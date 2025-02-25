How Many Calories in a Sweet Potato? Health Benefits & Nutrition Facts

Sweet potatoes are affordable, delicious, and full of fiber and nutrients. Yet, you might be wondering how many calories are in a sweet potato if you consume this tasty root crop.

A single sweet potato has around 80 calories, but it surely depends on its size. Let’s check out the basic facts about sweet potato nutrition value to find out the whole answer! Learn about the different sweet potato varieties and easy ways to include this vegetable in your diet plan.

Sweet Potato Nutrition Facts

Sweet potato, scientifically known as Ipomoea batatas, is a root vegetable that grows underground. It includes a high concentration of an antioxidant known as beta-carotene, which has been shown to significantly improve vitamin A levels in the blood, especially in youngsters [1] [2] [3].

If you're wondering how many calories do sweet potatoes have, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) reports that a single sweet potato has about 80 calories.

Here are the sweet potato nutrition facts for one serving size of raw sweet potato of around 3.5 ounces (100 grams) [5]:

Carbs: 19.47 g

Vitamin A: 7965 IU

Protein: 0.88 g

Total Sugars: 10.62 g

Fiber: 1.8 g

Fat: 0 g

Calories: 80 kcal

Sodium: 18 mg

Vitamin C: 10.6 mg

Iron: 0.8 g

Calcium: 18 mg

click to enlarge

Health Benefits of Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potato is a bright, nutritious, and substantial vegetable. Including sweet potatoes in your diet may have several health advantages, some of which are listed below.

1. Prevents Vitamin A Deficiency

A lack of vitamin A may result in damage to the eyes that is both temporary and permanent, and it can even cause blindness in extreme cases. Additionally, it may inhibit the function of the immune system and lead to a rise in mortality, particularly among youngsters and women who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

The high vitamin A concentration in sweet potatoes has made them popular. They contain beta-carotene, a precursor to vitamin A that may be converted into vitamin A by the body. This vitamin is most well-known for its role in maintaining eye health.

A diet rich in vitamin A has been shown to lower one's likelihood of acquiring advanced age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Because your body can easily absorb beta carotene from sweet potatoes, they are an excellent food choice for getting your daily value dose of vitamin A. Sweet potatoes are a good source of beta carotene, an antioxidant critical for maintaining eye health. A cup of cooked sweet potato contains 11.3 mcg of beta-carotene.

Taking 15 milligrams of beta carotene daily, in addition to vitamin C, zinc, and copper, may slow the progression of age-related macular degeneration [21].

It has been shown that the anthocyanins that are present in sweet and colored potatoes may help enhance one's vision. The concentration of vitamin A in the blood could rise after eating orange sweet potatoes because they contain a form of beta-carotene that’s easily absorbed by the body.

Thus, consuming sweet potatoes is an effective way to combat vitamin A deficiency. Sweet potatoes have a greater concentration of the carotenoid lutein than that of other species of potatoes.

The macula, the central visual area of the human retina, has a high concentration of lutein, which has been linked to good eye health. Researchers have shown that lutein-rich foods, such as sweet potatoes, help improve symptoms of diet-related ocular illnesses and disorders.

2. May Aid in Cancer Prevention and Progression

Cancer, which develops when cells proliferate uncontrollably, is typically linked to oxidative damage to cells. Antioxidant-rich diets, especially those high in carotenoids, have been linked to a reduced incidence of stomach, kidney, and breast malignancies.

Several studies have shown that the powerful antioxidants found in sweet potatoes may help lessen the likelihood of developing cancer [22] [23].

Several studies have been done on the potential benefits of sweet potatoes in the treatment and prevention of cancer. Anthocyanins, found in exceptionally high concentrations in purple sweet potatoes, seem to encourage cancer cells to undergo apoptosis (a.k.a programmed cell death).

Several types of antioxidant phytochemicals found in sweet potatoes have been demonstrated to slow the growth of cancer cells in laboratory settings. These include phenolic compounds, carotenoids, ascorbic acid, antioxidants, dietary fiber, and resistant starch.

3. Improves Blood Sugar Regulation

Sweet potato calories have a relatively lower glycemic index, making them a good choice for people with diabetes who want to maintain a healthy weight.

