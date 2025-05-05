The Old Line State is no stranger to great casino sites. In fact, Maryland online casinos are up there with the very best in the world. To demonstrate this, we’ve put together a list of the top sites for Maryland residents.

We used a combination of factors, such as game selection and bonus offers, to pick out a top 10.

We can now announce that Slots of Vegas tops our rankings overall, but don’t just stop there. Stay tuned to discover everything you need to know about the best Maryland online gambling sites.

Best Maryland Online Casinos

Now that we know the shortlist, let’s take a closer look at the top five online casinos in Maryland.

1. Slots of Vegas – Best Maryland Online Casino Overall

$2,500 bonus with 10x rollover

Hit slot games from RealTime Gaming

30+ extra promo codes

Broad range of video poker games

Around 10 deposit methods

Cons:

Live games only visible after signup

Could improve the website design

The best online casino in Maryland? According to our extensive research, that would be Slots of Vegas. Let’s explore why.

Casino Bonuses: 5/5

If you enter the promo code WILD250 while you make your first payment of at least $30 at Slots of Vegas, you’ll get a 250% deposit match of up to $2,500. And, there are 50 free spins included in the offer as well.

The wagering requirements for this deal are only 10x, which is way below average and should therefore save you a lot of time.

Alternatively, you can opt for the 190% deposit match of up to $1,900, which is eligible for all casino games. To activate it, use the code NEW190.

There are plenty of other promo codes to use from this point forward as well. The promotions page at Slots of Vegas is full of free spins and matched deposits for all kinds of players to grab.

Slots & Other Casino Games: 4.95/5

Slots of Vegas has around 200 MD online slots to play, and almost all of them come from RealTime Gaming. While this might not be the largest number in the world, the fact that most of them come from a trusted provider means that you’ll waste no time picking mediocre options.

The rest of the game collection consists of plenty of video poker options, as well as some roulette, specialty games, and more.

The main thing holding Slots of Vegas back from picking up the highest scores for this category is the fact that there are no live casino games available unless you create an account.

Banking & Usability: 4.9/5

There are a lot of payment methods that you can use to place a deposit with Slots of Vegas. These include VISA, Ethereum, and Discover, among others.

However, getting paid out quickly is only possible via Coindraw, and this will incur a fee of 5%. To avoid a fee, you’ll need to use Bitcoin, checks, or bank transfers.

Overall Score: 4.95/5

There’s no doubt that Slots of Vegas is the best real money online casino in Maryland. Its slots and bonuses are enough proof for us, so feel free to check them out yourself.

2. Super Slots – Best Online Casino in Maryland for Slot Games

More than 1,100 online slots

Over 20 payment methods

Rival Gaming and BetSoft slots

Up to $6,000 bonus on signup

Frequent slot tournaments

Cons:

No way to withdraw with an eWallet

Not so easy to search through games

Super Slots is the top MD online gambling site for slot machines. There are over 1,000 titles in total, and that figure contains some true classics.

Casino Bonuses: 4.9/5

The promo code SS250 on your first deposit of at least $20 will trigger a 250% match up to $1,000. For the next five qualifying payments, you can get a 100% match up to $1,000. In total, you are getting a $6,000 package, which comes with 40x wagering requirements.

Crypto players can instead opt for the singular 400% up to $4,000 deposit match. The only downside is that it comes with higher wagering requirements of 48x.

There are plenty of other reload offers to get involved with as well. For example, you can claim a 50% match up to $500 up to three times every Sunday.

Slots & Other Casino Games: 4.9/5

There’s a total of over 1,100 online slots to play at Super Slots, which is more than the majority of other Maryland online gambling sites.

The list of software providers that have contributed to the games is strong, too, so we know they’re worth a spin. BetSoft and Rival Gaming are on the list, for example, so you can expect high RTPs and super fun themes.

You’ll probably see that number rise again sometime soon. Super Slots wastes no time in adding new slots to its repertoire.

Banking & Usability: 4.9/5

Something that really stood out to us at Super Slots is the long list of payment methods supported. There are more than 20 here, with all kinds of cryptocurrencies and credit card types accepted, amongst others.

It’ll take around 24 hours for you to get paid out with most of these options, which is pretty quick. However, you won’t be able to cash out with eWallets.

