I’ve spent a lot of time in Detroit over the years, and no matter how often I’m here, the city keeps surprising me.

My dad used to talk about Detroit as if it were an old friend: Motown records on repeat, stories filled with music, grit, and soul. No doubt, those memories shaped my early impressions, but my own time in the city has given them texture.

Detroit has evolved into a place that feels truly its own. The city’s art, history, and cuisine are captivating in every way, and my favorite thing about coming here is how each visit offers something new.

When I decided to dedicate an entire weekend to exploring with fresh eyes, I approached it with the familiarity of someone who knows the city’s rhythm and the curiosity of someone still eager to learn. What followed was a Detroit weekend itinerary shaped by experience, instinct, and a deep love for the place.

Curious about what to see in Detroit? Here are my top picks.

Is a Weekend Enough to Visit Detroit?

Two days might not seem like enough, but with the right plan, you can get a real sense of the city’s culture, energy, and charm.

Whether you’re into music, museums, riverfront views, or neighborhood eats, there’s a wide variety of things to do in Detroit that fit into even a short stay.

You can hit the highlights, discover hidden gems, and taste your way through its neighborhoods. A well-planned Detroit weekend itinerary gives you just enough to want more while still packing in meaningful experiences.

Detroit tourism continues to evolve, and a weekend is an excellent teaser for what this soulful city has to offer.

Top Things to Do in Detroit

From cultural landmarks to offbeat adventures, here are some of the top things to do in Detroit that I experienced firsthand.

Detroit Historical Museum

Among the best things to do in Detroit, one of my first stops was the Detroit Historical Museum in Midtown. Coming here set the tone for the rest of the weekend.

This isn’t your typical museum filled with roped-off relics. It’s dynamic, immersive, and packed with fascinating stories that chart the city’s rise, fall, and resurgence. The museum explores Detroit’s journey from a fur trading post to a manufacturing powerhouse to a modern-day cultural hub.

The Streets of Old Detroit exhibit stood out the most. It recreates a late-19th-century Detroit street, complete with historic storefronts and cobblestone paths. Walking through it, I felt transported; I was surprised at how blown away I was.

There’s a recreated printing press shop, apothecary, and even an old barbershop with real period tools.

For a first-time visitor, it will give you crucial context and deepen your appreciation for the city’s ongoing transformation.

See a Performance at Fox Theatre

That night, I treated myself to a show at the Fox Theater, and even before the curtains rose, I was in awe.

Stepping inside this 1920s-era landmark is like walking into a grand, gilded time capsule. The red velvet seats, opulent gold-leaf ceilings, and intricate carvings make the space feel cinematic, even before the performers hit the stage.

I watched a live musical, but even if you’re not into theater, this is a must-visit spot simply for the atmosphere. The acoustics are phenomenal, and the energy from the crowd is contagious. It’s an experience that wraps you in nostalgia while still feeling very present and alive.

Belle Isle Aquarium

The next morning brought a change of pace with a visit to the Belle Isle Aquarium. Located on the island park in the middle of the Detroit River, the aquarium is one of the oldest in the United States and has been carefully preserved.

Though it’s small compared to some modern aquariums, it more than makes up for it with charm and history.

With its green-tiled ceilings and old-world feel, the space feels like a little portal into early 20th-century elegance. Watching families move through the exhibits, kids pressing their faces to the glass to admire gar, koi, and electric eels, added to the wholesome vibe.

It’s a peaceful, reflective stop and a great way to connect with Detroit’s slower, nature-facing side.

Go Sailing on the Detroit River

That afternoon, I joined a sailing tour with Detroit Sails. It was BYOB, so I packed a few snacks and a chilled bottle of wine and met the small group down at the dock.

We cruised past Belle Isle and the Detroit Yacht Club, with the skyline on one side and the Canadian shore just across the river.

You can participate in the sailing or relax on deck. I chose the latter, lounging with a drink in hand and soaking up the breeze. It’s an unexpectedly serene way to experience the city, and it’s one of the most enjoyable things to do in Detroit.

See a Game at Comerica Park

To cap off one of your days in Detroit, make your way to Comerica Park to catch a Tigers game. I’m not a diehard baseball fan, but the energy of the ballpark pulled me right in.

