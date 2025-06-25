The Pacific Coast Highway has always held a mythic pull on me. I grew up listening to stories about its wild cliffs and ocean views from my aunt, who drove it solo in the early ’90s and came back transformed.

When I finally got to chart my course along the California Pacific Coast Highway (PCH), I wanted to do it right: windows down, playlists ready, camera charged.

Through a mix of my own experiences and countless travel tips passed along by friends, I pieced together the ultimate itinerary for anyone craving a proper road trip along the PCH highway.

So, pack your bags and hit the road on your Pacific Coast road trip!

Why Plan a Pacific Coast Road Trip

Driving the Pacific Coast Highway is more than a means of getting from one point to another; it’s a journey packed with sweeping ocean views, foggy redwood forests, and charming towns that feel lost in time.

A Pacific Coast road trip offers complete freedom: take it slow, speed it up, make spontaneous stops, or follow a strict route. Really, the choice is entirely up to you, and there is no ‘right’ or ‘wrong’ way to go about it all!

The beauty of a PCH road trip lies in its flexibility. You’ll find scenic viewpoints around nearly every bend, farm-to-table restaurants in quiet towns, and enough roadside attractions to entertain even the most restless traveler.

Whether you’re craving salty air, good food, or time to reflect, the Pacific Coast Highway delivers.

Starting Your PCH Road Trip: San Francisco

San Francisco is an exciting, complex place to start a West Coast road trip. From iconic sights to neighborhood gems, it’s the kind of city that sets a high standard for what’s to come.



Things to See

Golden Gate Bridge

You don’t truly grasp the magnitude of this suspension marvel until you’re driving across it. With the wind, the fog, and the open water beneath, crossing this bridge feels like the official start of the adventure.

Alcatraz Island

I booked a morning tour and was stunned by how eerie and fascinating walking through the empty cell blocks felt. It’s a haunting but essential stop.

Pier 39

Yes, it’s touristy, but where else can you see sea lions lounging next to quirky shops and local street performers? It’s the vibrant energy of San Francisco in one snapshot.

Where to Stay: Petite Auberge

Tucked into the Lower Nob Hill district, near the Pacific highway, this cozy hotel instantly charmed me.

The fireplace in my room, the vintage touches, and the courtyard that felt like a secret garden, the perfect balance of comfort and style. Despite being central, it was quiet at night, and the wine hour was a delightful bonus.

What to Eat: Lazy Bear

This isn’t just dinner, it’s a show. Every detail felt thoughtful, from the attentive staff to the candlelit ambiance. The seasonal dishes were like little works of art, and the tasting menu had me eagerly anticipating every course. It was a standout culinary memory.

Second Stop on the West Coast Road Trip Map: Big Sur

Driving south from San Francisco, the route quickly begins to wind. Suddenly, the land drops away, and the sea spreads out like a shimmering tapestry. Big Sur is the emotional core of any Pacific Coast Highway road trip: raw, rugged, breathtaking.



Things to See

McWay Falls

This is the kind of place that doesn’t look real. The waterfall spills directly onto a tucked-away beach, framed by cliffs. It’s easily viewable from the trail and one of the most iconic sights along the Pacific 101.

Pfeiffer Beach

Known for its purple sand and wild waves, this beach feels primal. The drive down is steep and twisty, but worth it. Bring a jacket, as fog likes to roll in fast here.

Bixby Bridge

Made famous by countless postcards and a certain HBO drama, Bixby is even more awe-inspiring in person. I pulled over to just stand there and take it all in.

Where to Stay: Big Sur River Inn

This lodge had precisely the kind of rustic charm I was craving. My room was simple but welcoming, and I loved sitting on an Adirondack chair with my feet in the river. The onsite general store and burrito counter became daily staples.

What to Eat: Sierra Mar

Dinner here felt like being suspended between sky and sea. Floor-to-ceiling windows gave us a cinematic view of the coastline. The prix fixe menu was thoughtfully curated, and the service was flawless, leaving me with the possibility of returning in a heartbeat. It’s truly a moment you want to savor!

