with Exploration: Many spots, like Bahia Honda State Park and Dry Tortugas, offer more than just snorkeling. Hiking trails, historic forts, and picnic areas make these locations great for full-day adventures with family or friends.

Local Knowledge is Gold: Chatting with locals or tour guides often reveals hidden gems and the best times to visit popular spots. A quick conversation can lead to an unforgettable experience off the beaten path: don’t be shy!

Snorkeling in Florida – FAQs

What Is the Best Time of Year to Snorkel in Florida?

The best time to snorkel in Florida is during the spring and summer months when the water is warm, and visibility is at its best.

How Much Is It to Go Snorkeling in Florida?

The cost of snorkeling in Florida varies depending on whether you’re bringing your own gear or joining a guided tour. If you have your own equipment, entry fees to parks like John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park or Blue Spring State Park range from $8.00 to $15.00 per vehicle.

Guided snorkeling tours, which often include gear rental and boat transportation, typically cost between $40.00 and $100.00 per person, depending on the location and duration.

Where Is the Best Snorkeling in the Florida Keys?

The best places to snorkel in the Florida Keys include John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park in Key Largo, where you can explore the famous Christ of the Abyss statue and vibrant coral reefs.

Looe Key Reef near Big Pine Key is another standout, offering a thriving marine sanctuary filled with colorful fish and coral.

For a truly remote adventure, Dry Tortugas National Park near Key West is unmatched, featuring pristine reefs and crystal-clear waters accessible by ferry or seaplane.

Are There Sharks When Snorkeling in Florida?

Yes, it’s possible to come across sharks when snorkeling in Florida, but they are generally harmless and avoid humans. You’re more likely to encounter nurse sharks, which are docile.

Are Florida’s Coral Reefs Safe to Snorkel?

Yes, Florida’s coral reefs are safe for snorkeling, but they require respect. Avoid touching or stepping on the corals as they are delicate and essential for marine ecosystems. Stick to designated snorkeling areas to minimize impact.

Is There a Good Snorkeling Spot Near Orlando?

While Orlando isn’t on the coast, there are nearby options for snorkeling. Blue Spring State Park, about an hour from Orlando, offers crystal-clear freshwater snorkeling where you can spot manatees (in winter), turtles, and fish.

For saltwater snorkeling, you’ll need to drive about 1.5–2 hours to reach the Atlantic coast, with Sebastian Inlet State Park being a top choice.

Still Looking for Places to Snorkel in Florida?

I said it before and I’ll say it again…

Florida’s snorkeling spots offer something for everyone, from serene freshwater springs with the temperature of a bathtub to vibrant coral reefs out in the colder seas.

There’s also a huge array of wildlife and history to discover along the way, which adds value to the activity in spades.

I hope that my in-depth review on a subject so dear helped you make the right choice!