While the basic setup of the website is strong (even for smaller smartphone screens), we would have liked to have seen some more subcategories for the games to make it easier to find your favorite titles.

Overall Score: 4.9/5

As you can see from the final scores, Super Slots and Slots of Vegas really are neck and neck for the top spot. At the end of the day, most of our Maryland readers will be served very well at either site.

3. BetOnline – Best Online MD Casino for Live Dealer Games

More than 70 live casino games

100 free spins with no wagering

Competitive sports odds for football and baseball

Payouts processed in minutes

Extra cash prizes through Daily Races

Cons:

No bonus cash in welcome bonus

Some slots unconfirmed for quality

The bronze medal online casino in Maryland is BetOnline. It might be more of a sportsbook to some players, but it’s a mighty fine place to play live casino games as well.

Casino Bonuses: 4.8/5

BetOnline is offering everybody who signs up for a new account a 50% match up to $250 in free bets plus 100 free spins. It’s a good deal, but it would have been nice to have seen some bonus cash available for casino games as well.

On the bright side, there’s no need to wager this offer at all. If you win anything from either the sports bet or the free spins, you can cash out those winnings right away or put them into your bankroll to play whatever you like.

Slots & Other Casino Games: 4.8/5

Currently, the total number of live dealer games at BetOnline is over 70, more than what other Maryland online casinos can offer. This site also wins with its diversity, offering blackjack, roulette, game shows, and more.

You can also play online poker here. The site has its own original poker network with high-traffic tournaments and dedicated bonuses (including a $1,000 welcome bonus).

As we’ve already alluded to, BetOnline also offers sports betting, and it does its job quite well. It is actually one of the greatest online sports betting sites in Maryland, with some of the most competitive odds and event coverage.

Banking & Usability: 5/5

Another benefit of using BetOnline is the speed of the payouts. With the most cryptocurrencies supported at the site, you’re going to get your cash in under one hour. Sometimes, the process can be even faster, delivering your money within minutes.

There are plenty of payment methods that you can use for deposits and payouts here, too. The list includes over 20 methods.

All of this, combined with one of the most visually engaging and easy-to-use websites (for desktop and mobile), makes for a perfect score in this category.

Overall Score: 4.85/5

The fact that BetOnline excels with its casino games despite being a sportsbook first and foremost is truly impressive. But then again, it has had over 30 years to perfect its craft…

4. Lucky Red Casino – Best Bonuses of All Maryland Online Gambling Sites

400% up to $4,000 welcome bonus

An extra free $75 casino chip

Over 200 high-quality games

Offers phone support

Daily promotions to choose from

Cons:

No live dealer games

Very old-school design

Having been formed in 2009, Lucky Red Casino is one of the older Maryland casinos in our rankings. But it’s still going strong, and its welcome bonus plays a huge role in that.

Casino Bonuses: 4.9/5

There’s a massive 400% deposit match of up to $4,000 waiting for all new players at Lucky Red. It also includes a free $75 casino chip for those who make their first payment using crypto. Just use the promo code LUCKYRED400.

This Maryland online casino offers players a variety of ongoing daily promotions, like a crypto boost of up to $1,000 + $70 free chip, among others.

Slots & Other Casino Games: 4.7/5

There are just over 200 games to play at Lucky Red Casino, so not a huge figure. Most of those games come from RealTime Gaming, though, so at least you can tell the quality is going to be good. That’s particularly true of the slots, the largest part of the game collection.

Lucky Red Casino is also a great place to play online blackjack in Maryland, as it offers quite a few variants. These include Suit ‘Em Up Blackjack and 21 Blackjack.

However, you won’t actually find any live casino games. This feels like quite a large omission, and one that has prevented Lucky Red Casino from claiming a higher spot on our list of Maryland online gambling sites.

Banking & Usability: 4.7/5

The deposit methods available to players at Lucky Red Casino include VISA, Bitcoin, Tether, and American Express. It’s a fairly strong list.

The website does feel a little out of date, but there are a few saving graces. For example, it’s generally well laid out, and we liked that all of the games have a key showing whether they are available for instant play, download, or mobile.

It’s also worth noting that Lucky Red Casino still has telephone support for those who are more traditional with their service requirements.

Overall Score: 4.8/5

If Lucky Red Casino were to add a few online casino games to its ranks, it may well have found itself on our podium. Its welcome bonus and online slots certainly brought it close.

5. Highroller Casino – Best Maryland Online Gambling Site for Mobile

$8, 000 bonus + 100 FS

More than 30 instant-win games

1,200+ casino games overall

Loads of reload bonuses on Wednesdays

Great to use on a mobile device

Cons:

Some slots from less-known developers

Could use more game filtering options

Instant win games like Crash and Plinko are a big hype at Maryland online casinos right now. If you want to get in on the action right from your smartphone, then Highroller Casino is your best bet.

Casino Bonuses: 4.7/5

All new players at this Maryland online casino can get a massive $8,000 welcome bonus with 100 free spins. It is available on your first five deposits, and to start unlocking it, you need to deposit $50+ and use the codes HR200 and HR100.

You will find many other bonuses in the promotions section, along with the tournaments and events where you can compete against others and win great prizes.

Slots & Other Casino Games: 4.7/5

The most unique part of the Highrroller Casino game selection is the instant-win games. There are more than 30 options here, including Space XY and Big Bass Crash. These are a great way to explore the more modern side of the Maryland online casino scene.

This site is hardly lacking in slots, either. There are around 1,200 games to play in total, and most of the rest of those games are, indeed, slots. Not all of them come from top-tier developers, but there are some great options if you know where to look.

What’s more, everything we tried worked flawlessly on smartphones, so it’s one of the top places for those who are into mobile gambling.

Banking & Usability: 4.7/5

Highroller Casino supports deposits with a wide range of eWallets, cards, and bank transfers. These include Astropay, Skrill, and more.

The payout time is typically going to be around 24 hours, which is about average for Maryland online casinos.

Overall Score: 4.7/5

A $8,000 welcome bonus, 100 free spins, plus a whole lineup of high-quality slots and instant win games. These are the main benefits of our fifth-place pick, Highroller Casino.

Maryland Online Casinos, Ranking Methodology Explained

Casino Bonuses

Strong Maryland online casino bonuses can really improve the gambling experience. We want to see a strong welcome offer and plenty of reload deals, so there’s always a way that you can boost your bankroll and play with more money.

Slots

Maryland online slots are quite popular nowadays, so these are the first things we look at when evaluating the game selection of each casino site. There should be low-variance games to suit more relaxed players, plus progressive jackpots, high payout titles, and more.

Other Casino Games

It’s also important that we see other types of casino games at Maryland online casinos, outside of slots. We’re talking about blackjack, roulette, poker, and other classic casino games. But it’s also useful to see more modern game styles, like Crash and Plinko.

Banking

It’s important for a Maryland online gambling site to provide a wide range of payment methods for deposits and withdrawals. Cashouts need to be processed quickly and include minimal fees. We also consider transaction limits, making sure that they are suitable for all types of gamblers.

Usability

The usability of a casino site in Maryland comes down to how easy and enjoyable it is to navigate. To achieve good usability, a platform needs to be professionally designed and well-organized so that users can find their way around easily on any device.

Is Slots of Vegas the Best Online Casino in Maryland?

There are several reasons why Slots of Vegas tops our rankings as the best online casino in Maryland. These are the main ones.

Easy Bonus Terms: A $2,500 welcome bonus for new players at Slots of Vegas is impressive enough, but the fact that you only need to play through it ten times makes it even more beneficial.



High Quality Slots: Almost all of the slots at Slots of Vegas come from RealTime Gaming, a highly established provider with a bunch of great, high-RTP games.



Plenty of Payment Methods: There are plenty of cards and cryptocurrencies to bank with at Slots of Vegas, as well as a handful of other methods.



Fast Support: In our tests, the Slots of Vegas customer support team was quick to respond and effective in providing help.

Slots of Vegas also ranks among the best sites to play online craps.

Online Casinos Maryland VS. Land-Based Casinos

There are a handful of great land-based casinos in Maryland, such as the Hollywood Casino, Perryville, but we still believe that online casinos are the better option. Here are some of the main reasons why.

Higher RTPs: The house edge of online casino games tends to be lower than that at land-based casinos.



Stronger Offers: The bonuses at Maryland real money online gambling sites are a lot better than they are at any land-based ones.



Gaming 24/7: You can play casino games online whenever you like. There aren’t any closing times.



Crypto Support: Did you know that banking with crypto at Maryland online casinos opens up all kinds of extra perks, like better security and faster payouts? Yes, that is true!

Maryland Online Casinos – FAQs

How Do I Sign Up for a Maryland Online Casino?

To sign up for a Maryland online casino, look for the “Sign Up” or “Register” button on the homepage. Fill out the form, verify your account, and you’re good to go.

Which Online Casino in Maryland Has the Best Bonus?

The best Maryland online casino for bonus offers is either Slots of Vegas ($2,500 bonus + 50 FS) or Super Slots ($6,000 bonus +100 FS). Both of these sites have massive welcome packages.

Can I Play for Real Money at Online Casinos in Maryland?

Yes, you can play for real money at Maryland online casinos. To do so, you need to create an account, deposit with any of the supported payment options, play, and win. If you do so, you can withdraw your winnings with one of the available withdrawal methods.

What is the Best Online Casino Maryland Has to Offer?

Slots of Vegas is the best online casino Maryland has to offer. It comes with high-quality games, generous bonuses, fast banking options, and a great website.

Are MD Online Casinos Safe?

Yes, MD online casinos are safe. We do recommend checking each site’s reviews if you sign up outside of our top 10, though.

How to Sign Up for an Online Casino in Maryland

It’ll only take a few minutes to sign up for one of the best online casinos in Maryland. Just follow these four quick steps to do so.

Step 1. Complete the Registration Form

Choose your most-liked Maryland online casino (we’re using Slots of Vegas)

Go to the homepage and look for the signup form

Complete the form and agree to the terms and conditions

Step 2. Verify Your New Account

Check your email inbox for a link from Slots of Vegas

Follow the link to verify your account

Complete additional verification if you want to play with fiat

Step 3. Make Your First Payment

Go to the cashier section

Choose a payment method and enter an amount

Complete the transaction by following the instructions

Don’t forget to make a qualifying payment for a welcome bonus

Step 4. Play Online Casino Games

Go to the casino library

Choose a gaming category

Select a title, adjust your bet, and have fun!

Comparing the Best Online Gambling Maryland Sites

Here are your top 10 Maryland online casino sites one more time, as well as a reminder of what you can get for a welcome bonus at each of them.

Slots of Vegas: The absolute number one site for online casino gambling in MD is Slots of Vegas. This casino is offering a 250% deposit match of up to $2,500 and 50 extra free spins when you use the promo code WILD250 after you sign up.



Super Slots: Check out this online casino if you want to find the best collection of slots in Maryland. When you sign up and use the promo codes SS250 and SS100, you can get up to $6,000 in bonus funds.



BetOnline: Visit BetOnline if you want to play the best live dealer games. And don’t forget to use the code FREE250 on your first payment to get 50% up to $250 for sports and 100 free spins with 0x rollover.



Lucky Red Casino: You’ll find the best Maryland online casino bonuses at Lucky Red Casino after you use the code LUCKYRED400 on your first payment. It will activate a 400% match up to $4,000.



Highroller Casino: This is the place to be for those looking for excellent mobile compatibility. This site is also great for instant-win games and bonuses, starting with up to $8,000 and 100 free spins for all newcomers.

Tips, Tricks, and Strategies for Playing Online Casino Games in Maryland

Claim Welcome Bonuses

All of our top 10 Maryland online casinos have welcome bonuses, so why not try them out as you search around?

Try Loyalty Programs and Reload Bonuses

You can get more for your money from many online casinos in Maryland by participating in loyalty programs or reload bonuses as an existing player.

Make Use of Free Casino Games

It’s a good idea to make use of free demo games to get some practice or to see if you like them. Some online casinos will even allow you to play their games for free.

Consider Combining Online Sports Betting with Casino Games

If you like to bet on sports in Maryland as well as play slot machines, etc., you might want to think about signing up for a site that offers both, like BetOnline. Just make sure to check that you’ll have access to a wide range of markets with competitive odds.

Stay Safe with Maryland Online Gambling

Be sure to use tools like deposit limits when you’re online gambling in Maryland. These can help you to stay safe and keep tabs on your gambling budget.

Which Maryland Online Casinos Will You Be Joining?

Is it the overall quality of Slots of Vegas you want to try first, the live dealer games of BetOnline, or one of our other top picks? Either way, you’re going to be in safe hands at any of our top 10 Maryland online casinos.