Between the roar of the crowd, the smell of popcorn and hot dogs, and the glow of the stadium lights, it felt like a slice of classic Americana.

Whether you stay the whole game or just take in a few innings, it’s a festive, local way to wrap up a full day of Detroit exploration.

A Weekend in Detroit: Detroit Foundation Hotel

I chose to stay at the Detroit Foundation Hotel and looking back, it completely shaped the tone of my weekend.

Housed in a beautifully restored 1929 fire department headquarters, this boutique hotel is a destination in itself. The red brick façade, once home to roaring engines and emergency calls, now opens into a space that feels effortlessly modern – and wow, what an experience.

Inside, the lobby is stylish yet understated, featuring curated local artwork, sleek lighting, and inviting communal spaces.

Inside the Hotel Room

My junior suite was far more spacious than I expected for a downtown hotel. It had three large windows that filled the room with light during the day, along with vintage-inspired furnishings that felt both cozy and elevated.

The layout struck a perfect balance between industrial charm and thoughtful comfort, like a sophisticated loft with hotel perks. The bathroom was immaculate and oversized, and the Wi-Fi was strong throughout the stay.

Staff That Goes Above and Beyond

I had dinner at the hotel’s in-house restaurant on my first night, and it was so good I was tempted to go back for every meal.

While the food was incredible, the staff made the difference. They offered local recommendations, helped book my sailing tour and genuinely seemed happy to make my stay unforgettable.

If you’re wondering what to do in Detroit for a day or two, staying here places you right in the heart of it all, just steps from some of the city’s best things to do.

Must Do in Detroit for Foodies

Detroit’s food scene is where everything came together for me. Here’s what stood out in a city bursting with flavor.

Selden Standard

Dinner at Selden Standard was nothing short of a revelation. Nestled in Midtown, this small plates hotspot came highly recommended, and it exceeded every expectation.

I went with a couple of friends, and we decided early on to skip the decision fatigue and order most of the menu. From the first bite to the last, there wasn’t a single dish that didn’t spark conversation or sighs of satisfaction.

The Agnolotti was rich and silky, while the Walleye had this perfectly crisp skin paired with subtle, bright flavors that elevated the dish. Even the roasted mushrooms had surprising depth and umami that made us pause.

Their cocktail menu matched the kitchen’s level of care. Balanced, and each one seemed designed to enhance the food, not overpower it.

The low lighting, intimate atmosphere, and kind, attentive service made it feel like a special night out while still being completely comfortable. We stayed for hours, relishing in everything at a slow pace.

If you’re building a Detroit weekend itinerary, don’t skip this spot, as it’s a culinary memory-maker.

Underground Donut Tour

On Sunday morning, I signed up for the Underground Donut Tour, unsure what to expect. What I got was a walking tour that paired Detroit’s pastry scene with its colorful history.

Starting in Greektown, our guide gave us the backstory on Trappers Alley and its fur trading origins before leading us to Astoria Bakery. That first bite of baklava—sticky, flaky, nutty perfection—set the tone.

We continued through Parker’s Alley behind the Shinola Hotel, where cobblestone streets led us to a tiny chocolate boutique. There, I picked up a dark chocolate truffle infused with local bourbon that might be one of the best sweet bites I’ve ever had.

The next stop was Cannelle, a patisserie with French flair and stunning pastry cases. We wrapped things up at Campus Martius with full bellies and a deeper appreciation for how desserts can tell a city’s story.

Grey Ghost Detroit

One evening, I recommend having dinner at Grey Ghost. The vibe is moody yet modern, with an edge that matches Detroit’s creative spirit.

I started with a cocktail at the bar while waiting for my table, a citrusy twist on a Manhattan that set the tone. Once seated, I dove into a meal that I still think about to this day.

The white fish fritter was impossibly crispy on the outside, creamy on the inside, and brimming with flavor. The dry-aged steak was spot-on medium-rare, and the brussel sprouts—glazed in honey and crisped to perfection—disappeared fast.

Their signature cocktail, the Hollow Crown, was so smooth that I ordered a second one before dessert.

It’s an ideal dinner spot for anyone wondering what to do in Detroit for a day or night of seriously satisfying food.

