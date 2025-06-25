The word “luxe” originates from the French word of the same spelling, which is in turn derived from the Latin “luxus,” meaning “excess” or “extravagance.”



As the name suggests, the Helix Midnight Luxe mattress is for those who don’t cut corners when it comes to having the best comfort and support in their mattress pick. Discover why Helix is the go-to brand for many, offering luxury mattresses that combine premium comfort with luxury.

Helix Midnight Luxe: Quick Overview

The Helix Midnight Luxe is part of a line of luxury comfort hybrid mattresses manufactured by Helix Sleep, which first opened for business in 2015.

The most popular of the models in the Luxe line, the Midnight is specifically focused on providing the high quality of a core collection mattress, plus extra support and cooling.

It is specifically designed for side and back sleepers seeking extra pressure relief and support from a level 6 medium feel mattress that strikes the perfect balance between firm and soft.

Key Features and Innovations

Let's break down what makes the Helix Midnight Luxe special.

Cooling Technologies and Pressure Relief

As one of the best cooling mattresses, the Helix Midnight Luxe comes with a patented moisture-wicking Tencel cooling cover. It offers a soft, plush feel combined with ultra-breathable, cooling technology.



Underneath, 3 layers of memory foam combine for targeted pressure relief, support, and contouring for an easy transfer of body weight.

Next, there’s a layer of zoned lumbar support coils. This is designed to be softer under your shoulders and firmer under your hips to better align your spine, much like the targeted support you'd expect from a quality firm mattress.

Available Upgrades

For those who prefer more in terms of cooling and comfort, there’s a pillow top GlacioTex cooling cover that features a cool-to-the-touch luxurious feel and more rapid heat dissipation.

It’s also possible to add a layer of CoolForce graphite ribbons below the surface of your mattress, which have been proven to pull 22% more heat away from your body.

For more support and pressure relief, buyers can also add an ErgoAlign layer of ultra-dense memory foam with 3 different sections to help keep each part of your spine properly aligned.

High-Grade Materials

All the foams used in the Helix Midnight Luxe are CertiPur-US certified. Plus, the high-quality foam mattresses are manufactured in a factory by American workers using only the best materials available.

Helix Midnight Luxe Highlights

Here's an in-depth look at the Helix Midnight Luxe mattress, breaking down its key features and what users are saying so you can easily understand if it's the right fit for your sleep needs.

Comfort and Feel

The luxurious comfort and feel of the Helix Midnight Luxe begins with a choice of 2 cooling comfort toppers: the included Tencel cover or a GlacioTex cooling cover upgrade.

The former is made of breathable, hypoallergenic fabric that’s designed for both soft comfort and superior moisture-wicking. The GlacioTex upgrade offers the same softness and moisture-wicking with the addition of cutting-edge cooling technology, providing tailored comfort for various body types.

Support and Alignment

A level 6 medium-feel mattress, the Helix Midnight Luxe is slightly more firm than soft where it counts to provide side and back sleepers with the pressure relief and support they require.

Underneath the luxurious topper, multiple layers of Certi-PUR-US certified foam (including an optional add-on) provide the ultimate in comfort and support.

The top layer consists of gel memory foam for contouring, followed by high-density memory foam for targeted pressure relief for those special areas. Beneath is more responsive foam for ergonomic support and contour, plus the optional ErgoAlign layer with its 3 different sections to keep each part of your spine properly aligned.

Motion Isolation and Cooling

If you sleep with a partner, the Helix Midnight Luxe offers superior motion isolation, edge support, and advanced cooling technology to keep you both undisturbed and cool all night long.

The Zoned Lumbar Support System, consisting of over 1,000 individually wrapped steel coils, helps to support your hips and spinal alignment. These powerful coils also furnish strong edge support for maximum use of the sleep surface and the ultimate in motion control.

Last, but not least, the phalanx of coils in the base layer can further assist in ventilating to increase the likelihood that you will always sleep cool on your Helix Midnight Luxe.

Real User Impressions

When considering the Helix Midnight premium mattress, it's helpful to look at what real people are saying, both on its official site and on independent review platforms.

Helix Midnight Luxe Reviews on the Official Website

Overall, customers rate the Helix Midnight Luxe hybrid mattress at 4.4 on a scale of 5 based on over 7,000 total reviews. Here are a few customer reviews from the official website [1].

Alice claims they couldn’t be happier. The quality of their sleep has improved, their neck and back feel better, and they toss and turn a lot less at night.

Another user said their Helix Midnight Luxe is the best mattress they’ve ever had, especially when it comes to motion isolation, as they have a very active sleep partner.

Erica had a different opinion, saying they wish their Helix Midnight Luxe was firmer and had better edge support.

This is probably the most comfortable bed I’ve ever slept on, said Brian, adding that the GalcioTex topper was a total game changer for them and their partner, who sleep quite hot.

Helix Midnight Luxe Reviews on Trustpilot

On Trustpilot, the Helix brand generally holds a positive rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars from 23 reviews, with 65% being five-star.

Brenda raved that the Midnight Luxe made a "huge difference" in her sleep quality, improving her back pain and leaving her more refreshed. Jason similarly praised it, noting it eliminated his night sweats and back pain [2] [3].

However, another reviewer, Eric, strongly advised against buying from Helix due to a significant shipping delay and a complete lack of response from customer service [4].

Pricing, Trial, and Warranty

Helix Midnight Luxe mattress prices can vary based on size, your preferred add-ons, and delivery method. For instance, the current price for a Helix Midnight Luxe queen mattress, without any add-ons, is $1,799 on the official site. By comparison, a Helix Midnight Luxe king mattress currently sells for $2,193.

In addition, every Helix Midnight Luxe mattress automatically comes with free U.S. shipping, a 100-night sleep trial period, and a limited lifetime warranty.

Where To Buy Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress

Primarily sold online, the Helix Midnight Luxe mattress can be purchased from the official site or the Helix Store on Amazon.com. Helix mattresses can also be found at select in-store retailers like Raymour & Flanigan furniture and mattress outlets.

About Helix Sleep

Helix Sleep was founded in 2015 by Jerry Lin, Kristian von Rickenbach, and Adam Tishman in New York City, where the company still has its headquarters.

Currently, there are 3 different mattress lines. The Core Collection is the standard option and the least expensive. The Luxe Collection is the mid-range model, and the Elite Collection is the high-end luxury offering that is the most expensive.



Aside from offering a full range of comfort mattresses to fit a wide range of sleepers, Helix is also known for its in-depth Sleep Quiz designed to help consumers find the perfect mattress.

Consisting of 4 steps, the quiz requires the following information to find your perfect mattress:

State for whom the mattress is intended. Fill in physical characteristics, such as the height and average weight range of the sleeper or sleepers. Provide sleep habits and preferences of the individual or individuals using the mattress. Get your best match from Helix, as their sleep experts use their advanced sleep algorithms to compute your perfect sleep match.

FAQs on Helix Midnight Luxe

Here are some questions that other customers online have been asking about the Helix Midnight Luxe mattress.

Is Helix Midnight Luxe Worth It?

According to Wired magazine, their #1 pick in a review of the top 12 mattresses for 2025 was the Helix Midnight Luxe hybrid mattress. It has been Wired’s top choice for the last 9 years. The reasons they point to for their current verdict are Helix’s individually wrapped coil springs, multiple layers of high-quality memory foam, and the GlacioTex cooling topper.

Is Helix Better Than Saatva?

When it comes to the Helix Midnight Luxe vs Saatva Classic, it depends on your particular sleep needs. If you want a firmer, bouncier, more supportive mattress, then a Saatva may be a better fit for you. However, if you enjoy side sleeping and need more pressure relief, cushioning, and motion isolation, then you’d probably prefer a Helix Midnight Luxe hybrid mattress.

Is the Helix Midnight Luxe Good for Back Pain?

If you’re a back or side sleeper, then the Helix Midnight Luxe with its medium-firm feel, Zoned Support System, and plush cooling topper will probably provide the pressure relief and support you need. On the other hand, heavier sleepers over 250 pounds and stomach sleepers might find the Midnight Luxe too soft.

Is Helix Midnight Too Firm?

No, the Helix Midnight Luxe is categorized as a medium-firm mattress with a firmness rating of 6 out of 10. This means it’s designed for a wide range of sleepers, including those who defy a particular category by often switching sleeping positions during the night.

Conclusion

If you’re looking for a luxury-level hybrid mattress with a price point that’s in reach, the Helix Midnight Luxe is one of the most highly ranked online.



It features a cool-to-the-touch, moisture-wicking surface, multiple layers of supportive, pressure-relieving foam, and individually wrapped steel springs for maximum edge support and motion isolation.

Plus, there are custom add-on features and a free Helix Sleep Quiz that lets their experts determine which of their mattresses would ultimately be the best fit for you and your family.