Consuming sweet potatoes is a great approach to counteract the effects of eating foods with a higher glycemic index, such as pineapples or spaghetti. Sweet potatoes have more magnesium, potassium, vitamin A, and vitamin C content than ordinary potatoes and more dietary fiber.

Substituting sweet potatoes for regular potatoes will increase the nutritional content of your meal.

The primary feature of type 2 diabetes is an imbalance in the quantities of sugar and insulin secreted into the blood. People who have type 2 diabetes and eat sweet potatoes may improve their symptoms.

Eating these sweet potatoes might boost insulin sensitivity and lower levels of LDL cholesterol and blood glucose when fasting. However, current research findings don't support the use of sweet potatoes to treat type 2 diabetes [24].

Still, the phenolic chemicals and flavonoids found in sweet potatoes have been shown to lower blood sugar levels. Flavonoids aid in the control of blood sugar by increasing insulin production and encouraging glucose uptake by peripheral tissue.

4. Supports Cardiovascular Health

Potassium is a mineral linked to blood pressure, and sweet potatoes are an excellent source of this mineral. Having a low potassium intake may cause high blood pressure.

On the other hand, consuming an adequate amount of potassium may lower blood pressure. You may consider adding sweet potato to your diet if you need another potassium-rich food.

The heart benefits from potassium's dual actions: it widens blood arteries, which makes pumping blood simpler, and aids in the body's elimination of salt.

These work together to lower blood pressure. Additionally, the fiber in sweet potatoes may support heart health as a whole. In addition to improving digestive health and promoting regular bowel movements, fiber can bind to cholesterol and expel it from the body.

In addition to their anti-inflammatory effects, the anthocyanins found in sweet potatoes have been linked to a lower risk of cardiovascular disease. The purple sweet potato extract inhibits the production of some pro-inflammatory cytokines [22].

Furthermore, the fiber included in any vegetable may help lower cholesterol. The high potassium content of sweet potatoes can help maintain healthy blood pressure levels.

Several studies have shown that increasing the consumption of flavonoids found in plant foods, like purple sweet potatoes, may lower one's risk of developing cardiovascular disease [25].

Sweet potatoes are good for your heart because they include antioxidant compounds such as alkaloids, flavonoids, tannins, anthraquinones, and cardiac glycosides.

Potential Downsides of Sweet Potatoes

Eating sweet potatoes does not expose you to any adverse side effects. Your skin may develop a slight orange tint if you consume a large quantity of beta-carotene-rich root vegetables, such as sweet potatoes, pumpkins, or carrots. This is a relatively harmless side effect.

Carotenemia is a rare disorder that causes this pigmentation. It is not harmful, although it may give the impression that it is. This disorder should go away on its own if one eats a more well-rounded diet with a wider variety of foods.

Eating only sweet potatoes may not be enough to sate your appetite for more than a few hours because of their nutrition and low protein content. To create a substantial dinner out of their nutrition, pair them with something that has protein and fat in it.

Furthermore, oxalates are compounds that may increase the probability of developing kidney stones. Sweet potatoes have a relatively high concentration of these molecules. Those with a higher risk of developing kidney stones should reduce their consumption of sweet potatoes.

Although food allergies are not widespread, they may develop at any time. Anaphylaxis is a potentially fatal allergic reaction that may cause various symptoms, including rashes, vomiting, and swelling.

If you have concerns about whether you may be allergic to sweet potatoes, visit your primary care provider for an individual assessment and diagnosis.

Healthy Ways To Enjoy Sweet Potatoes

You should choose a fresh, firm sweet potato with smooth skin and no bruises. Watch out for symptoms of decomposition, such as shriveled skin, black blotches, or indentations on the surface.

If you see sprouts on a sweet potato, you can still eat it (just cut out the sprouts). Sweet potatoes are usually available at local supermarkets regardless of the season. That’s why it’s easy to add this vegetable to your daily meal plan.

There are different ways to prepare sweet potatoes, such as boiling, baking, roasting, grilling, whipping, puréeing, and frying. You may prepare them as a side dish or incorporate them into salads, soups, muffins, pies, or bread. You may give them some heat by adding chili powder, or you can provide a touch of sweetness by adding cinnamon and nutmeg.

The microwave oven is an excellent time-saver device and may be used to bake sweet potatoes with ease. While the exterior won't be as crispy, the sweet potato will still be tasty. When whipping or mashing sweet potatoes, add herbs like rosemary and parmesan instead of using heavy ingredients like heavy cream for a flavorful twist on a healthier dish.

This ingredient is adaptable, nutrient-dense, and won't break the bank. It’s possible to consume sweet potato for any meal of the day, including breakfast, lunch, and supper:

Add mashed sweet potatoes to make your breakfast parfait or pancakes more interesting. You can also combine them with eggs to make a frittata or shakshuka.

You can make a simple and delicious side dish by coating the root vegetables in a mixture of herbs and spices and then baking them in the oven. You may even include them in simple salmon dishes prepared in a sheet pan. You can also use them to prepare sweet potato fresh fries.

Sweet potatoes may be the star of the show when they are substituted for "meat" in tacos, added to homemade chili, or used as the foundation for vegetarian burgers.

Check if sweet potatoes are a viable food alternative, given your specific dietary requirements. If it’s a go, don’t forget to also harness the benefits of drinking greens in the morning while enjoying sweet potatoes for breakfast.

Storage and Food Safety

Sweet potatoes should be kept in a cold, dry, and low-light area rather than in the refrigerator. When stored at approximately 55 degrees Fahrenheit, fresh sweet potatoes have an average shelf life of one month or more.

To prevent the sweet potatoes from going bad, you should try to use them within a week if you keep them at warmer temperatures. Use a vegetable brush and running water to remove the peel off your sweet potatoes before you cook them. Use a paper towel to dry the surface area.

After being sliced or cooked, sweet potatoes should be kept in a container with a tight-fitting lid and placed in the refrigerator. They should ideally be consumed within five days.

FAQs on Calories and Sweet Potatoes

Now that we know how many calories are in a sweet potato, let’s explore other frequently asked questions regarding the consumption of sweet potatoes.

How Much Carb Content Does a Sweet Potato Have?

How many carbs does a sweet potato have? A single serving contains nearly 20 g of carbs, including a little over 10 g of natural sugar and approximately 2 g of fiber.

Is Sweet Potato a Carb or Protein?

Sweet potatoes are primarily composed of carbohydrates, with a small amount of protein. Most of their carbohydrate content comes from complex starches and fiber, making them a healthy and filling source of energy.

Is Sweet Potato Ok for Weight Loss?

While sweet potatoes are nutritious and satisfying, their calorie content is not specifically designed for weight loss. However, the high dietary fiber content can help you feel fuller for longer, potentially reducing calorie intake. To use sweet potatoes as part of a weight loss plan, control your portion sizes and prepare them in healthy ways, like baking or boiling them.

How Many Calories Are in a Whole Sweet Potato?

On average, a sweet potato has 80 calories per 100 g serving [5].

How Many Calories in a Large Baked Sweet Potato With Skin?

How many calories in a baked sweet potato? A large baked sweet potato with skin typically contains 80 calories, although the exact number can vary depending on the size and sweetness of the sweet potato.

What Is the Healthiest Way To Eat Sweet Potatoes?

The healthiest way to enjoy sweet potatoes is to prepare them with minimal processing and retain their skin. Baking or boiling sweet potatoes helps preserve their nutrients, including dietary fiber and antioxidants.

Will Sweet Potato Calories Make You Fat?

No. Instead, eating sweet potatoes may encourage weight loss if it's your objective. They have a fantastic flavor, are loaded with nutrients, and have a high fiber content. The ability to make you feel full for an extended time suggests it may aid in weight management when used with a balanced diet and weight loss supplements for men and women.

Is a Sweet Potato Healthier Than a Regular Potato?

While both sweet potatoes and regular potatoes offer nutritional value, sweet potatoes generally have a slight edge due to their higher dietary fiber content and beta-carotene, which converts to vitamin A in the body.

Conclusion: How Many Calories in a Sweet Potato?

Looking for a nutritious, filling food that is economical and easy to prepare? With 80 calories in 100 grams, sweet potatoes are an excellent diet option, especially if you include them in a comprehensive weight loss program.

The sweet potato is a great source of beta-carotene and many other nutrients since it’s a subterranean tuber. Better yet, its potential health benefits include blood sugar regulation and heart health support.

Now that you know the answer to “How many calories are in a sweet potato?”, it’s time to start cooking and enjoying this root vegetable!

References: