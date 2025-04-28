The idea for Merritt Island, Florida, didn’t come to me all at once.

It was sparked by a string of casual conversations with other travel writers and adventurers I’d met while wandering Florida’s Atlantic coast.

Whenever I mentioned wanting something with natural beauty and small-town charm, someone would inevitably say, “Have you been to Merritt Island yet?” I finally gave in to curiosity, packed up my car, and drove east from Orlando.

I found far more than I expected: a barrier island bursting with biodiversity, beautiful beaches, and a front-row seat to (wait for it!) NASA history.

Why Visit Merritt Island, FL

First off, where is Merritt Island, Florida?

Merritt Island, Florida, sits like a hidden jewel along the state’s central Atlantic Coast, quietly sandwiched between the Indian River Lagoon and the Banana River.

For years, I had no idea how rich in experiences this place was, but once I arrived, I understood why locals speak of it with so much pride.

It’s most famously home to the Kennedy Space Center, and even if you’re not a die-hard space geek like I am, something is thrilling about seeing real rockets up close and watching a launch from Merritt Island beach.

Of course, Merritt Island is more than its space legacy.

Its beaches are clean, relaxed, and never overrun. Wildlife is everywhere, from dolphins and manatees gliding through the waters to majestic birds swooping overhead. You can kayak through bioluminescence at night or sip coffee in the historic downtown district in the morning.

It’s both laid-back and electric, like a vacation and an adventure rolled into one.

Best Beaches on Merrit Island

As a lifelong beach lover, I was excited to dive into Merritt Island’s coastline. Each beach I visited had its own vibe, from remote and natural to vibrant and social.

Here are the beaches that stood out to me the most:



Cocoa Beach

This one’s a classic for a reason.

With soft, pale sand and easy waves, Cocoa Beach is a family favorite and one of the most accessible spots if you’re coming from Orlando. I spent a whole afternoon watching surfers glide in the distance and even wandered into a few nearby shops for a scoop of ice cream and a beach towel I didn’t know I needed.

That said, don’t expect robust facilities right at the beach - I couldn’t find restrooms nearby, and I ended up holding it until we got to a grocery store on the way back. It’s worth the trade-off, though, I promise!

Pineda Beach

This was my go-to when I wanted solitude. It’s incredibly peaceful and great for anyone seeking a more nature-connected beach day. The beach itself is spacious and uncrowded.

Free parking, bathrooms you can actually change in, and even showers made this spot extra convenient.

Just a heads-up: there’s no ramp access, and about 20 steps make it tricky for strollers or wheelchairs.

Canaveral National Seashore

If you’re a beach purist, this is your place.

With untouched sands, exceptional shelling, and vibrant blue water, Canaveral quickly became one of my favorite spots in all of Florida. I came for the serenity and stayed for the birdwatching (and the surprisingly perfect surfing waves).

The facilities are well maintained, with clean restrooms near the access points.

Best of all? It never felt crowded.

Hangars Beach

Tucked away near the Patrick Space Force Base, Hangars Beach feels like a well-kept local secret.

It’s not showy, but it’s beautiful, especially if you catch a plane landing or taking off in the background. There are showers available, which I appreciated, but no lifeguards.

The peaceful vibe made it worth it, especially during the week when the crowds were minimal.

Tables Beach

This beach is all about convenience and family-friendly vibes. The parking lot is steps from the sand, which makes it ideal if you’re hauling a cooler, a tent, or kids.

There’s a shower station to wash off the sand and a gazebo near the lot for picnics or a shaded breather.

Parking is limited, so arrive early on weekends if you want a free spot.

Things to Do in Merritt Island



NASA Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

This was the moment I was most excited for, and it didn’t disappoint. The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is Merritt Island’s crown jewel, and the experience is as interactive as it is inspiring.

I stood in awe beneath the towering Saturn V rocket, strolled through the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame, and even tried a shuttle launch simulation that made me feel like I was floating in orbit.

There’s also Planet Play, a multi-story area designed for kids, that was so well thought out, I wish it had existed when I was young.

The staff were knowledgeable and excited to share stories, and the facility felt like part museum, part space camp, part theme park.

Ulumay Wildlife Sanctuary

I walked through a quiet dike trail that curved around bird-filled wetlands. It’s a birder’s paradise, and even if you’re not an enthusiast, the peaceful landscape was a grounding experience.

Paddle trails and observation decks make it feel like your own little corner of the wild.

Take a Dolphin Tour with Cruise Cocoa

I saw pods of dolphins arching beside the boat and learned more than I expected from the captain about the area’s ecology.

They let you bring your own drinks (adult or otherwise), and the atmosphere was casual, educational, and fun.