Third Stop During Your PCH Drive: Solvang

Solvang was an unexpected favorite. This tiny Danish-themed village along the Highway 101 road trip route is cheerful, kitschy, and charming. It was a perfect palate cleanser after the wild beauty of Big Sur.



Things to See

Elverhøj Museum of History & Art

This little gem explains the town’s origins and features local art. It makes for a great stop if you’re a culture and history buff.

Hans Christian Andersen Park

I wandered through its tree-shaded paths and enjoyed a quiet moment beneath the oaks, as it’s a lovely green space to recharge.

Rideau Vineyard

The wine tasting here was relaxed, educational, and friendly. The setting, a historic adobe, only adds to the experience.

Where to Stay: Wine Valley Inn & Cottages

I opted for one of the cottages and couldn’t have been happier. It was tucked back from the street, surrounded by gardens, and came with a fireplace and hot tub. After a long day of driving the PCH, it felt like a private retreat.

What to Eat: Peasants FEAST

This place has an energy that is warm, welcoming, and full of heart. The menu was inventive yet comforting, and I’m still dreaming about the parsnip soup. Every dish was deeply satisfying and beautifully presented.

Last Stop on the Pacific Coast Highway: Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara feels like the exhale at the end of a long, fulfilling journey. With its Spanish colonial architecture and golden beaches, it’s an ideal final stop when you drive the PCH.



Things to See

Arroyo Burro Beach County Park

Locally known as Hendry’s Beach, it’s a dog-friendly spot with gentle surf and golden sunsets. I ended up here every evening of my stay.

Santa Barbara Zoo

Perfectly sized and surprisingly lush, this zoo is more like a botanical garden with animals. Great for a peaceful afternoon stroll.

Santa Barbara Botanic Garden

An underrated gem with trails that weave through native Californian flora. There’s a quiet, meditative energy here.

Where to Stay: The Eagle Inn

This bed-and-breakfast struck the perfect balance of convenience and charm. My room had a whirlpool tub and a tiny balcony. The free bikes you can borrow are ideal for exploring the waterfront.

What to Eat: Loquita Santa Barbara

Spanish tapas with a California twist. I sat at the bar, chatted with the bartender, and enjoyed one of the most flavorful meals of the entire trip. The squid ink paella is totally worth the hype.

Driving the Pacific Coast Highway – FAQs

If you’re planning a road trip, Pacific Coast Highway style, there are a few things you’ll want to know in advance.

Is it better to drive north to south or vice versa?

Driving from San Francisco to Santa Barbara (north to south) allows you to be on the ocean side of the road for uninterrupted views and easier access to turnouts.

How many days do I need?

While it can technically be done in a few days, I recommend a week to fully enjoy the detours, views, and food along the way.

What kind of vehicle should I use?

A comfortable, fuel-efficient car with good handling is ideal. If you’re comfortable and the weather is set for good conditions, a convertible adds something magical to the experience.

What should I pack?

Layers are key. It can be chilly in Big Sur and hot in Solvang on the same day. Don’t forget sunglasses, good walking shoes, and your camera. Of course, be sure to have a Pacific Coast Highway map downloaded on your phone, too.

Is the PCH safe to drive?

Yes, but you’ll need to stay alert; curves can be sharp, and fog can roll in quickly. Check road conditions ahead of time, especially after storms or during fire season.

Final Thoughts for Your PCH Road Trip

The Pacific Coast Highway still lingers with me, as does the scent of eucalyptus in Big Sur, the quiet early mornings in Solvang, and the sound of waves crashing in Santa Barbara.

I would make this trip again in a heartbeat, adding a few stops, but sticking entirely to its soul: freedom, discovery, and the open road.

If you’ve ever dreamed of a West Coast road trip, let this be your sign. With its staggering beauty and endless surprises, the PCH highway is waiting.

Grab a map, plan your stops, and start driving the Pacific Coast Highway. I promise, you will carry the experience long after the engine cools.