It’s time to ditch your favorite brick-and-mortar casino – we are in the digital age, after all.

If you think you’ll miss your croupier’s witty quips, don’t worry. You can enjoy a realistic betting experience from home with the best live dealer online casinos – like our top pick, Slots.lv.

Our top-rated live casinos let you play blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and poker as you watch professional dealers shuffle the cards and call the shots on a video stream. Have a chat with the dealer, trash-talk your competition, claim bonuses, and win cash prizes without even rolling out of bed!

Ready to join the fun? Let’s dive in!

Best Live Dealer Online Casinos

Heads up about our links! Adblock might get confused so please disable it if you have any issues.

1. Slots.lv – Best Live Dealer Online Casino Overall

Dozens of live dealer games

400+ online casino games

$3,000 welcome bonus

1-hour crypto payouts

Excellent mobile casino

Cons:

Could use better customer support

Homepage is a bit cluttered

Slots.lv is the best live dealer casino overall – with up to $3,000 in bonuses and dozens of live dealer games at your fingertips, what’s not to love?

Game Variety: 4.95/5

Aside from 400+ regular online casino games, Slots.lv offers dozens of live dealer tables.

Don’t worry – they’re all customizable, so you won’t be forced into a high-stakes match unless you’re looking to up the ante.

You can play blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and Super 6.

Their “early payout” blackjack variant allows you to cash out your winnings while they’re still in your possession, and their entire live casino is mobile-friendly! Just turn your phone into “landscape” mode to chat with your competitors and enjoy the action while on the go.

Welcome Bonus: 4.9/5

Slots.lv is giving fiat users up to a $2,000 welcome bonus with 20 free spins.

If you are using crypto, you are in luck – you can get a $3,000 welcome pack! Plus, there are also 30 free spins included in this welcome package.

Payment Methods: 4.9/5

To make deposits with Slots.lv, you can use Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Tether, bank transfer, MatchPay, or your debit/credit card.

Depending on your chosen payment method, you’ll have to win between $10 and $50 before requesting a payout.

Of course, BTC gamblers get the better end of this deal with a low $10 withdrawal minimum. For Ethereum, the minimum you can withdraw is $50, and the same applies to checks by couriers.

Customer Support: 4.9/5

Slots.lv makes it easy to get in touch with a representative via 24/7 live chat and email contact options.

Although using their built-in chat feature guarantees an immediate response, we suggest using their free Player Forums if you can’t be bothered to say hello. From general account setup inquiries to deposits and withdrawals, you’ll find comprehensive answers to commonly asked questions.

>> Score your $3,000 welcome bonus at Slots.lv

2. BetOnline – Best Live Dealer Online Casino for Blackjack Games

100 free spins welcome bonus

Dozens of live blackjack options

400+ regular casino games

10+ payment methods supported

24/7 customer support

Cons:

Some fees on fiat payouts

Could use bigger bonuses

If you’re looking for endless blackjack games and flexible betting minimums, you won’t find a better platform than BetOnline.

Game Variety: 4.95/5

BetOnline is a safe haven for thousands of dedicated blackjack players worldwide.

We found 20+ blackjack casino games, with plenty of live blackjack games, in their gaming library. Each table offers nonstop action for every player’s budget.

Minimums start at $5 per hand, so there’s no excuse not to get started!

Still, big spenders with money to burn can try their luck for up to $5,000 per game. All the action happens on camera, so you’ll see exactly what the dealer is up to before making any sudden moves.

Welcome Bonus: 4.75/5

As a new customer at BetOnline, you can score an exciting 100 free spins welcome bonus. The best part? It comes with no wagering requirements!

BetOnline is also home to various tournaments, reward programs, and much more.

Payment Methods: 4.9/5

BetOnline accepts dozens of payment methods.

Still, unless you’re using cryptocurrency to play here, you’ll be forced to pay rather hefty cash processing fees. The biggest is their 9.75% card deposit fee, which you can avoid with BTC.