Enjoy a Trip with Cocoa Kayaking

This company offers a nighttime clear-bottom kayak tour that I will never forget.

The LED lights made it look like I was floating over a galaxy, and we spotted glowing jellyfish and fish darting beneath us. The bioluminescence was mesmerizing - like nature’s own special effects.

Rent a Pontoon Boat

Cruising the Indian River Lagoon with some friends was a fantastic experience that I could not recommend more.

We spotted manatees, anchored near spoil islands, and shared snacks while the sun dipped low. No previous boating experience was needed, and I’d do it again in a heartbeat.

Cocoa Village

A sweet little detour from the ‘typical’ adventures on Merritt Island, this historic downtown is full of mom-and-pop shops, shaded parks, and good food.

Taylor Park was a hit with families, and I found myself lingering on a shaded bench longer than planned, coffee in hand and all.

Where to Stay on Merritt Island During Your Visit

I tried a couple of different accommodations during my stay, each with unique perks depending on your travel style.



The Drift Hotel

Located near Cocoa Beach, I found modern rooms, free parking, and thoughtful touches like a coffee machine and in-room laundry. It’s about 10 miles from Port Canaveral and around 14 miles from the Brevard Museum of Art and Science.

River Fly-In

The apartment-style setup was ideal for extended stays, with a kitchen, balcony, and even a sauna and pool.

It’s roughly 20 miles from Melbourne Airport; it has that ‘home away from home’ vibe with a splash of resort luxury.

Chateau by the Sea

This lovely little getaway gives direct beachfront access, just steps from the Cocoa Beach Pier.

I loved having a full kitchen, a comfy seating area, and a heated outdoor pool. It’s located about 11 miles from the Kennedy Space Center.

Coco Sands Villas

For something cozy and welcoming, this really stood out. The villa-style setup made it great for groups or families.

The Merritt Island beach was only a short walk away, and the location made it easy to access the cruise port and Cocoa Village (about 8 miles away).

Courtyard by Marriott Titusville

This hotel made a solid home base for visiting Kennedy Space Center and the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge (about 15 miles away).

A shuttle service was handy, and the staff went above and beyond.

Best Places to Eat on Merritt Island

Between rocket launches, wildlife sightings, and beach days, I carved out time to explore the local food scene around Merritt Island, Florida.

From casual cafés to upscale dinners, each spot offered something memorable - the flavor, the atmosphere, or the company of an Apollo spacecraft overhead.

Here’s where I ate and what made each place worth the visit:



Moon Rock Café (Inside the Kennedy Space Center)

For lunch inside the Kennedy Space Center, Moon Rock Café was surprisingly decent. I munched on a veggie sandwich under the gaze of an Apollo spacecraft. Bonus points for sustainability: the café uses compostable plates and utensils, which felt like a thoughtful touch in such a science-forward setting.

The Fat Snook (Cocoa Beach)

Dinner at The Fat Snook in Cocoa Beach was a standout, with fresh seafood, excellent service, and a menu that made it hard to choose just one dish.

The ingredients were top-tier, and everything felt thoughtfully prepared. Call ahead, though, as it’s popular for good reason!

Frigate’s Waterfront Bar & Grill (Eau Gallie)

Sunday brunch at Frigate’s Waterfront Bar & Grill in nearby Eau Gallie was indulgent in the best way.

A seafood raw bar, an omelet station, and a table of desserts - all served with breezy riverside views. It’s a feast worth planning around if you’re in town for the weekend.

River Road Coffee & Popsicles (Cocoa Village)

River Road Coffee & Popsicles in Cocoa Village became my go-to for a quick caffeine hit.

The pastries were locally made, the coffee was strong, and the vibe inside was both cozy and creative. A solid pit stop between morning walks and museum visits!

Marker 24 Riverfront Grille (Merritt Island)

For dinner, Marker 24 Riverfront Grille had a laid-back but upscale energy that hit the sweet spot after a full day.

I loved the lobster rice bowl, and the staff couldn’t have been more welcoming. With views of the water and a relaxed atmosphere, it was the perfect place to wind down.

Would I Go Back to Merritt Island, Florida?

Absolutely, and I already am planning to.

Merritt Island, Florida, caught me off guard in the best way. Finding a destination that balances raw natural beauty, quiet charm, and a monumental presence in human achievement is rare.

From night kayaking over glowing water to watching the sunset from a pontoon boat, Merritt Island, FL, is more than a place to visit - it’s a place to feel alive.

If you’ve ever wondered, “What is Merritt Island known for?” - now you know.

It’s known for space and sea, wildlife and wonder, and more than enough things to do to keep you coming back.​​

So, what are you waiting for? It’s time to head to Florida!