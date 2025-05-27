I never expected Ohio to be the place that would stick with me long after I’d left. However, as someone who’s always chasing memorable moments across North America, it was only a matter of time before I gave in to the recommendations piling up from friends and fellow travelers.

“You have to try the underground tour in Cincinnati,” one said. “Hocking Hills is unreal,” said another. Eventually, curiosity won.

I carved out ten days, booked a handful of hotels around the state, rented a car, and set out with one mission: to experience the ultimate Ohio tourist attractions for myself.

The scent of kettle corn at a roadside rest stop just outside Cleveland reminded me of childhood road trips with my dad, when we’d drive for hours and stop wherever our noses led us. That same sense of freedom and discovery swept over me as I explored the many places to visit in Ohio.

From towering forest canopies to unexpected comedy bus tours, this trip offered a mix of beauty, quirk, and culture I genuinely didn’t anticipate.

Now, I get to pass on these plans to you.

Why You Should Plan a Trip to Ohio

If Ohio hasn’t made it onto your vacation radar, consider this your sign to make a change.

Wedged between the East Coast’s bustle and the Midwest’s calm, Ohio blends the two in a way that’s all its own. It’s not flashy, but it’s never dull. It’s the kind of place where one day you’re hiking through a gorge filled with waterfalls and the next you’re cheering on a major league baseball team while devouring a chili dog with a local beer in hand.

Often overlooked in favour of its flashier neighbors, Ohio quietly delivers. The state is packed with Ohio tourist attractions that cover every interest: history, nature, sports, art, and some surprisingly weird stops (in the best way).

What is in Ohio, you ask? More than I ever imagined, from world-class museums to eerie underground crypts to one of the tallest roller coasters in the world. Whether planning a family trip, a solo getaway, or a romantic weekend, this state has more than enough places to go in Ohio to fill your itinerary.

Well-Known Attractions in Ohio

While I love finding hidden gems tucked away in small towns and off-the-beaten-path corners, something must be said for embracing the tried-and-true classics. These iconic Ohio attractions have earned their reputation over time, and for good reason.

They’re fun, accessible, and offer just the right dose of ‘wow’ to impress first-time visitors and seasoned visitors alike.

Whether it’s a world-famous amusement park or a celebrated museum, these well-known spots are the perfect entry point to Ohio’s vibrant and diverse charm.



Grove City Premium Outlets

Though not typical amongst the tourist attractions in Ohio, this massive outdoor shopping complex was my first stop, and was just a short drive from Columbus.

I’m not usually a big shopper while traveling, but with over 130 stores and deep discounts, I couldn’t resist.

Pro tip: Go early in the day to avoid crowds and wear comfortable shoes; it’s larger than it looks.

Great American Ball Park

In Cincinnati, I caught a Reds game at Great American Ball Park. I sat in the View Level Box seats, which are cheaper than field level, but with an incredible panorama of the Ohio River.

The atmosphere was electric, and I loved how welcoming the locals were. This spot is a staple for anyone even mildly into baseball.

Cedar Point

A trip to Ohio wouldn’t be complete without a stop at Cedar Point in Sandusky. Seriously, it’s one of the main tourist attractions Ohio!

Known as the ‘Roller Coaster Capital of the World,’ it lived up to the hype. Millennium Force had me screaming with joy (and fear).

On top of my general admission ticket, I opted for the Fast Lane pass that was worth every penny on a packed Saturday.

The Cleveland Museum of Art

This museum is one of the most beautiful places in Ohio to visit, both in architecture and collection.

Free to enter, it’s a peaceful, world-class experience where you can wander through Monet, Van Gogh, and contemporary pieces for hours.

Pro Football Hall of Fame

In Canton, I dove into NFL history at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Even as a casual fan, the exhibits and interactive displays pulled me in.

I particularly enjoyed the holographic experience that puts you ‘on the field’ with legends.

Top Nature Places to Go in Ohio

Ohio’s wild side took me by surprise in the best possible way. I’d always associated the state with charming small towns and big-league cities, but its natural landscapes completely reshaped my expectations.

These nature spots aren’t just scenic backdrops for a hike or picnic; they’re fully immersive experiences that invite you to slow down, breathe deeply, and reconnect with the beauty of the outdoors.

From forest canopies to tucked-away bogs, Ohio’s landscapes remind us of how much wonder the Midwest offers.



Cuyahoga Valley National Park

Between Cleveland and Akron, Cuyahoga Valley is one of those places in Ohio that makes you forget you’re anywhere near a city. The Brandywine Falls trail was an easy and beautiful loop, perfect for a late morning walk.

Hocking Hills State Park

This was my absolute favorite natural stop. The Old Man’s Cave and Ash Cave hikes were otherworldly, with waterfalls, cliffs, and fern-covered paths that made me feel like I’d stepped into a fairytale.

Murch Canopy Walk

Still looking for something to do in Ohio while immersing yourself in nature? Located at the Holden Arboretum near Kirtland, the canopy walk took me 65 feet above the forest floor. It’s not for the faint of heart, but the views during sunset were stunning. Combine it with a walk up the Emergent Tower for even more panoramic magic.

Holden Arboretum

An incredible place to visit in Ohio, beyond the canopy, this arboretum offers peaceful paths through themed gardens and shaded groves. I brought a packed lunch and enjoyed a quiet picnic, which I highly recommend for anyone craving calm.