Crypto players will be able to get started with as little as a $20 deposit, low fees, and the fastest payouts.

Customer Support: 5/5

Unlike many live dealer online gambling sites, BetOnline has a dedicated phone number for players to call. Our experts waited on hold for less than 10 minutes before speaking with a real person! If you’re looking for a reply in seconds rather than minutes, we’d suggest using their 24/7 chat feature.

Finally, their 24/7 email hotline is designed for players with severe issues on their hands.

>> Get your 100 free spins welcome bonus at BetOnline

3. Cafe Casino – Best Live Dealer Online Casino for Roulette Players

350% bonus up to $2,500

Dozens of live roulette games

Fast crypto withdrawals

Over 300 casino games

Hosts regular tournaments

Cons:

Customer support is a bit slow

The design could use an update

Looking for the best roulette live casino games? Then, make sure to take a look at Cafe Casino.

Game Variety: 4.8/5

Cafe Casino hosts various roulette games, including American and European roulette wheels.

While gaming minimums drop low enough to accommodate newbies, high rollers can bet the outside to enjoy insane multipliers and five-figure prizes. Best of all, live dealers spin the wheel for you in person.

In between spins, you can explore live dealer games of blackjack, baccarat, and Super 6.

200+ classic slot machines, 11 video poker variants, and countless virtual tables round out their selection! No matter what you’re here to play, Cafe Casino has your best interests at heart.

Welcome Bonus: 4.8/5

There’s no promo code required to get a piece of the action at Cafe Casino.

Fiat gamblers will enjoy a 250% initial match up to $1,500, and Bitcoin bettors will claim an even sweeter 350% bonus up to $2,500 with their first deposit.

Unfortunately, you can’t use the bonus to play live dealer games, which is the case with most online casino bonuses. Instead, you’ll have free reign over hundreds of real money slots and virtual tables.

Payment Methods: 4.7/5

Cafe Casino accepts debit card payments, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and even courier checks from new sign-ups.

Thankfully, you can withdraw as little as $10 per transaction once you’ve won a bit of cash. Crypto payouts are 100% free of charge, and bank wire transfers come with nominal processing fees.

Regardless, you can expect to see the fruits of your labor delivered in a couple of hours with crypto or a couple of business days with traditional payment methods. For crypto players, it’s one of the top fast payout casino sites out there.

Customer Support: 4.85/5

If you need to contact a live agent at Cafe Casino, their team is available 24 hours a day.

We’d suggest using their instant chat feature if you need immediate assistance, but their email hotline spits back replies within a few hours or even minutes – this timeframe exceeds industry standards!

Unfortunately, we didn’t find a phone number listed anywhere on their site. Even still, you’re in excellent hands if you encounter a problem at Cafe Casino!

>> Score your 350% first deposit bonus up to $2,500 at Cafe Casino

4. Ignition – Best Live Dealer Casino for Mobile

$3,000 casino and poker bonus

Mobile-friendly casino

High-quality, uninterrupted stream

Accepts various cryptos

24/7 customer support

Cons:

Mobile game selection is slightly limited

Could use more casino games

Want to play your favorite casino games on the go? Then take a look at Ignition – it’s our top pick for mobile players.

Game Variety: 4.65/5

As one of the best poker websites, Ignition’s 24/7 live rooms attract thousands of players on a daily basis, so you’ll always find something fun going on here.

Players can be the small blind with just $5 to spare, and you can scale the stakes according to your gaming budget. No matter what, you’re in for a treat! Tables are 5-10% softer on average, which bodes well for experienced players looking to win.

Finally, high rollers can participate in Ignition’s “Monthly Milly” tournament for their chance to win seven-figure prizes.

Welcome Bonus: 4.7/5

Ignition will double your first two cash deposits up to $1,000 each, giving you an equivalent sum to use across 250+ traditional casino games and their 24/7 live poker room.

Comparatively, Bitcoin bettors will score a generous 150% match up to $1,500 twice in a row for a combined $3,000 casino + poker bonus.

The first portion of Ignition’s welcome package comes with 25x wagering requirements, but you’ll have to “unlock” your poker bonus as you play cash games in their 24/7 poker room.

Payment Methods: 4.7/5

You can bank your funds here using Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, USDT, or a debit/credit card.

Cash players must fork over at least $20 before claiming each portion of Ignition’s double-ended welcome bonus, and the same goes for crypto bettors.

Depending on your chosen payment method, you can withdraw as little as $10 per transaction, with some payment alternatives having no upper limit.

As one of the top crypto casinos, it processes all crypto payouts within a few minutes.

Customer Support: 4.6/5

Ignition Casino understands the importance of excellent customer support – you can use their built-in chat feature, email hotline, or player forums to get in touch with real people around the clock.

No matter which option you choose, you’re guaranteed a quick and helpful response! Still, their player forums hold a wealth of information if you don’t feel like reaching out.

>> Get up to $3,000 welcome package at Ignition

5. Red Dog Casino – Best Bonuses of All Live Dealer Blackjack Casinos

Up to $8,000 welcome bonus

Lots of active promotions

Dozens of live dealer games

Mobile-friendly site

24/7 customer support

Cons:

Higher minimum withdrawal

Some payouts take a bit longer

Last but not least, we have Red Dog Casino, our favorite site when it comes to bonuses.

Game Variety: 4.6/5

You can play dozens of live dealer variants of blackjack, baccarat, poker, and roulette at Red Dog Casino!

Betting minimums start from just $1, but high rollers can play for big bucks and score five-figure prizes at their VIP tables. There’s enough room for every player’s budget at Red Dog!

Of course, you’ll also have hundreds of slots and virtual tables at your disposal. While their selection isn’t the largest, it’s more than enough to satisfy casual players and first-time gamblers.

Welcome Bonus: 4.6/5

New players at Red Dog can get up to $8,000 in welcome bonuses. Sounds more than generous, right?

And that’s just the beginning – there are various other promotions available for Red Dog customers, including reload bonuses, exciting tournaments, and much more.

Payment Methods: 4.4/5

To fund your account, you can use Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, NeoSurf, and all major debit cards. NeoSurf depositors will only have to part with $10 before claiming bonuses at Red Dog, but this minimum jumps to $20 for crypto bettors and $30 for credit card users.

Unfortunately, their $150 payout minimum applies to players across the board. If you hit a lucky streak at Red Dog, the most you can withdraw is $2,500 per transaction.

Customer Support: 4.75/5

Red Dog offers beginner-friendly support by phone, live chat, and email.

You can contact their team 24 hours a day, so you should never feel compelled to bite your tongue! Of note, our experts waited on hold for just 15 minutes before speaking with a real person.

>> Score your $8,000 welcome bonus at Red Dog

How We Ranked the Best Live Dealer Online Casinos

Live Casino Games

We prioritized live casinos that put land-based casinos to shame with endless live dealer offerings.

Our top picks have you covered with all the classics you know and love! Our team also paid special attention to sites with a strong selection of regular online casino games.

Bonuses and Promotions

Before you start playing online casino games, you can take advantage of generous incentives. Get your hands on large deposit bonuses and free spins with your first transaction!

Our team prioritized live casinos with the lowest wagering requirements and deposit minimums.

Secure Payment Methods

Our top live dealer casinos accept multiple forms of cryptocurrency, numerous e-wallets, and traditional fiat payment options. We gave a higher ranking to live casinos with the lowest transaction minimums and the quickest payout speeds.

Customer Support Options

Most sites don’t treat players with the respect they deserve. Our best live casinos prioritize your online safety and security with 24/7 support by phone, email, and instant chat. If you have any questions or concerns, it’s easy and convenient to reach a real person.

