Something about the stillness of a lake always brings me peace.

Growing up, my family would take spontaneous weekend drives to find quiet waterside spots to fish or picnic, and those simple moments became some of my fondest memories. I’ve carried that love into adulthood, always looking out for places to reconnect with nature and slow down.

When fellow travelers recommended the lakes in New York as hidden gems, I took note.

After researching (and spending a lot of time on Google Maps), I realized there are countless lakes in Upstate New York worth exploring, each with a unique personality.

With this in mind, I mapped out various trips this past year that took me through some of the best lakes in New York. Paired with charming stays, scenic drives, and food that always hit the spot, they made up some of the best adventures I have ever had.

Are you ready to explore? Let me take you through the lakes in NY that stole my heart.

Things to Keep in Mind While Visiting the Lakes of New York

Visiting the lakes in New York is a treat, but a little planning will make your trip smooth and memorable. First, remember that the weather can vary widely depending on elevation and time of year. Thus, it’s a good idea to pack layers, even in summer.

Summer through early fall is ideal if you’re wondering when to go; most lake towns are fully open by late May, and foliage season adds a stunning backdrop by October. However, winter amongst the lakes is also a magical time of year, depending on what you want to do in terms of activities.

You don’t need special permits to swim or kayak in most areas, though some lakes require a day-use fee to access state-run beaches or parks. Casual hiking clothes and water shoes are a must.

Many Upstate New York lakes are in remote areas, so download maps in advance and double-check driving routes. Some lodges and cabins don’t have great cell service (which can be a blessing if you’re looking to unplug), but be sure to communicate your plans with your group beforehand.

Respect local wildlife and natural areas by staying on marked trails and properly disposing of waste. If you’re visiting during peak summer, book accommodations early—popular lakeside spots fill up fast.

With some forethought, you’ll be all set to enjoy the beauty and tranquillity of New York’s lakes.

New York Lakes to Visit This Season

Lake Placid: A Rustic Escape with Luxurious Comfort

Lake Placid is an Upstate New York lake that brings together serene Adirondack scenery and Olympic history. Driving into the village felt like entering a postcard: rugged mountains, mirror-like waters, and that cozy-town energy that makes you want to ditch your phone.

I stayed at Whiteface Lodge, and honestly, I’d go back in a heartbeat. The lodge felt like a luxurious Montana hideaway, but with all the warmth and charm of Upstate NY. Valet service was complimentary, and when they brought my car around, the heated seats and steering wheel were already on—a small touch that was deeply appreciated on chilly mornings.

The resort strikes this magical balance between family-friendly and romantic. Whether I was relaxing at the spa, dining on-site, or just enjoying the view with a morning coffee, everything felt intentional and refined.

A rustic elegance made the entire stay feel special without being stuffy. Even the indoor pool and game room had thoughtful details that made unwinding easy.

The surrounding area is full of hiking trails and scenic drives. Take a kayak out on Mirror Lake or walk around Main Street for quaint shops and local fare.

If you’re a winter sports fan, the Olympic facilities are worth a visit, even if only to soak in the history.

For me, Lake Placid set the tone for a restorative lakeside getaway.

Lake George: Classic Charm with Beautiful Views

Lake George has long been considered one of the best lakes in New York, and it’s easy to see why. The enormous lake offers space for everything from parasailing to steamboat tours to quiet fishing coves.

I visited in late winter, and while the town was quieter than in peak season, it was still full of charm. Snow dusted the rooftops and trails; the whole area had that peaceful, frozen-in-time feeling.

My stay at The Erlowest made the experience unforgettable. Nestled right on the lake, this stone mansion-turned-inn felt straight out of a storybook. The room was spotless and comfortable, with windows that opened up to sweeping lake views.

It was cozy in the way that only historic properties can be—quaint, but not outdated. The staff made me feel at home, and the food was incredible. One night, I had a seared duck dish that still lives rent-free in my memory.

Even with snow on the ground, the lake was hypnotic, and I often found myself staring out from the inn’s windows, wrapped in a blanket. I also loved how easy it was to explore the area, whether snowshoeing nearby trails or sipping wine fireside at a local tasting room.

Lake George offers so many ways to relax or play. Whether hiking Prospect Mountain, taking a cruise, or browsing the shops in town, you’ll find it hard not to fall in love with the area’s laid-back luxury.

Cayuga Lake: A Finger Lakes Favorite

Part of the famous Finger Lakes region, Cayuga Lake is surrounded by wineries, waterfalls, and some of the friendliest people you’ll meet. I stayed at Cayuga Lake Cabins, a cozy, well-designed cabin close to the lake and Ithaca.

The open floor plan made the space feel airy, and the hosts were as welcoming as family.

What made Cayuga Lake stand out was its diversity. You can spend one day wine-tasting along the Cayuga Lake Wine Trail and the next exploring waterfalls at Taughannock Falls State Park.

Don’t miss the overlook there, as it’s breathtaking in every season. The lake itself is great for swimming and kayaking, with several launch spots and scenic picnic areas. In the warmer months, you’ll find locals fishing off the docks or cruising around in small sailboats on the water.

Ithaca, just a short drive away, is packed with great restaurants, coffee shops, and indie bookstores; for example, Moosewood Restaurant is a must-visit for vegetarians looking for a delicious meal! I also found myself wandering through the weekend farmers market, coffee in hand.

The slower pace here was exactly what I needed. I cooked most of my meals at the cabin, read by the fireplace, and watched the sunset melt into the water.