Cranberry Bog State Nature Preserve

This floating island in Buckeye Lake is among the most unique Ohio vacation spots I’ve visited. Accessible only by boat and open a few days each year, I managed to time my visit with one of the rare tour days.

The mossy surface and rare plant species make this a botanist’s dream and a curious traveler’s delight.

Things to See in Ohio with a Tour Guide

Sometimes, the best way to truly get to know a place is through the eyes of someone who lives and breathes it every day. On my recent trip to Ohio, I joined several guided experiences that went far beyond the typical tourist trail.

These tours offered more than just historical facts; they delivered rich storytelling, unforgettable flavors, quirky surprises, and access to hidden spaces I never would have discovered on my own.

Every guide added a personal layer that made each stop feel alive and deeply connected to the local culture.



Ultimate Queen City Underground Tour

In Cincinnati, I joined this two-hour journey through the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood and its underground crypts.

The guides were animated and knowledgeable, and walking the old brewery tunnels felt like stepping into the 1800s. It’s hands-down one of the most immersive attractions in Ohio.

Riverside Food Tours

This Cincinnati food tour was both a meal and a history lesson. My group sampled everything from gourmet tacos to homemade gelato while learning about the city’s German roots and the rebirth of its food scene.

The Streetcar Tour was my pick, and I’d do it again in a heartbeat.

Funny Bus Cleveland

A wine-friendly comedy tour on wheels? Yes, please.

I brought a bottle of rosé and hopped aboard the Funny Bus. Between belly laughs and fun facts about Cleveland, I had one of the most enjoyable evenings of my trip to Ohio.

It’s a great alternative to the usual walking tour.

Cincinnati Brewing & Distilling Tasting Tour

If you love craft beer and spirits, don’t miss this. I sampled gins, lagers, and bourbon while learning about Cincinnati’s pre-prohibition brewing boom.

The old lagering tunnels beneath Jackson Brewery were the highlight—cool, damp, and full of stories.

Cincinnati Riverside Food Tours: The Black Pearl Sailing Experience

Ending a long day with a three-hour sail on Lake Erie was one of the most serene moments of my visit. Watching the sun dip behind Cedar Point from the deck of the Black Pearl was the kind of slow travel experience that stays with you.

FAQs About Visiting Ohio

Planning a trip to Ohio? Here are a few helpful things to know before you go.

Ohio has a lot to offer, whether you’re drawn in by small-town charm, bustling cities, or lush parks and lake views. Before you hit the road or book that flight, though, it’s worth having a few practical details in your back pocket.

From how much to budget to what to pack and when to go, here’s what I learned from my recent journey across this underrated Midwest gem.

Is Ohio expensive to travel through?

Not particularly. In fact, Ohio is one of the more budget-friendly states I’ve explored.

Hotel rates outside major cities like Columbus, Cleveland, and Cincinnati tend to be affordable; think cozy bed-and-breakfasts or reliable chain hotels for around $100 a night (sometimes even less).

Many major Ohio tourist attractions are free or low-cost, which helps balance out the occasional splurge meal or exceptional experience. I averaged about $150 per day, which included lodging, food, gas, and activities.

Do I need a car?

It depends on your itinerary. If you plan to stay in a city like Cleveland or Columbus, you can get around with public transportation, rideshares, or even on foot, depending on your neighborhood.

However, many of the places to go in Ohio, especially nature reserves, state parks, and charming small towns, are far easier to access with a rental car.

Having wheels allowed me to follow my own pace and detour whenever something interesting popped up.

What should I pack for an Ohio trip?

Layers are your best friend in Ohio. The weather can shift quickly, especially during spring and fall.

I swapped between a light rain jacket and a hoodie the same day. Comfortable walking shoes are a must, especially if you plan to hike Hocking Hills or stroll through museums, historic districts, and local markets.

What’s the food scene like?

In a word: satisfying.

Ohio serves up hearty fare with a surprisingly diverse twist. Think chilli dogs in Cincinnati, pierogies in Cleveland, and gourmet takes on comfort food everywhere in between.

There’s also a strong farm-to-table movement that highlights the state’s agricultural roots.

When’s the best time to go?

Late spring and early fall hit the sweet spot. Crowds are thinner, temperatures are mild, and the natural landscapes, from blooming wildflowers to vibrant autumn leaves, are stunning.

I’d avoid Cedar Point or major festivals in midsummer unless you’re prepared for heat, humidity, and lines.

It’s Time to Add Ohio to Your Bucket List

I didn’t expect to fall so hard for Ohio, but here I am, already planning a second trip. There’s something deeply refreshing about a place that doesn’t try to oversell itself, yet consistently delivers.

Whether you’re marveling at the views from a forest canopy, laughing through a comedy tour in Cleveland, or sailing past a lighthouse at sunset, there are endless Ohio places to visit that leave a lasting impression.

If you’ve ever wondered what it is in Ohio that makes it worth the trip, the answer is: more than you think.

Rich in history, bursting with natural beauty, and full of friendly faces, the Buckeye State is a treasure trove of tourist attractions. I promise, the places in Ohio to visit will leave you wondering why it took you so long to get there.