Marijuana Seeds for Sale: Where to Buy Cannabis Seeds At Affordable Prices

We have put together a list of the top marijuana seed banks selling high-quality cannabis seeds at fair prices to assist you on your marijuana cultivating journey.

These seed banks have an excellent reputation, various positive reviews, germination guarantees, delivery assurances, a great deal of discounts and promo offers, and even free shipping on orders above a certain amount.

Whether you want to get feminized weed seeds, auto flowering seeds, or any other cannabis seed kind, these cannabis seed banks online do not disappoint.

Learn why Seed Supreme and seven others are our recommended vendors for buying marijuana seeds.

What to Know Before Choosing the Best Marijuana Seeds

Prior to purchasing marijuana seeds seed banks, make sure you take into account the following:

Research THC Levels & Different Types of Cannabis Seeds

First-time users are recommended to focus on products that have a lower THC content, between 15% and 20%. You should also research different types of cannabis seeds and their effects. Some of the most popular options include Kush, Acapulco Gold, and Super Lemon Haze.

Differences Between Male & Female Seeds

Before you visit any of the best seed banks discussed here, consider investing some time researching the differences between female and male seeds. Female seeds are meant for consumption while male seeds have the biggest role in reproduction.

Differences Between Autoflower & Feminized Cannabis Seeds

New customers should research the key distinctions between feminized and autoflowering seeds. While feminized cannabis seeds produce higher yields and require more than 12 hours of darkness every day to blossom, autoflowering seeds grow buds at a greater pace.

Cannabis Seed Banks to Buy Marijuana Seeds

Join us as we review eight reputable cannabis vendors on the market in 2024. We’ll discuss their pros, cons, reputation, strains available, and promos and discounts, among others.

Seed Supreme – Best Cannabis Seed Bank to Buy Marijuana Seeds

1500+ different cannabis seeds

Orders above $90 shipped for free

Get extra seeds for free

Selection of BOGO discounts

Seed Supreme germination guarantee

One of the first licensed cannabis seed banks in the United States, Seed Supreme takes a lot of pride in selling great quality cannabis seeds. Whether you are looking for cannabis seeds with the most THC, feminized seeds, or other superior options, Seed Supreme does not disappoint.

Seed Supreme guarantees steady genetic cannabis seeds of the highest quality at affordable prices. Additionally, a germination guarantee is also offered.

Our number-one pick for buying cannabis seeds online offers over 1500 cultivars, all from highly acclaimed breeders. Some of the best-selling cannabis seeds at Seed Supreme are Jack Herer , Trainwreck , and Ghost Train Haze x Pellezino .

As previously mentioned, this reputable online seed bank offers over 1500 different seeds, and it is impossible to mention all of the amazing options here.

At the Seed Supreme online seed bank, customers can get free cannabis seeds with every single order. Seven well-known cannabis seeds are available at SeedSupreme at discounted prices. Speaking of discounted prices, Seed Supreme offers special BOGO deals every month.

This online seed bank also ships orders above $90 and above for free, and there is an excellent 14-day money-back guarantee. If you return your product within 14 days, you get a full refund, no questions asked.

Homegrown Cannabis Co. – Best for New Growers

10% off your first purchase

12 packs for $99

Blog section for new growers

An array of beginner weed seeds

Great Loyalty Program

While Homegrown Cannabis Co. is one of the new brands, it has already proven to be an excellent choice for all new marijuana cultivators. This marijuana seed bank has an excellent blog section with information for first-time growers, and it sells its high quality weed seeds.

If you are interested in knowing more about the process of growing marijuana, all the different tools and equipment you need, and more, Homegrown Cannabis Co. has got you covered.

Nearly 500 cannabis seeds are present in a big collection at Homegrown Cannabis Co. Homegrown solely offers seeds made in-house, in contrast to many other cannabis seed banks, which sell seeds from different breeders.

Some of the best-sellers for beginner marijuana growers are Critical Kush , Jack Herer , and Green Crack feminized seeds . You can also explore a variety of autoflower seeds, including Afghan, Pineapple, Gelato, and more.

Whether you want to buy feminized or autoflowering cannabis seeds online, Homegrown Cannabis Co. offers 10% off your first purchase. There is also a special deal to get 12 packs for only $99.