Cayuga Lake embodies what lakes in Upstate NY are all about: tranquillity, natural beauty, and a sense of welcome that stays with you for a lifetime.

Lake Champlain: History Meets Natural Wonder at this Upstate NY Lake

Lake Champlain is a lake of stories stretching between New York and Vermont. This massive lake has a deep blue hue that looks almost unreal in the morning light.

The way the sunlight dances across the surface in the early hours is enough to stop you in your tracks. I stayed on the Vermont side at Blind Tiger Burlington, a boutique inn filled with character and charm, where modern touches meet rich historical detail.

Our timing was perfect. The Christmas lights were still twinkling when we arrived, making the historic home feel like something out of a holiday movie. Each corner had a thoughtful touch, from fresh flowers to curated bookshelves and soft throws draped over chairs.

Shared spaces like the lounge and dining room, gave our group the perfect spot for late-night games and shared dinners. I loved how easy it was to feel at home there. We didn’t need to go far either; downtown Burlington was walkable and full of surprises, from artisan shops to lakefront paths, and it was easy to make our way to the New York side for even further exploration of Lake Champlain.

The lake offers plenty of ways to connect with nature and history. Biking, sailing, museums, and ferry rides provide views for miles. Plus, the proximity to the airport made arrival and departure a breeze.

Even short walks along the water left me feeling restored. I left feeling more grounded, connected, and entirely charmed by the lake’s calming rhythm.

Middle Saranac Lake: A Quiet Hideaway

Middle Saranac Lake doesn’t get the same hype as some other lakes in New York, but that’s part of its appeal. Nestled in the heart of the Adirondacks, it’s a peaceful stretch of water with forest-lined shores and a sense of seclusion that feels rare these days.

There’s something deeply grounding about its stillness: no crowds, no rush, just you and the wilderness.

I booked a stay at Prescott House, and it was everything I wanted from this unique getaway. Clean, quiet, and full of personality, this spot offered something more memorable than your average hotel stay.

The enormous kitchen allowed me to make comfort food and unwind with a good meal after a day outside. Mornings began slowly with a coffee in hand, deer wandering nearby, and the kind of silence that’s become impossible to find within the city limits.

Canoeing and hiking are the top activities here. There aren’t many tourists, so you get uninterrupted access to nature. Cell reception was spotty, but that felt like a blessing. It felt like a throwback to simpler times, when the only plan for the day was watching the fog lift off the lake while sipping coffee in your pajamas.

It’s one of those upstate New York lake spots that lingers in your mind long after you’ve left.

Rockland Lake: Where Nature and Luxury Meet

A bit closer to the city, Rockland Lake offers a different kind of escape. It’s smaller than some of the more famous Upstate New York lakes, but no less enchanting. Located near Bear Mountain, it’s a perfect day trip or weekend retreat, especially for those who crave nature but don’t want to drive hours to find it.

I stayed at Bear Mountain Inn, which is equally rustic and elegant. From the moment I checked in, I felt pampered. The on-site restaurant was fantastic, and I treated myself to a spa massage that left me feeling like a new person. My room had the perfect mix of creature comforts and cozy cabin charm.

The trails had just reopened, and the weather was crisp and clear, perfect for hiking and soaking in views that made me forget how close I was to the city.

What surprised me most about Rockland Lake was how much there was to do in such a compact area. From leisurely walks around the lake to spotting wildlife or catching golden hour views from Bear Mountain, each experience felt rewarding.

Historical points of interest are also nearby, and the area’s rich heritage adds depth to the visit. Being only about an hour from New York City, Rockland Lake stands out as one of the best lakes in New York for a spontaneous, soul-refreshing retreat.

Waneta Lake: A Serene Getaway with Little Luxuries

Tucked away in the Finger Lakes region, Waneta Lake felt like the perfect place to wrap up my journey. Smaller and more low-key than others, it had a calm energy that was instantly relaxing. The air felt softer here, and the pace of life slower in the best possible way.

I stayed at Watkins Glen Harbor Hotel, which delivered comfort and elegance in equal measure. My room had a private balcony overlooking the lake, and the bar downstairs served some of the best martinis I’ve had in a long time.

The morning coffee station on each floor was a delightful touch that made waking up a little more luxurious. The staff struck that rare balance between professional and genuinely warm, making me feel cared for throughout the entire stay.

Waneta Lake itself is great for paddleboarding or simply lounging by the shore with a book. It doesn’t have the big tourist crowds, which made my time there feel more personal and grounded. I wandered through nearby towns, stopping for homemade ice cream and antique finds.

A deep sense of peace settles over you when you’re by a lake like this, as it’s unhurried and unfussy, yet totally unforgettable. It reminded me that some of the best lakes in New York are the ones still flying under the radar.

Final Thoughts: A Journey Worth Taking

After visiting all these incredible lakes in New York, I can honestly say that I would return to each of these again in the future—in fact, I probably will.

Each Upstate New York lake offered something different: rustic cabins to luxury lodges, wild nature to curated comfort. What they all had in common, though, was a sense of stillness and beauty that stayed with me long after I returned home.

Whether you’re a hiker, a wine lover, or someone who just wants to sit by the water and think, the lakes in Upstate NY have something to offer. You can fill your days with adventure or spend them reading on a porch with a cup of coffee; either way, it feels like time well spent.

Don’t wait for a perfect moment—book that trip, take the detour, and stay the extra night. The best lakes in New York are waiting, and trust me, you’ll be glad you found them.