Mobile Compatibility

We've tested live casinos on mobile devices to ensure you can play on the go without a hitch. Our top picks feature well-optimized mobile sites and dedicated apps that provide a seamless gaming experience on smartphones and tablets.

User Interface

Navigating an online casino should be straightforward and hassle-free. We prioritized live dealer casinos that offer an intuitive interface, making it easy for you to find your favorite games and access essential features quickly.

Casinos with a well-designed layout and user-friendly navigation received higher scores.

We used similar ranking categories to come up with a list of the best online craps sites.

Why Is Slots.lv the Best Live Dealer Online Casino?

Our team has reviewed dozens of live casinos over the years, but Slots.lv is the best choice for players looking for the ultimate live casino experience.

Below, we’ve discussed how Slots.lv stands out from the competition.

Fantastic Live Games: Slots.lv works with cutting-edge live dealer studios to support a full library of realistic table games. You can play blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and Super 6 while real dealers direct the action on a live video feed. It’s just like going to the casino in person!

Slots.lv works with cutting-edge live dealer studios to support a full library of realistic table games. You can play blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and Super 6 while real dealers direct the action on a live video feed. It’s just like going to the casino in person! Huge Welcome Package: Slots.lv puts competing promotions to shame with their sky-high welcome package. It features a $3,000 welcome package for crypto players. In addition, it’s one of the best payout online casinos out there.

Slots.lv puts competing promotions to shame with their sky-high welcome package. It features a $3,000 welcome package for crypto players. In addition, it’s one of the best payout online casinos out there. Excellent Customer Support: Slots.lv offers 24/7 chat and email support, so there’s never a bad time to reach out! In the midst of playing live dealer games, you can expect quick and helpful replies from real people at Slots.lv. Even if you have a problem, you’re in good hands.

Why Should I Play at Live Dealer Online Casinos?

If you’re perfectly satisfied with your favorite land-based casino, you might be wondering if online casino games are worth your time.

We’ve outlined just a handful of compelling reasons to make the switch!

Realistic Casino Experience: Say goodbye to expensive hotel accommodations! When you play live casino games online, you’ll enjoy a realistic betting experience from home. Real-life dealers call the shots when you play blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and poker with our top picks.

Generous Promos and Bonuses: Land-based casinos won’t pay you just for walking through the door, but the best live casinos make it worth your while to get started. As a new player, you’ll benefit from generous deposit bonuses that can help you win real money at the tables.

24/7 Accessibility: So long as you have a working Internet connection, you can play live dealer casino games from anywhere you go. Our top live casinos work flawlessly on your desktop computer or mobile device, so there’s never a wrong time to squeeze in a quick gaming session.

Best Live Dealer Online Casinos – FAQs

What Are Live Dealer Casino Games?

Live dealer casino games are different from regular casino games.

Virtual tables use a random number generator to determine the outcome of each hand, but real dealers shuffle the cards and call the shots when you’re playing live casino games.

You can watch the action unfold on your computer screen, and many sites offer several camera angles that give you the best view possible.

Any live dealer game is designed to mimic an “in-person” betting experience as closely as possible, so you’re in for a treat with our top picks!

What is the Best Live Casino Online?

Slots.lv is the best and most trusted live dealer casino online.

They launched in 2013, and thousands of players use their excellent live casino software on a daily basis! Of course, Slots.lv is licensed and regulated by the Curacao Gaming Authority for your protection. You can play live table games that include blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and Super 6.

Betting minimums drop low enough to accommodate budget-friendly players, but high rollers can duke it out with high-stakes games.

Do Live Online Casinos Offer Bonuses?

Yes, live online casino sites offer generous bonuses to players.

Depending on your chosen live casino, you can get deposit bonuses, free spins, or both! Remember, though, not every casino will let you use the bonus to play live dealer games.

How Can I Pick the Best Live Dealer Casino?

To pick the best live dealer casino for your needs, consider your “must-have” features and determine what you’re willing to compromise ahead of time.