Secret Food Tours

If Selden and Grey Ghost showed me refined Detroit dining, the Secret Food Tour revealed the city’s roots. After all, if you're looking for delicious things to do, Detroit is the place to be!

Our guide took us through neighborhoods that don’t often make it into tourist brochures, introducing us to family-owned spots I would never have found on my own. We tried everything from corned beef egg rolls and kielbasa to pierogies and the famous Detroit-style pizza. The Boston Cooler (vanilla ice cream floating in Vernor’s ginger soda) was a creamy, fizzy surprise that ended the tour with a smile.

Each stop was an education in Detroit’s immigrant communities and the city’s layered culinary identity. I came away with a full belly and a richer understanding of what makes Detroit tick beyond its well-known landmarks.

Chartreuse Kitchen & Cocktails

I saved Chartreuse for my final food stop, and it was the perfect send-off. Housed in a bright, plant-filled space near the Detroit Institute of Arts, this restaurant strikes a rare balance between cozy and elegant.

The dishes here are seasonal and frequently changing, which meant a fresh menu and helpful, knowledgeable servers. I went for the wild boar, duck, and a vanilla pudding dessert.

Their namesake chartreuse cocktail, herbaceous and surprisingly smooth, was the ideal way to toast my weekend in Detroit.

Every detail, from the rustic French farm table to the curated wine list, felt thoughtfully executed. If you’re even a little bit of a foodie, this place belongs on your Detroit weekend itinerary.

FAQ: Planning Your Detroit Weekend Itinerary

Before my trip, I had a handful of practical questions that many other visitors do, too. Here’s what I learned along the way.

Is it easy to get around Detroit without a car?

Yes, if you’re staying downtown or near Midtown, getting around without a car is very doable.

Ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft are widely available and typically arrive quickly. The QLINE streetcar runs along Woodward Avenue and is especially handy for moving between neighborhoods like Downtown, Midtown, and New Center.

If you’re planning to explore farther out, like the suburbs, or deeper into residential areas, you may want to consider renting a car for flexibility.

When is the best time to visit Detroit?

If you're looking for fun things to do, Detroit is the place to be!

Detroit shines from late spring to early fall. The weather is warm and welcoming, and the city comes alive with music festivals, outdoor markets, and waterfront events. It’s the ideal time to enjoy sailing tours, stroll through Belle Isle Park, or catch a Tigers game under the sun.

How safe is Detroit for tourists?

Safety in Detroit, like in any major city, varies by neighborhood and time of day. I felt very comfortable exploring Downtown, Midtown, and Corktown during both day and night.

Stick to well-trafficked areas and stay aware of your surroundings, and you’ll be just fine.

What should I pack for a weekend in Detroit?

Comfort is key. Pack layers, as temperatures can shift throughout the day.

Bring walking shoes, a day bag, sunscreen, and a hat, especially if you’re planning time outdoors or on the river.

Do I need reservations for restaurants and tours?

Yes, since Detroit’s dining scene is thriving, reservations are often needed to snag a table at popular spots like Selden Standard or Grey Ghost.

Food tours and sailing experiences also book up quickly on weekends, so it’s smart to plan ahead.

Where can I find cool neighborhoods to explore?

Start in Corktown, Detroit’s oldest neighborhood, where indie boutiques, cocktail bars, and stylish cafes line the streets. Midtown is home to major museums and historic architecture, while Greektown offers lively nightlife and delicious eats.

Each area has its own character, and part of the fun is discovering which one resonates most with you.

Conclusion: Why Spend a Weekend in Detroit

There’s something about Detroit that pulls you in and makes you want to come back.

My Detroit weekend itinerary gave me everything I hoped for: great food, unforgettable experiences, and a strong sense of place. I’d do this trip again in a heartbeat.

If you’ve ever been curious about things to do in Detroit, Michigan, this is your sign to stop wondering and start planning. Visit Detroit, soak in the culture, sail the river, and taste your way through its neighborhoods.

Whether it’s a weekend in Detroit or a longer stay, there’s no shortage of things to see in Detroit. Come for the music, stay for the meals, and leave with memories you’ll want to relive again and again.