We also have to mention that you get eight seeds on the house when you buy eight seeds. If you join the company’s Loyalty Program, you can use your “Stash” points to get free seeds.

As one of the most reputable cannabis seed banks, Homegrown Cannabis Co. offers free shipping on purchases above $99. As soon as you place your order, you will get a tracking number. The shipping time is usually between five and ten working days.

Sells strong and healthy strains

3x award winner

Offers free shipping in the US

Free seeds with every order

Has informative resources on the website

Royal Queen Seeds holds a great reputation in the cannabis community and is celebrated for the quality and consistency of its seed genetics. The seed bank has won numerous awards at major cannabis competitions, which speaks to the effectiveness and popularity of its cannabis seeds.

Customer reviews consistently praise the germination rates and vigor of the plants grown from their seeds, reinforcing their standing as a top seed bank.

Royal Queen Seeds sells a diverse range of weed seeds, and some of the famous ones are Special Queen 1 , White Widow , Critical , Northern Light , and Royal Highness , among others. These seeds are loved and praised by both cannabis beginners and enthusiasts for their amazing effects.

Royal Queen Seeds frequently offers promotions that make their premium seeds more accessible for budget-conscious users. These include discounts on specific cannabis seeds, mix packs, and seasonal sales.

Royal Queen Seeds ships its products globally, with a few exceptions due to legal restrictions. They are known for their discreet packaging, which ensures customer privacy and minimizes the risk of transit issues.

Shipping costs are competitive, and they offer free shipping to European countries on orders exceeding a certain amount. Customers can also choose an insured shipping option, which guarantees either a reshipment or a refund if the order does not arrive.

Seedsman - Best for Discounts and Promotions

One of the largest cannabis seed banks

Sells strains that cater to the needs of all users

It has many positive customer reviews

Offers frequent sales and discounts

Offers discreet and reliable shipping

Seedsman has established a solid reputation within the cannabis community as a trusted seed bank since its founding in 2003. Many users have praised the seed bank for its commitment to quality and diversity; Seedsman is frequently recommended in forums and reviews.

The company supports cannabis legalization and genetic preservation, further strengthening its standing in the industry.

The seed bank offers various seeds that are loved by cannabis enthusiasts for sale. Some of their bestsellers include Blue Dream Feminized , Green Crack Auto Feminized , Purple Ghost Candy Feminized , and Bubba Cheesecake Feminized , among others.

Seedsman is well known for its regular deals like percentage discounts on certain strains or deals such as percentage discounts on certain cannabis seeds, seasonal sales, and free seeds with purchases over a certain amount. Their loyalty points system also rewards returning customers with discounts on future orders.

Seedsman's shipping policy is comprehensive, offering several fast and cost-effective methods. They use discreet packaging to ensure privacy and have a robust policy in place for lost or intercepted orders, including reshipping in some circumstances.

ILGM – Best Marijuana Seeds at Affordable Prices

Get ten cannabis seeds for free

High-THC marijuana strains

Free shipping on all orders

24/7 customer support

10% off your first order

ILGM (I Love Growing Marijuana) has an amazingly loyal customer base of marijuana growers who appreciate the company’s free shipping policy, an amazing selection of high-quality cannabis seeds, and marijuana growing guides featured on the website.

This online seed bank has been around since 2012, and it has grown massively since its humble beginnings.

Some of the most popular marijuana strains at ILGM are OG Kush, Girl Scout Cookies, and Jack Herer's feminized and auto flowering seeds. Another highly popular product is the ILGM Amsterdam Mix packed with White Widow, Poker Plant, and Jack Herer feminized seeds.

If you are new to growing marijuana, we recommend you check out White Widow , Super Skunk , and Fruity Pebbles .

At the time of writing this, this acclaimed cannabis seed bank offers 10% off your first order if you subscribe to its newsletter. The selection of special deals and discounts does not stop here since you can also get 10 free seeds for 10 cannabis seeds you purchase.

The reputable seed bank also offers mix packs at discounted prices, and you can also get growing kits, including Marijuana Grow Kits , that include everything you need to grow weed at home.

Unlike many cannabis seed banks online, ILGM offers free shipping on all orders. Orders are generally shipped within two working days, and the average shipping time is four days. ILGM also has a 14-day money-back guarantee.

DNA Genetics - Best for the Healthiest Seeds

Offers quality and potent seeds

All seeds undergo genetic testing for quality assurance

Ships worldwide

Large selection of award-winning strains

Easy to navigate website

DNA Genetics is an award-winning seed bank that has been praised for its reliability and the germination rate of its healthy seeds. Customers have attested to the seed bank’s dedication to quality and customer satisfaction.

DNA Genetics also offers unique and flavorful, highest-quality cannabis seeds for both recreational and medicinal users.

This seed bank sells hand-selected cannabis seeds with varieties ranging from autoflower to regular and feminized seeds for sale. Some of their best-sellers are 24k Gold, Cannalope Haze, Auto Strawberry Banana , and DNA Mix Pack, among others.

DNA Genetics occasionally offers promotional deals, particularly around holidays and special events (like 4/20). Customers can also expect discounts on certain cannabis seeds or bundle deals that enhance the value of their purchase. They also have a loyalty program where repeat customers can earn points whenever they return to shop.

DNA Genetics ships worldwide with a few exceptions due to legal restrictions. They use discreet packaging to ensure privacy and security in transit. Shipping costs vary depending on the delivery location but are generally reasonable.

They also offer guaranteed delivery insurance, ensuring that customers are covered in the event of lost or intercepted packages.

Herbies - Best Customer Support

Sells budget-friendly strains

Caters to a wide range of grower’s needs

Live chat feature available to assist customers

100% satisfaction guarantee

Discounts and promotional deals are available

Herbies has built a strong reputation for reliability and customer satisfaction. Buyers have praised them for their extensive collection of cannabis seeds and decent customer support.

Online forums and review sites often feature positive testimonials about their customer service and the diversity of their seed catalog. However, like any large retailer, there are occasional mixed reviews about product inconsistency.

Herbies has various strains available for sale, but some of the most popular ones are Apple Betty , Grandmommy Purple , Godzilla Cookies Auto , and Gelato Auto , among others.

These weed seeds are well known for their potential benefits, which range from relaxing and energizing to uplifting effects.

Herbies regularly offer promotions such as discounts on specific cannabis seeds, bulk buy deals, and seasonal sales. They also have a loyalty program where customers can accumulate points from purchases to use as discounts on future orders.

Free seeds with every order is another appealing promotion that enhances their overall value proposition.

Herbies ships worldwide, boasting discreet and secure packaging to ensure customer privacy. They provide several shipping options, including standard and insured shipping.

The insured shipping option offers a reshipment if the original order is lost or intercepted, providing an extra layer of security for buyers.

However, international shipping rates can vary significantly, and potential customers should be aware of possible customs duties depending on their country's regulations.

MSNL – Best High THC Marijuana Seeds

Over 250 seeds

Get high CBD & THC seeds

20% off crypto orders

8000+ customer reviews

Free shipping above $99

Founded back in 1999, MSNL is one of the longest-running marijuana seed banks. One of the best cannabis seed banks in the USA sells over 250 different cannabis seeds, and you can get pot seeds with high THC and CBD levels.

The selection of MSNL cannabis seeds for sale also includes popular feminized and autoflower options from male and female seeds grown in the best environments.

MSNL has a selection of more than 250 high-THC, ordinary, feminized, high-yield, auto-flowering, and high-CBD seeds. The selection of high THC seeds is particularly popular among cultivators, and it includes Apple Fritters , Pink Runtz , Gorilla Cookies , and Purple Lemonade auto flower options.

Besides high THC cannabis seeds, MSNL sells fast flowering seeds, and our favorites are Girl Scout Cookies, Og Kush, and Gelato.

Whether you want to get high THC weed seeds, regular seeds, or any other seed variety, MSNL offers 20% off your purchase if you pay using any of the crypto payment options. This seed bank also offers 20% off your order orders paid for via bank transfers.

In addition, MSNL offers free seeds with each purchase, and there is a variety of other special deals to discover.

According to the MSNL shipping policy, the products are shipped for free on orders above $99, and the average shipping time is three business days in the USA. Seven days after the day they get their things, customers have the option to return them.

How We Choose the Best Places With Marijuana Seeds for Sale

We chose the best places with high quality marijuana seeds for sale based on the following criteria:

Germination Guarantee

Even if some online seed banks claim otherwise, there is still a chance that the marijuana seeds you purchase will not germinate. To make sure this does not happen to you, the germination guarantee was one of the main ranking factors when looking for the best cannabis seed banks. ILGM , for instance, offers a 100% germination guarantee.

Discreet Shipping

When looking for the best cannabis seed banks, we have also taken into account each company’s shipping policy. As a result, our selection includes only seed banks that guarantee discreet shipping and packaging, which will not attract the attention of your neighbors.

Discount Offers

Every cannabis seed bank we included on our list also offers a variety of discounts and promo deals, as we want to make sure you get more for your money. The best seed banks on the list also offer favored BOGO deals with massive discounts.

Seed Variety

The best seed banks are known for offering hundreds of different cannabis seeds of superior quality, and this is why seed variety and quality were also among the most important reviewing and ranking criteria, as discussed in all cannabis seed bank reviews above.

Available Prices

Our specialists looked for seed banks that offer supreme quality products at reasonable prices. Besides looking into the available prices, we also ranked each cannabis seed bank based on its policy regarding sending complementary cannabis seeds.

FAQs

Here, we answer a few frequently asked questions about the best marijuana seeds for sale.

What Are the Best Marijuana Seeds for Beginner Growers?

This depends on your preferences. White Widow seeds are weather-resilient, perfect for outdoor growing. Blue Cookies have a great taste, while Runtz Muffin has a greater potency.

Is it Legal to Buy Marijuana Seeds Online in Florida?

In Florida, the purchase of marijuana seeds is not expressly prohibited by local laws and regulations, meaning you can purchase cannabis seeds online from seed banks [2].

What Is the Best Autoflower Seed Bank in the USA?

Mary Jane’s Garden sells an amazing variety of autoflower seeds. In addition, all other seed banks we discussed here offer great autoflower options.

Which Seed Banks Give Free Seeds?

You can get complimentary cannabis seeds on certain purchases from Seed Supreme , ILGM , and Crop King Seeds among several other online seed banks.

Is Seed Supreme a Legit Seed Bank?

Seed Supreme is a top-notch seed bank, indeed. It offers some of the best seed genetics and it offers germination guarantee on every seed.

Is It Worth Buying Feminized Seeds?

Yes, it is worth buying feminized seeds. There are many feminized seeds pros, including higher yields and better quality.

What Is the Lifespan of Marijuana Seeds?

Marijuana seeds can remain viable for a few years if stored properly. Typically, seeds are best used within 1-3 years for optimal germination rates, though some can last up to 5 years or more under ideal conditions.

How to Identify a Female Seed?

Identifying a female seed based on appearance alone is nearly impossible, as there are no visible differences between male and female marijuana seeds. To determine a plant’s sex, you’ll need to germinate the seed and let it grow to the pre-flowering stage, usually around 4–6 weeks.

At this point, female plants start showing small pistils (tiny white hairs) at their nodes, while males develop pollen sacs. If you want guaranteed female plants, consider buying feminized seeds, which are bred to produce only female plants, ensuring you get buds without having to identify and remove male plants.

Which Marijuana Seed Produces the Most Buds?

Marijuana seeds that produce the most buds are typically high-yielding strains like Big Bud, Critical Mass, Amnesia Haze, and Super Silver Haze. These strains are bred for heavy production when grown under optimal conditions, including proper light, nutrients, and care.

The Takeaway

The reason Seed Supreme is the best marijuana seed bank is that they offer free shipping to the United States, a germination guarantee, and over 1500 favored weed seeds, which as a result generated thousands of positive customer reviews.

With a great reputation, a great range of promo deals, and a germination guarantee, Homegrown Cannabis Co is a close second, while runner-ups have something for everyone as well.

With this being said, make sure to research local and federal laws before you buy cannabis seeds online. Also, make sure you only purchase cannabis seeds from reliable seed banks.

Lastly, do not forget to have fun and stay safe!

