Where was Vampire Diaries filmed? Covington, Georgia—better known to fans as Mystic Falls, Georgia!

There’s something electric about standing where your favorite characters once brooded, kissed, and fought supernatural battles. After all, I grew up watching The Vampire Diaries.

So, when I had a couple of free days and an itch for nostalgia-fueled travel, I set my sights on Covington.

Mystic Falls, Georgia: The Home of The Vampire Diaries

Before the town became known as the Covington, Georgia Vampire Diaries capital, it was a charming town rich in antebellum architecture and Southern hospitality. When the CW called, Covington transformed into Mystic Falls, Virginia—the picturesque, eerie town at the center of all things supernatural.

Covington and its surrounding towns, like Decatur and Atlanta, became home to nearly every major scene in The Vampire Diaries Georgia has to offer. It’s easy to see why producers chose it; flanked by red-brick buildings and a striking courthouse clock tower, the town square feels like a small-town fantasy world.

What You Should Know About Mystic Falls, Georgia

Some people might be wondering: Is Mystic Falls a real place? The short answer is no, Mystic Falls is fictional.

Is Mystic Falls in Virginia or Georgia? While meant to be in Virginia, it was actually filmed in Georgia.

However, for fans of The Vampire Diaries, the real-life Mystic Falls is right here in Georgia, where most of the series was filmed. If you’ve ever Googled “where was The Vampire Diaries filmed?” or “is Mystic Falls in Virginia or Georgia?” the answer is overwhelmingly Covington, Georgia.

Let me tell you: this sleepy Southern town is anything but ordinary.

Must-See Vampire Diaries Filming Locations in Covington, Georgia (Mystic Falls)

Everywhere I turned in Covington, I found echoes of Elena, Stefan, Damon, and the rest of the cast. Here are some that you can’t miss:

Lockwood Mansion

There are two locations used for the Lockwood Mansion. Worthington Manor, found in the historic district, was used for many exterior shots and party scenes. It’s privately owned, but you can admire it from the gates (or rent it through Airbnb, with a two-night minimum).

The flashbacks and iconic Miss Mystic Falls scenes? Those were filmed at the Twelve Oaks Bed & Breakfast. I booked a night here, and sleeping where Katherine and Stefan danced through time was a surreal fan moment.



The Clock Tower

As soon as I saw the Historic Newton County Courthouse, I instantly remembered Stefan saving Katherine, and Elena and Damon’s leap of faith. The 19th-century clock tower looms large, anchoring the Mystic Falls (Covington, GA) skyline.

The Vampire Diaries Mystic Falls Cemetery

This one’s the South View Cemetery, just outside the square. I wandered among weathered headstones and caught sight of memorials from the Daughters of the American Revolution.

It’s eerie, peaceful, and moving, especially if you remember the Salvatore Mausoleum filmed in this very spot. Scenes involving Klaus and Esther were also filmed here, and you can feel the weight of the show’s darker moments.

Wickery Bridge

A short 15-minute drive from downtown Covington took me to the iconic Wickery Bridge, the site of Elena’s parents’ tragic accident. It’s a real, functioning road, so be cautious when visiting.

I stood near the edge where that infamous crash occurred and couldn’t help but reflect on how the show began: with Elena’s heartbreak and strength.

Mystic Grill

This might have been my favorite stop. While the interior scenes were filmed on a soundstage, the actual Mystic Grill exists thanks to local fans who brought the idea to life.

I grabbed a seat on the rooftop patio, ordered a Mystic Burger, and watched the sun dip below the town square. It was like eating inside a memory.

Their gift shop, The Alley, is located right beneath the restaurant and stocked with fan gear.

The Top Mystic Falls Tour

You can do Mystic Falls Vampire Diaries tours your own way, sure. However, whether you go solo or opt for a guided tour, it’s all worth the journey.

Tips for a Self-Guided Tour

If you’re on a budget or prefer to explore independently, grab a map from the Covington Visitor Center or download one from the city’s tourism site.

I walked most of downtown on foot (wear comfy shoes!) and brought a reusable water bottle, as the Georgia heat is no joke.

Most sites are public-facing or within a short drive. I parked once near the square and never had to move my car.

Taking a Guided Tour

I can’t recommend Mystic Falls Tours enough if you’re a die-hard fan. Run by Vampire Stalkers, this fan-driven team offers access to locations you can’t reach alone, like the inside of the Lockwood Mansion and the Gilbert house.

My guide was hilarious, knowledgeable, and full of behind-the-scenes details. Sometimes, they even spot active filming for Legacies or other productions still using the area.

A Trip Worth Repeating

It’s not just a filming location in Covington; Vampire Diaries fans would call this town a love letter.

Walking those streets brought back a beloved part of my life, and it reminded me just how powerful storytelling can be.

If you’re a fan of, Covington, GA is magical, meaningful, and spooky.