To do this, you’ll need to review the available titles (especially popular live dealer games), bonuses, and payment methods. Make sure to go with safe online casinos that guarantee your safety and security.

Comparison of the Top 5 Live Dealer Online Casinos

Slots.lv: Slots.lv is the best live dealer casino online. They host 5+ customizable tables, and 400+ regular casino games offer plenty to do in between rounds. Before you get started, you can score the $3,000 welcome package.

BetOnline: You’ll find an ample variety of roulette and baccarat games at BetOnline, but their live blackjack tables are where the action happens. Make sure to activate your 100 free spins welcome bonus.

Cafe Casino: Cafe Casino gives you a chance to bet the outside with their top live roulette games. You’ll watch every spin in real-time, and you can place bets on your lucky numbers with just a few clicks. Score their 350% welcome package that goes up to $2,500 with your initial deposit!

Ignition: Ignition is the best live casino for mobile players. Here, you’ll compete against thousands of other players for real cash prizes, and you can reserve a seat at the table with just $5 to spare. Activate your $3,000 welcome package when you sign up.

Red Dog Casino: Red Dog is home to dozens of live dealer games that give beginners the experience of a lifetime. With no transaction fees and low betting minimums, you’ll feel right at home. Score your $8,000 welcome bonus as a new user.

How to Sign Up & Play Live Dealer Casino Games Online

If you’re new to online gambling, you might feel overwhelmed by the prospect of getting started with our top live casinos.

Using Slots.lv as our example, we’ve created a step-by-step guide for new players.

Step 1: Create A New Casino Account

Visit the website of Slots.lv

Click the “Join” button

Enter any required information

Type in your phone number

Tick their age certification checkbox

Click the “Register” button to proceed

Step 2: Verify Your Phone Number

Check your SMS text messages

Look for a new code from Slots.lv

Enter your verification code on their website

Verify your mobile phone number to continue

Step 3: Deposit & Claim Bonuses!

Go back to Slots.lv’s homepage

Navigate to their “Cashier” section

Choose your payment method

Fund your account with $20 or more

Score your welcome bonus

Step 4: Play Live Dealer Games Online

Open the game library

Go to the live games

Play live dealer games online

Tips for Playing Live Dealer Casino Games Online

If you want to improve your chances of winning at the tables, you’ll need to employ a few tips, tricks, and strategies. Below, we’ve listed some live casino tips and strategies that you should consider.

Ensure You Learn the Rules of the Game : With online casinos offering countless games these days, it’s easy to come across a game or variant that you’re not familiar with. Before joining a table, it’s always best to study the game's rules beforehand.

: With online casinos offering countless games these days, it’s easy to come across a game or variant that you’re not familiar with. Before joining a table, it’s always best to study the game's rules beforehand. Plan Your Budget Consciously : Always look for a game or table that fits your budget and overall bankroll. The top live casinos always state betting limits, so you’ll always be aware of the minimum and maximum allowed bet at each table.

: Always look for a game or table that fits your budget and overall bankroll. The top live casinos always state betting limits, so you’ll always be aware of the minimum and maximum allowed bet at each table. Check Your Internet Connection: Since you’ll be relying on video streaming, it’s best to have a strong internet connection. You surely don’t want to miss a win because of a laggy network.

Ready to Play at the Best Live Dealer Online Casino Sites?

If you’re looking for an in-person betting experience without leaving the house, our best live dealer casinos are right up your alley. New players will enjoy all the classics they know and love — from live blackjack and roulette to 24/7 poker and baccarat; there’s no shortage of options.

Plus, you can take advantage of excellent bonuses before you get started.

What makes Slots.lv our top picks is their generous $3,000 welcome bonus, dozens of live dealer games, and so much more.

No matter where you decide to gamble, be sure to have fun and play responsibly!







DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling comes with risks. There's no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you think you are developing a gambling addiction problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with a professional.

The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Our guides and all gambling sites are 21+. Also, check with local laws if online gambling is legal in your area.

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: