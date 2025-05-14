It started with a conversation in a sleepy beachside café in Savannah, where the salty breeze carried stories from seasoned travelers. One story led to another, and soon, I sketched a rough itinerary along the Georgia coast, a region I’d always appreciated but never fully explored.

This wasn’t just any coastal escape.

I was on a mission to find quiet sands and hidden shores, places that would make me fall in love with Georgia beaches all over again.

Before diving into this journey, you might be wondering: Wait, does Georgia have a beach? Yes, and it’s home to some of the most charming, lesser-known coastal escapes in the southeastern United States.

They offer something unique. Intimate. Slow. Sublime.

Jekyll Island: Beaches in Georgia with Coastal Charm

My adventure began on Jekyll Island, a state park that blends history, nature and understated luxury across 10 miles of coastline.

Of all the beaches in Georgia, USA, Driftwood Beach is easily one of the most photographed (and rightly so). The twisted trunks and sun-bleached branches scattered across the sand look like something from a dream.



Where to Eat: Zachry’s Riverhouse

After a breezy stroll under the golden hues of a Jekyll Island sunset, I made my way to Zachry’s Riverhouse.

The hushpuppies were perfectly crisp, the shrimp fresh and locally sourced and the view of the river at twilight? Unbeatable.

Where to Stay: Jekyll Island Club Resort

For accommodation, I chose the Jekyll Island Club Resort, a stately retreat that once hosted America’s elite. Walking into the Victorian-style rooms felt like stepping into a different era.

It’s close to everything: Driftwood Beach, the historic district and even the bike trails that wind through maritime forests.

Tybee Island: One of the Top Beaches in Georgia

The next stop is Tybee Island, a short drive from Savannah and a world apart in energy.

Known for its chill vibe and soft sands, it’s the kind of place where you kick off your sandals and forget where you left them.



Where to Eat: The Deck Beach Bar and Kitchen

A mojito and a seafood platter at The Deck Beach Bar and Kitchen was the perfect way to end a sun-soaked afternoon.

The patio seating offers front-row ocean views and, if you’re lucky, some impromptu live music.

Where to Stay: Tybee Island Inn

Nestled among swaying palms and blooming flowers, the Tybee Island Inn felt like staying at a friend’s cottage.

If your friend happens to serve a home-cooked breakfast in a garden each morning.

St. Simons Island: A Georgia Beach with History and Ocean Air

Of all the GA beaches I visited, St. Simons Island may be the most well-rounded.

Families love it, couples flock here and even solo wanderers find a peaceful rhythm in the island’s calm.



Where to Eat: Georgia Sea Grill

Georgia Sea Grill delivered precisely what I hoped for: flaky grouper with a bright citrus glaze, served in a polished and inviting space.

Where to Stay: Sea Island Resort

A short drive away, Sea Island Resort offered five miles of private beach and enough amenities to keep any type of traveler busy.

It’s a splurge that feels entirely worth it, especially if you want a taste of the best beach in Georgia wrapped in pure elegance.

Cumberland Island: One of the Secluded Beaches Georgia Offers

Cumberland Island National Seashore is the place you go to truly disconnect.

Accessible only by ferry, the island has wild horses, vast dunes and windswept beaches that stretch for miles without a soul in sight.



Where to Eat: Burlingame

Before heading to the ferry, I grabbed a meal at Burlingame in nearby Fernandina Beach. Seasonal dishes and craft cocktails made for a memorable send-off.

Where to Stay: Greyfield Inn

Once on the island, I checked into Greyfield Inn. Set on 200 acres, it’s the only commercial lodging on the island, and it feels like your own personal manor.

Everything from kayaking gear to evening hors d’oeuvres is included, and the wraparound porches beg you to sit and stay awhile.

What You Should Know Before Visiting Georgia’s Beaches

If you’re considering exploring the best Georgia beaches, it helps to know a few practical details before you pack your bags.

From logistics to local etiquette, here are answers to the most common questions visitors ask before discovering these coastal gems.

What are the beaches in Georgia like?

Now you know the answer to the question: Are there beaches in Georgia?

However, it’s also important to know that the state has more than 100 miles of coastline dotted with barrier islands and secluded stretches of sand. Each beach has its own character, from Jekyll Island’s driftwood-lined shores to Cumberland’s wild dunes.

What should I pack for the Georgia coast?

Plan for a mix of sunshine and salt air. Bring breathable layers, walking sandals or water shoes, reef-safe sunscreen, a beach hat and a refillable water bottle. Bug spray is also a good idea, especially near marshlands.

Is the Georgia coast family-friendly?

Yes, many beaches in GA are ideal for families. You’ll find calm waters, clean facilities, nature trails and plenty of opportunities for kids to learn and play. Tybee and St. Simons are especially great for younger travelers.

How do I get to the beaches in Georgia?

Most visitors fly into Savannah or Jacksonville and then rent a car to reach the coast. Ferries are required for places like Cumberland Island. Always check ferry schedules in advance, and consider making reservations during peak seasons.

Final Thoughts: Why I’ll Keep Coming Back to Georgia’s Coast

Why visit the beaches close to Georgia, when you can see the ones inside the state?

I’ve traveled a lot, but there’s something uniquely comforting about a beach in GA. Whether it’s a stretch of untouched shoreline or a charming town with crab shacks and bike rentals, the beaches in Georgia remind me that adventure doesn’t have to be loud or flashy.

Sometimes, it’s soft, salty and waiting quietly beneath a canopy of moss-draped oaks. If you’re considering your next getaway, let it be this one.

Georgia’s coast is calling; you’ll be glad you answered.